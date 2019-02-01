Special to the Herald
After the recent closing of Little River Healthcare, Seton Medical Center Harker Heights acquired two new physicians formerly associated with Little River.
Dr. Marcos Sosa and Dr. Marisol Carpio-Solis are now on staff at the Harker Heights hospital.
Dr. Marcos Sosa is currently in his seventh year of private practice working as a OB/GYN in the Killeen, Temple and Harker Heights area.
Dr. Sosa treats patients for a wide variety of gynecologic conditions including polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), infertility, endometriosis, and abnormal bleeding. Dr. Sosa is also fluent in Spanish.
Dr. Marisol Carpio-Solis, M.D. is an obstetrics & gynecology specialist and has been practicing for 14 years.
She earned her Bachelor of Science in biology at Medgar Evers College, where she graduated magna cum laude. Dr. Carpio-Solis obtained her doctorate degree from SUNY Downstate Medical University in New York.
She loves serving patients in the Temple/Harker Heights area and worked at Kings Daughter’s Clinic for over 11 years.
Dr. Carpio-Solis and her husband, Ben, have three children.
