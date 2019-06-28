If you’ve been quilting for decades, you might have discovered a problem concerning your love of quilting.
Your house is decorated with table runners and wall hangings, and all your beds have at least one quilt on it.
Every member of your family has at least one quilt, all babies get a quilt upon their arrival and all college students head off to college with a quilt to remind them of home.
Wedding quilts are a must. Not to forget birthday quilts and anniversary quilts. Even Great Auntie Mary’s cousin three times removed has one of your quilts.
After all these years, you might have run out of people to make quilts for. Now what? I’ve heard ladies say that they have to give up quilting because they don’t have any reason to make anymore.
The answer to this dilemma is making quilts for charities.
The Crossroads To Texas Quilt Guild has several charities that members donate quilts to. Hope Pregnancy Center always needs baby quilts. These small quilts don’t take much fabric and can be completed in a small amount of time.
They can even be made of scraps, which will help you whittle down your mounting pile of scraps you can’t bring yourself to throw out.
Charity baby quilts are great for a beginner to start working on because babies just want to keep warm and are not that picky about perfect seams and a star point that might be a little cut off.
Quilting a baby quilt does not need to be perfect or labor intensive. Enough to keep the three layers of the quilt together is required. These little quilts are perfect for practicing using your recent purchase of that new ruler.
Since baby quilts get washed often, for obvious reasons, in a few months your baby quilt donation looks like it was well loved and is doing it’s job, keeping a baby warm, just fine.
The Veterans Administration in Temple also accepts quilts. When we first started donating to them, I just thought there were older gentlemen at the facility and any quilt I planned to donate to them was male themed.
Later on I found out there is a whole wing of women there and some of them delivered their babies there. So now I can make female themed quilts and baby quilts for them also.
We have two ladies in our Guild that are contact points for the Quilts of Valor program. At the beginning of this charity’s formation quilts were donated to injured soldiers and traveled with the soldier from the primary hospital to their final destination.
There were some rules concerning these quilts. The quilts have size limitations and other rules, which I won’t go into detail here. Now that the war is winding down, the focus now is to make sure veterans get a quilt. Contact people in our area are Laura Winckel and Stacy Clady.
The Killeen Sew and Quilt Store sponsors the Linus Project, quilts for children.
Animal shelters will also accept pet beds that are stuffed with scraps of fabric and batting from all our “cut-offs.” They do not require any quilting at all.
I’ve just given you several places that would love a quilt donation from you.
There are many more out there if you want to search for them. So there’s no reason for any quilter to hang up their machine because they’ve run out of people to give quilts to.
Nancy C. JUDD is a Herald correspondent.
