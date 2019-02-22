By Bob Massey
Herald correspondent
What was shaping up to be a lone candidate filing for Place 1 on the Harker Heights City Council took a quick and unexpected turn on Feb. 8, the last official day to file in the election set for May 4.
Jennifer Michelle McCann was the first to file on Jan. 31 for Place 1, which is being vacated by Hal Schiffman due to term limit requirements.
With just over two hours left before the 5 p.m. deadline, Jeffrey Keith Harris filed at 2:45 p.m. to oppose McCann for the Place 1 seat.
The other seat up for election is Place 3. Incumbent Jackeline Soriano Fountain filed for that seat and drew no opponent in the race.
McCann, 37, has lived in Harker Heights for the past 28 years. She is self-employed and is co-owner of Eagle Express Mailing, Shipping and Printing.
She told the Herald that her decision to run for Place 1 on the Harker Heights City Council was because she wanted to show her children what it takes to be a responsible and caring adult.
McCann said, “My father taught me that if I’m able to be involved in my community, then I owe it to my community to do so.”
McCann said she has the ability, and the timing is right for my family. “My children are also at the age where they can appreciate the value of this experience,” she said.
McCann has served the City for the past eight years as a volunteer member of several boards and commissions.
“Given my collective experience, it is now my obligation to further contribute in a policy making capacity as a member of the council,” McCann said.
Harris, 61, has been a resident of Harker Heights for the past 26 years. He is currently retired from the military and retired civil service from the Department of Homeland Security (Task Force).
Harris told the Herald that he made the decision to run for Place 1 to bring a fresh new voice to the council.
“My intentions in representing the citizens are to help our city evolve to a greater place to live by sustaining public safety, and ensuring that our first responders have state of the art equipment and the resources to remain effective,” Harris said.
Harris said he would like to be a conduit for accurate and timely information for the citizens and local government.
According to Harris, “Transparency and fiscal responsibility are two lynch pins to success for any city. Citizens and leaders must continue to make good decisions and operate within budgetary limits.”
“My past experience in the military and earning a master’s degree from Tarleton State University to prepare me for work in the realm of Homeland Security Emergency Response has brought me face to face with the challenges that face cities on the micro and macro level,” Harris said.
Harris considers himself a critical thinker with the ability to analyze and evaluate issues and recommend a rational solution.
“Thinking outside of the box has prepared me to be an asset to the City of Harker Heights,” he said.
Early voting begins Monday, April 22 and runs through Tuesday, April 30, and will be held in the City Hall Administration Department Conference Room.
The voting schedule will be: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on April 22, 24, 25, 26 and 30 and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on April 23 and 29.
On election day, Saturday, May 4, voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Recreation Center at 307 Miller’s Crossing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.