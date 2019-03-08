Sometimes in marriage the hardest thing to remember is to serve one another’s needs. When our spouses are distant, angry, or emotionally unavailable, we tend to project the same emotions back to them.
The problem with this is it creates a vicious cycle, that if not stopped, will lead to emotional isolation or divorce.
For example, if my husband needs to feel respected yet I am feeling unloved, I can easily move into a disrespectful cycle.
To break this, I need to step back and choose to respect him. Perhaps I cannot respect him in his emotional distance. I need to look for a way I can respect him. He is an amazing soldier and works with good ethics. I can respect his work ethic. I can begin to encourage him and express my admiration for him at this level.
If your wife is being disrespectful, this can cause you to not feel like being loving. However, if you can stop this crazy cycle, and reach out to her in a way that makes her feel loved, many times you will see this halts the vicious cycle. This can be a loving hug, helping with the home, a word of encouragement, or simply being there.
This concept can be hard yet we must seek to serve our spouse the way they feel loved, not the way we want to show our love.
A word of wisdom: if the cycle has been an ongoing thing for a while, the first attempts may not be received. This doesn’t mean they are ignored. This simply means your spouse may be operating from a place of hurt and may not fully trust your motives.
To get angry at your spouse for not “receiving” your loving gestures will only confirm in their mind there were ulterior motives. It is simply best to continue to show love or respect.
Remember to do everything from a heart of love with no strings attached. If I am truly going to love and serve someone, I will do it with no strings attached.
I can adopt the attitude of, “It doesn’t matter what you do or say to me. I am doing this for you because you are hurting and I have the power to love you through this.”
When we get to this point, we become extremely powerful in our marriage. We are no longer in it for the benefits we receive or how the relationship feels. This is the point where we begin to understand the marriage vow, “for better or worse.”
Some have asked, “Who should interrupt the cycle? I feel unloved/disrespected.” My answer is always the same: The one who is the most mature.
To be kind and loving to someone who is not reciprocating will take a great deal of inner strength but, ultimately it can save your marriage.
Sometimes being loving and respectful will not be what we feel like doing. The amazing thing is we can still choose to do it.
Until next time, love and respect each other.
Kindra Warner is a marriage group facilitator at Grace Christian Center in Killeen and a Herald correspondent.
