There is nothing more refreshing than diving into a large, chilled wedge of juicy watermelon on a hot summer (or spring in Texas) day.
Watermelon is grown in 44 states as well as all around the world, which makes it a seasonal staple for millions of people every year.
Watermelon is actually a fruit native to South America and has the scientific name “citrullus lanatus.” While green outer rind is rarely consumed (although loaded with fiber), inside is soft and fleshy and is either seeded or seedless.
There are many benefits of consuming watermelon — most notably the prevention of dehydration.
Watermelon is 92% water which results in replenishment of fluid and a likely decrease of body temperature.
In tropical regions around the world, people are known to eat watermelon to prevent heat stroke while working in high temperatures.
This habit can also be effective in the United States as well where temperatures are unbearably high during the summer months.
Watermelon contains a significant amount of potassium, a mineral, which releases the tension on the blood vessels and stimulates blood flow throughout the body.
Other carotenoids present in watermelon, such as lycopene and beta carotene, prevent the arteries and veins from hardening. Keep in mind, however, the amount and type of carotenoids found in watermelon depend on the color of the flesh.
Watermelon flesh can be white, salmon yellow, orange, crimson red, scarlet red, pale yellow, canary yellow or green.
Watermelon also has a significant amount of dietary fiber per serving; a cup of diced watermelon contains about 0.6 grams of fiber. With only 46 calories per cup, obtaining fiber from multiple servings throughout the day can increase daily fiber intake naturally without adding an abundance of calories.
The best time to reap the benefits of watermelon is summertime, when the fruit is in season and is sold in many varieties from color, to size to seeded/seedless.
Make watermelon a part of your daily meal plan and you can indulge in this fresh, juicy fruit while staying hydrated and healthy this summer.
Carey Stites is a certified personal trainer, group fitness instructor and a Registered Dietitian with a master’s degree in nutrition. Carey is currently the Registered Dietitian working with Wellstone in Harker Heights. Contact her at carey.stites@smchh.org.
