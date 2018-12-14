Enjoy the season!
Making healthy choices is definitely possible during the holiday season with a little planning and preparation.
Having a game plan for these events can ensure you take pleasure in everything special about the holidays-from the delicious drinks, foods and desserts to your cherished family and friends.
Last weeks I offered three tips for surviving the holidays while still enjoying yourself.
Here are two more holiday tips.
Survival Tip #4: Drink Often, Eat Slowly and Talk Regularly
Occasionally, the main holiday dish might be a food you plain dislike, is unhealthy or relentlessly overcooked.
The trick? Before putting food into your mouth, take a sip of your drink; then right after eating, take another drink to aid in the swallowing process.
Not only does the liquid help dissipate the flavor and help the overcooked dish go down, drinking while eating tends to encourage the feeling of fullness, which means you eat less.
According to a recent study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, obese people tend to chew their food less than lean people do, regardless of the food or bite size.
The study found when people chewed their meals more than usual, the hormones regulating satiety and fullness increased.
Overall, researchers concluded increasing chewing activity could become a valuable tool to reducing caloric intake and weight loss.
Be chatty! Catch up with relatives and friends who you have not seen in while! Begin with the familiar ice breaker of “how have you been?” and tune in to the life stories you have missed over the year.
Likewise, think of two important events which summarize your year and share those as well. By the time the conversation concludes, dinner may be over and you can avoid ingesting too many calories.
Survival Tip #5: Schedule Your Exercise and Make Holiday Fitness Fun!
Admit it. Your schedule will be hectic this time of year. Schedule your workouts as you would any other important appointment.
Be flexible and think ahead, especially during a busy week or days out of town; change up your fitness routine by trying something new.
Commit to a holiday race by signing up for a “Winter Walk” or “Jingle Bell Jog.”
These fun, family-friendly events will keep you motivated and moving during the holidays and best of all, the proceeds often benefit charities.
Carey Stites is a certified personal trainer, group fitness instructor and a Registered Dietitian with a master’s degree in nutrition. Carey is currently the Registered Dietitian working with Wellstone in Harker Heights. Contact her at carey.stites@smchh.org.
