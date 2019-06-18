School is out in Killeen ISD and Harker Heights. High school graduations are over. The Texas Legislature just completed its latest session. The heavy rains have stopped.
So, I ask, what is left to write about in this column? Oh, there’s plenty and summer will not only provide heat, as usual, but lots of events and people to talk with and about.
Be sure and check out the “Harker Heights Herald” every Friday because that’s where you get real news about this great city!
The few of us who are columnists just add color and our own thoughts.
You’ll hear from me the first Friday in July and August; then it’s time for everyone to start getting educated again.
I barely got educated the first time around, so I’m not about to go for master’s or doctorate degrees. I’ll leave the doctoring to the guy that I pay to make me well when I get sick.
We’ve had some impressive and strong thunderstorms over the past few months, but I believe severe weather season is slowing down for Central Texas. Summer is slowly making its entrance.
We’ve been lucky again in that we’ve seen some strong storms that have produced heavy rain, flooding and lightning. Unless the weather turns upside down in June, we’ve once again escaped a major hailstorm outbreak in the metropolitan area including Harker Heights. Thank you, God!
Bless our neighbors in Franklin as a tornado ripped their town apart. The cleanup still continues.
Many of you knew Toby Boydston. He was the first person to welcome our family when we moved into a rent house in Harker Heights. We were a little delayed in leaving Lubbock and by the time we got here, Toby had rounded up some workers to help him unload the moving van. He just volunteered his time and energy and they had it just about finished when we got here. His best piece of advice was, “Bob, we have two seasons here; Hot Summer and Cold Summer.”
I will not soon forget his perfect explanation.
Toby was priceless and an instant friend as he encouraged us in our jobs and our kids as they started school. At that time, Gladys Swindle, the principal of Harker Heights Elementary School, selected my wife, Dianne, to join her staff.
I started my work as communications coordinator for Killeen ISD with Superintendent Dr. Charles Patterson.
I believe our first day of work in this brand new place was Jan. 3, 1989. It was the first time we had moved and didn’t know anybody in the city that was to be our new home.
That changed quickly. We’ve been here over 30 years.
Business will continue as usual in a lot of places such as the Chamber of Commerce. Vision XXI 2019 will continue meeting once a month through November. The 25th AnnualGolf Tournament is June 21. The Mug Run series begins July 6. Preparation is already underway for the annual Food, Wine and Brew Fest scheduled in September. Contact the chamber for more information about upcoming events at: www.hhchamber.com.
Activity at City Hall will carry on throughout the summer with City Council meetings at 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. Council workshops are held at 3 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays.
Contact the City Hall website:www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us to find out information about the library, parks and recreation and city services.
Enjoy your summer and take advantage of all the events that make Harker Heights the best place to live in the world.
Bob Massey is a Herald correspondent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.