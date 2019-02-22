By Angela Sims
Jan. 11, 2017, marked the day Dr. Austin Ruiz’s life changed forever.
Ruiz, 61, said that prior to that day, he went to the hospital because he wasn’t feeling well.
“I remember the doctor telling me he had something to talk with me about,” Ruiz, a Harker Heights resident, said. “I said to the doctor, ‘I know what you are going to tell me is not good.’”
Ruiz, a longtime Killeen optometrist, entered Scott & White Medical Center-Temple on that January day for treatment of acute leukemia.
Three weeks later, he was discharged to continue receiving outpatient care.
Ruiz received three rounds of chemotherapy in January 2017 and one each in February, March, April, May and June of that year.
“My last round of chemo was done on June 9, 2017, but then I had to go back into the hospital for five days to take care of a fever,” Ruiz said. “The doctors said the chemo is cumulative, so it’s not unusual for the body to get a little worn down.
In July 2017, Ruiz went to MD Anderson in Houston for continued care.
The care started with testing for the first few days; then, on July 17, he received a specially formulated test dose of chemotherapy.
He was in the hospital for 28 days.
But the days were not always easy for Ruiz.
“I remember praying and saying, ‘God, I know you cannot take all of this away from me, but please take as much as the nausea and pain away from me as you can,’” Ruiz said.
“The chemo is designed to wipe out the last of the leukemia,” he said. “Then we moved on to the marrow transplant.”
The transplant process required Ruiz to live near the hospital while he received his weekly treatments and blood work.
Ruiz said the marrow program had identified three people — out of 400 potential matches — who were perfect matches on all 14 gene markers and had the same blood type, O-positive.
He stayed with his daughter who lives in Houston during that time while his wife kept things running back home.
“My wife was the rock,” Ruiz said of his wife, Kathy, a Harker Heights Realtor. “She kept our family afloat for two years.”
“It was definitely-life changing and emotional,” Kathy Ruiz said. “I remember reminding myself to stay hopeful and positive so I could be encouraging — it was important for Austin’s state of mind. Relying on God, His Word and very supportive family and friends helped me cope.
“I had my meltdowns, but there were constant reminders of God’s presence in the midst of everything — He strengthened and sustained us throughout the entire process.”
While in Houston, Ruiz ran into Kye Robertson, another Harker Heights resident and former Harker Heights High School varsity baseball and varsity running back football coach who was also undergoing treatment for leukemia.
“We relied on each other and would talk about our symptoms,” Robertson said. “It was like we were best friends — every time he was hospitalized, I would go see him.
And although Ruiz was undergoing treatment, he put the needs of others before his own.
“I saw what he was going through and he would always say, ‘Man, this isn’t anything compared to what you are going through,’” Robertson said.
In July 2017, Ruiz got a bone marrow transplant, but came out of it still minimal residual disease positive so he underwent another treatment.
After the treatment, Ruiz thought he was in the clear and checked out of the hospital awaiting to go back home.
Not out of the clear
“I remember my doctor calling me and saying, ‘Austin, you cannot leave Houston,’” Ruiz said. “You are out of remission.”
After hearing the news for the second time around, Ruiz became depressed.
“You know there is a chance I am not going to pull out of this,” Ruiz said he told his wife. “I mean, there I was feeling all great, but then this happened. I was depressed and told my wife I had no life.”
He said it was God who got him out of his depression.
“I told God that I was not sure why he was putting me or my family though this, but I know one day the why will be revealed to me,” Ruiz said. “I had to figure out God is in control and I was not in control of anything.”
Ruiz said he also reminded himself of what others were going through.
“You know every time I started feeling sorry for myself, I thought of my friend Kye,” Ruiz said.
Starting Over
Ruiz went back into the hospital for another week.
“It was then they discovered I had a Philadelphia chromosome marker and that is why we could not get the cancer to go away,” Ruiz said.
Ruiz underwent custom-made chemotherapy in January 2018.
“I said if this doesn’t work, then I am not sure I want to do another treatment,” Ruiz said.
He stayed in the hospital in Houston from Feb. 14 to March 14, 2018.
The treatment proved successful. The cancer was gone.
The Journey Home
In January of this year, Ruiz got to go home.
“I was like, ‘Set me free,’” Ruiz said.
In December, Ruiz’s first grandchild was born.
“I had a central venous catheter in my neck and that morning I got up to flush it,” Ruiz said. “I flushed it for the third time and don’t remember anything except for waking up on the floor.”
The doctor wanted Ruiz to spend the night at the hospital that night, but Ruiz politely declined.
“I said, ‘That is not happening — I have a grandson being born today,” Ruiz said.
“That is what I have to live for — I want to see my grandchildren and walk my other daughter down the aisle for her wedding,” Ruiz said. “When you are staring mortality in the face, then you realize the things that are important to you — relationships with God, your wife, children and friends. You notice that work and money aren’t on the list.”
Making sense of it all
“I have always been a Christian,” Ruiz said. “Your faith becomes stronger when you undergo things like this. I learned that if you hang on a little longer, then God has something better for you.”
Ruiz said his wife shares his sentiments.
“My wife said maybe it is the people you meet along the way and maybe this is a way for you to share your testimony with others,” Ruiz said.
“We are blessed with amazing prayer warriors who still pray with us and for us,” Kathy Ruiz said. “Hearing he was out of remission was discouraging. We had our little pity party and then prepared for the next phase. Seeing Austin today is a beautiful reminder of God’s grace.”
Ruiz said the two-year ordeal changed his perspective on life.
“I have learned to do things now because you may not be around to do those things years from now,” Ruiz said. “It feels great to get a second chance at life.”
And Ruiz is able to share his testimony with others.
“I love this guy,” Robertson said. “I could see God working through him in the way he goes about things. He is the perfect walking testimony for anyone to see.”
