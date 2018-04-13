With our work schedules, technology and general busyness, finding activities to enrich our marriage falls to the wayside.
When our marriage is no longer a priority, the rest of our life begins to become messy.
I went on a search to find relevant events within our city to enrich our marriage. I was pleasantly surprised at the amount of free things offered.
Here are a few I want to share with you:
Metroplex Hospital offers kickboxing classes that are free and open to the public. Yay! No gym membership fees and we can get healthy together. The class is in the hospital’s main conference rooms 3 & 4. With times ranging from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., there is sure to be a class that fits your schedule. You can find one on MetroPlex’s website.
If you want to try out a 5K, consider the April Showers 5K Run/Walk April 28 at the Fort Hood Abrams Physical fitness center. The 5K starts at 8 a.m.. Although free and open to all, registration is required.
If you have been thinking about financial planning, there’s a free financial education workshop from 7 to 9 p.m. today at The Village United, 324 E. Avenue D in Killeen.
Their description states, “Learn how to build a strong Financial Foundation, Tax Free Retirement, Proper Protection, Build Wealth to leave a Legacy of Generational Wealth.”
Perhaps you have been thinking about buying a home/real estate. Consider attending the free Killeen Home Buyer Expo 2018 sponsored by the City of Killeen on April 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center. The address is 3601 S. W. S. Young Drive, Killeen.
Their description states, “You will be able to browse vendor booths for information and assistance relative to all aspects of the home, process of home buying, repeat buying and other types of services associated with making the house a home, fixing up the home you have and maybe, refinancing or listing your home for sale. Persons attending the event will receive a special ticket for participation in the Door Prize Giveaway!”
If you are looking for a marriage-specific recurring event, consider Devoted Marriage Group. It focuses on those interested getting married or already married.
The group meets Sundays from 6 to 8 p.m. at Grace Christian Center, 1401 E Elms Road, Killeen, in the Family Life Center — Room 212.
There’s also a class specifically for couples who have been divorced and are now remarried — Mulligan Marriage group.
Again, they meet at Grace Christian Center. Join them the first and third Sunday of the month from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Family Life Center — Room 202.
Interested in remodeling your home? Take advantage of the free DIY Home Depot workshops. On Saturday, April 28 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., the workshop is Installing Vinyl Plank Flooring.
Their description states, “Learn how to get beautiful wood-look floors for your home in our hands-on vinyl plank flooring installation workshop.”
With the variety of activities our area offers, we have no excuse to not take advantage of these free and fun classes and events. As we invest time in our marriage, whether through exercise or workshops, we are safeguarding our marriage from divorce.
And friends, that is a massive return on our investment Until next time, happy investing!
Kindra Warner is a marriage group facilitator at Grace Christian Center in Killeen and a Herald correspondent.
