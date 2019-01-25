By Bob Massey
Herald correspondent
Registration is underway for the 2019 Vision XXI Harker Heights Chamber Leadership Program.
Vision XXI is a hands-on, interactive experience where leaders and emerging leaders have the opportunity to enhance their personal and professional skills, gain a deeper understanding of community dynamics and build a network of colleagues and associates throughout the Harker Heights area.
“All candidates must complete an application form and return it to the Chamber of Commerce by Friday, February 15,” said Tony Leija, coordinator of this year’s Vision XXI class.
Classes will begin Thursday, March 7, and will meet the first Thursday of each month from March through September. Vision XXI Graduation is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 3.
Leija told the Herald that for the fourth year, the class has teamed up with Harker Heights High School to involve local teens in Vision XXI.
“We hope that our business members that apply will also sponsor a student and be a mentor. There are five $100 scholarships available,” said Leija.
Each class focuses on themes and there are field trips to go along with them such as Fort Hood Day. This day is designed to see what soldiers do on a day-to-day basis.
Education Day carries with it a goal for the class members to learn as much as possible about the educational opportunities, successes and challenges in the community.
Medical Day is filled with trips to various hospitals, clinics and other facilities in the Killeen and Harker Heights area.
Several agencies are involved in Quality of Life Day. First responders play a role in demonstrations that introduce the Vision XXI class members to firemen/paramedics and police officers. This day is also set aside to plant a tree at Purser Family Park in honor of the previous year’s Rising Star recipient.
Legislative Day is filled with a trip to the State Capitol. Classes have taken tours of the legislative chambers in addition to visiting with local representatives from the House and Senate. The House Chamber houses 150 representatives when the legislature is in session.
Leija said, “Retail/Economic Day presents a perfect time to get out new information and one of the more difficult to squeeze into one day.
The class visits high profile stores and other retail outlets. On the economic side, residents are curious about new stores opening in Harker Heights and what is being done to attract new businesses.
For more information about Vision XXI-2019, contact Tony Leija at membershipdirector@hhchamber.com or online at harkerheightschamber@hhchamber.com.
