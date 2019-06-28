The Fourth of July is fast approaching and you might be planning to host or attend a holiday party to celebrate the United States declaring independence from Great Britain in 1776.
Patriotic decorations and fireworks honor this commemorative holiday and of course, the special celebration sets the stage for hamburgers, hot dogs, kabobs, potato salad, ice cream, popsicles and watermelon (to name a few).
Most backyard barbecues have the traditional summer eats, so why not try treating guests to something different?
If you are looking for a quick, easy and impressive appetizer, try my “Fresh Mango Salsa!” This salsa is loaded with flavor and color and even provides a serving of fresh fruits and vegetables.
In addition, try the “Chicken Kabobs” for a fun twist on a classic kabob. Enjoy!
Fresh Mango Salsa
INGREDIENTS
3 ripe mangos, diced
1 medium red bell pepper, chopped
½ cup chopped red onion
¼ cup packed fresh cilantro leaves, chopped
1 jalapeño, seeded and minced (optional)
1 large lime, juiced (about ¼ cup lime juice)
1 teaspoon salt, to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
In a serving bowl, combine the prepared mango, bell pepper, onion, cilantro and jalapeño (optional). Drizzle with the juice of one lime and mix well. Season to taste with salt. For best flavor, let the salsa rest for 10 minutes or longer. Recipe yields about 3 cups salsa.
NUTRITION INFORMATION: Serving Size: 1 cup salsa; Calories: 200; Carbs: 55 gm; Fat: 1 gm; Protein: 3 gm; Sodium: 7 mg
Chicken Kabobs
INGREDIENTS
1/4 cup olive oil
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon orange juice
1 teaspoon brown sugar
1 pinch white sugar
1-2 red bell peppers
4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves cut into bite-size pieces
Skewers
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 400 degrees or prepare grill. In a shallow container, mix the olive oil, lemon juice, orange juice, brown sugar and white sugar. Place the chicken breasts in the mixture, and marinate at least 30 minutes in the refrigerator. Alternately thread chicken and red peppers onto skewers. Discard marinade. Spray a nonstick pan with cooking spray and place skewers about ½ inch apart on pan or on grill. Bake for 15-20 minutes, turning halfway, until golden brown. Time will vary if cooking on a grill.
NUTRITION INFORMATION: Serving size: 2-3 skewers; Calories: 130; Carbs: 2 gm; Fat: 4 gm; Protein: 23 gm; Sodium: 181 mg
Carey Stites is a certified personal trainer, group fitness instructor and a Registered Dietitian with a master’s degree in nutrition. Carey is currently the Registered Dietitian working with Wellstone in Harker Heights. Contact her at carey.stites@smchh.org.
