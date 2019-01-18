By Stephanie Ratts Grissom
When Pokémon Go was released by Niantic Labs back in July 2016, it was thought that it would be nothing more than a passing fad.
More than two years later, not only were those predictions wrong, it appears that Pokémon Go has morphed into a veritable craze — a craze that has played a part in U.S. politics, invaded our pop-culture, and that now spans the entire globe.
In fact, according to Niantic Labs, less than one year after the game’s launch, in June 2017, Pokémon Go reached over 750 million downloads. In May 2018, it had reached 800 million downloads. The company reports that more than 65 million people play Pokémon Go every month.
And thanks to the company rolling out fresh, new ways to experience the game, more and more people are getting out there and catching pocket monsters of their own every day.
The game is simple to play, and can be played individually or with others: After downloading the app onto either your iPhone or Android from the app store (which is free), Pokémon begin appearing everywhere, and it’s your objective to catch the creatures where they appear.
When you get near a Pokémon, it will appear on your screen; tap on it, and your screen will zoom in on it. A Poke Ball will appear, which you use to throw and catch it. Once you do this, the Pokémon will be entered into your Pokedex, and you continue on your adventure.
There are also PokeStops and gyms, where you spin a disc to collect items such as eggs, potions, incubators, and more. As you progress in the game, you unlock more items. Different locations have different PokeStops; places like Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights have a large number of both PokeStops and gyms, making it a key destination for players of the game.
One of those fresh experiences that Pokémon Go introduced was “Community Day,” one day a month which features one particular Pokémon for a three-hour window and sees a sea of people congregating in public places to catch as many as they can.
The featured Pokémon have special moves they can use when fighting, and in some rare instances can be caught in their “shiny” form.
One local woman, however, has taken these Community Days to a whole new level, turning a fun experience into something even more special, not just for herself, but also for the lucky few whom she considers friends.
Cyndi Holman of Killeen, and her husband Jon, come out to Carl Levin Park every Community Day. Holman, wearing her trademark Pikachu hat, drives up in her tan-colored, 15-passenger van, easily distinguishable by the Pokémon decals gracing the sides, and picks up several like-minded Pokémon-hunters, all of whom are ready to do battle for the afternoon.
For the next three hours, Holman and her passengers drive around, catching Pokémon, hitting the various Poke-stops, listening to Pokémon music and eating Pokémon cookies.
Holman has elevated Community Day to a whole new level.
Holman herself began playing Pokémon Go just three days after the game’s official North American launch.
“I started playing on July 9, 2016,” Holman said, “and I haven’t missed a day.”
Terry Saffron of Harker Heights said, “Most of us (in the group) met walking around when the first raid started last summer.”
Killeen resident John Woods chimed in, “I met Cyndi when I first started walking here.”
Roy Cantrell of Youngsport said he first started playing as a bonding experience with his son. Though his son plays less frequently now, Cantrell has continued playing on his own. When he met Holman and other members of the group, he said, “Everyone was so friendly.”
Holman said, “We meet up for raids, Community Days ... most of us walk Carl Levin Park.”
In fact, every single person in the group said they all met at Carl Levin Park while playing. The park, it seems, is everyone’s first choice for Pokémon-hunting.
One reason is the sheer number of PokeStops and gyms, but the other, according to Cindy Shirley is safety. “It feels completely safe to walk the park at night or early morning,” she said.
And while everyone might have different reasons for playing the game, everyone in the group had one answer they all had in common: they find it a great way to relax and relieve stress.
“The best thing about this (game) is that it brings a whole bunch of different people together,” Shirley said.
“And in Harker Heights, everyone is so friendly,” said her friend, who goes by the name Littlenurse73.
“That’s the thing about the Harker Heights community,” said Holman. “It’s very close-knit.”
To download the app, visit the app store; the app is free to download, and the game is always free to play.
