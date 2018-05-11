As summer approaches, warmer weather can cause mental and physical fatigue therefore, extra care is needed when working and driving.
Heat exposure can cause heat-related illness under certain circumstances and happens when the body is not able to cool itself and overheats. This can cause injury, disability or death; however, generally speaking, this is preventable.
Risk factors for heat-related illness include: environmental factors, workload and personal risk factors.
Environmental factors consist of direct sun, heat and humidity — the more direct sun, the greater the risk.
Limited air movement with low or no wind also plays a role. Workload considerations take in to account the level of physical exertion based how hard the work actually is and what the work consists of.
Additionally, personal risk factors like dehydration/electrolyte status, illness, fever, age, weight, personal fitness level, medical conditions and certain medications can increase susceptibility to heat-related illness as well.
One important key to preventing heat stroke or heat exhaustion is to make sure to drink water and stay well hydrated throughout the day.
Baseline symptoms of dehydration include: little or no urine production, dark urine, dry mouth, extreme thirst, fatigue, headache, confusion and feeling dizzy or lightheaded.
Don’t wait until you notice symptoms, as by the time you realize you are thirsty, you are already dehydrated. Thirst can signal a water loss of 1 percent of body weight and dizziness occurs with as little as a 2 percent.
The “old” rule of eight to 12 large glasses of water a day still holds true and be sure to drink before, during and after physical activity.
Water is the best idea if you will be active for about an hour, however, if you plan to be exercising over an hour or will be in the sun for more than a few hours, hydrate with a sports drink.
Sports drinks replace fluid, sodium and potassium lost through excessive perspiration.
Beverages such as coffee, cola or any drink containing caffeine actually results in accelerated dehydration as caffeine increases urine output.
If you must consume these drinks, be sure to supplement the intake with extra water.
Carey Stites is a certified personal trainer, group fitness instructor and a Registered Dietitian with a master’s degree in nutrition. Carey is currently the Registered Dietitian working with Wellstone in Harker Heights. Contact her at carey.stites@smchh.org.
