Since the days of yore (at least two decades), my sons and I have enjoyed going to renaissance faires.
Living in Indiana for many years, we traveled to faires in Michigan, or Bristol, Wisconsin — an event with permanent structures that runs all summer long.
Inevitably, I would end up buying my boys things I probably shouldn’t have purchased, like swords and knives. One son wanted a kilt, and they all learned how to handle medieval weapons like spears, joining in the “training” with experienced knights.
This year, on Mother’s Day, my youngest and his family and I traveled to Waxahachie for the Scarborough Renaissance Faire. It runs weekends through Memorial Day, set up with permanent structures on 35 acres a short distance off I-35E.
My daughter-in-law dressed in Viking attire and her mother wore brocade and a jeweled crown. Me? I sported a blue tie-dye fedora, a slightly renaissance style shirt and slacks.
My son carried a large wooden axe.
Many people wore costumes, while others came in shorts and T-shirts. It didn’t stop anyone from enjoying the day.
A key attraction of the faire is the general craziness. It is possible to completely lose oneself in the atmosphere, enjoying the vendors and their hand-made crafts, shooting a longbow at a target, or throwing knives. Multiple stages feature music, storytellers, acrobats and other performers. There’s even a mermaid pond.
Women dressed as gypsies wandered through the crowd doing the “gypsy sneak,” which my 2-year-old granddaughter enjoyed as peek-a-boo.
One individual at the faire was dressed in an elaborate, full-bodied, beautiful dragon costume, available for photos with those who passed. Another stood as still as a statue, only moving when someone dropped a coin in the tip basket.
Just about every hour, the “royal court” and others hold a parade around the grounds, with bagpipes, drums and other music and general gaiety.
When the temperature rises, there are “misting stations” along the route, where it’s possible to cool off a bit.
A petting zoo gives kids the chance to come face-to-face with animals, and older kids and adults can ride the elephants and camels.
The Mother’s Day brunch gave families a chance to enjoy a meal together, while the faire king and queen toasted mothers and a woman playing a dulcimer provided a background of quaint music. The mothers also received carnations, which my granddaughter then claimed for her own.
It’s a chance for medieval enthusiasts to break out their British accents and use “thee” and “thou” and “thy” in their speech.
It’s just good, plain fun, and for those who may not have ever attended one, it’s an incredible experience.
For me, it’s a bit of family tradition, and a chance to enjoy a bit of history without giving up the amenities of the modern world.
Julie A. FERRARO is editor of the Copperas Cove Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.