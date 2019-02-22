By Hunter King
Harker Heights Herald
The Petco in Harker Heights was the site for a free adoption event on Saturday put on by the Fort Hood Stray Animal Facility.
The two women in charge of the event were Veronica Caro and Stephanie Dorsey. They had six pets in total, four dogs and two cats. By noon two of the dogs had been adopted and four of the animals still remained.
As people went in and out of the doors to the Petco and other stores in the Market Heights area they were greeted by cute animals looking for a new home. Dorsey said, “we are trying to get our animals to good homes.”
Caro and Dorsey said that the organization has hosted between 40 and 50 adoption events and 15 of them have been outside of Petco.
They try and have two to three adoption events per month at different local businesses. Sometimes the events are at pet stores but they have also held an event at a Subaru car dealership.
Caro and Dorsey said generally they have more luck getting dogs adopted over cats but it definitely varies from event to event. Sometimes they will have dog people come in and they end up leaving with a cat.
The Fort Hood Stray Animal Facility has a Facebook page with the same name and they post their new dogs or cats that are available for adoption every Thursday, so residents are invited to head over there for more information.
