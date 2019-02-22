By Stephanie Ratts Grissom
Herald correspondent
February is American Heart Month, a movement by the National Heart Association to raise awareness about heart disease and how to prevent it.
In an effort to do their part, and as part of their ongoing “Lunch and Learn” series, Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights held a class on Tuesday on the importance of early heart attack care.
Cynthia Romero, Cath Lab RN, said, “We do a lot of community outreach for our chest pain accreditation, and because we are in such a small community.”
The first of the two featured speakers during the class was emergency room doctor Roberto Flores, who spoke to the assembled group of about a dozen people about high blood pressure using analogies that were easy for people to understand.
One of the analogies he used was that of a pressure system. He said that any pressure system is made up of a pump, pipes, and fluid; in us, that pump is our hearts, the pipes are our vessels, and the fluid is our blood.
Different medicines will treat different issues (constricting of the vessels/arteries from plaque buildup, for instance, would require a different medication that would an issue with the way the heart is pumping).
Flores also said that our bodies will try to handle any issues on their own until those problems become too much to do by themselves, at which point medical intervention becomes necessary.
“Medications can help control one’s blood pressure, Flores said, but, “Medications shouldn’t be the final goal. Diet and exercise — that’s what it comes down to.”
The second speaker of the day was Cindy Hicks, a firefighter and paramedic with the Harker Heights Fire Department who talked to the group about the importance of calling 911 should one experience either chest pains or suspect they are having a heart attack. She said that Harker Heights alone has three ambulances, and with all fire trucks also manned with paramedics, there are 40 paramedics working in 24-hour shifts. She also said that they can reach anywhere in Harker Heights within five minutes.
Upon arrival, any EKG taken can be transmitted immediately via Bluetooth to the cardiologist on call at Seton. “We can, in the ambulance, start care, and Seton can have a team meet us when we get there,” Hicks said.
Don’t try to drive yourself, said Hicks. You can lose consciousness, or if a family member is driving and you lose consciousness, not only will they panic, but they will be unable to give CPR.
“Time is of the essence,” Romero said, “time is muscle — the longer it’s not receiving blood flow, the more muscle is dying.”
Hicks also said, “The signs for women can be much different from (those in) men.” Included were upset stomach or sudden nausea and vomiting. Romero said other symptoms women might experience are back pain, unusual exhaustion, or even gastric/reflux symptoms.
“Don’t ignore your symptoms,” were refrains repeated by both Hicks and Romero.
“The best advice I’ve heard is, ‘You know your body — if you think something is wrong, go,’” said Seton marketing and communications specialist Lucy Taylor.
Hicks said, too, that knowing CPR is important, and that they provide “Take 10,” or compression-only, CPR training to any groups who ask for it. She said that research now shows that CPR doesn’t actually require the breath component anymore, that just high-quality compressions will ensure air flow and are just as effective.
“Just remember the three C’s,” she said. “Check for a pulse, call 911, and begin compressions.”
Retiree Jan Olsen said knowing CPR helped her save someone’s life. Her advice was that even if you’re not sure of what you’re doing, “You can’t be afraid to engage. It could save a life.”
The next meeting of Mended Hearts, a support group for cardiac patients and their families and caregivers, will be held on Feb. 28 at 6 p.m.
The group meets the fourth Thursday of every month in classrooms 1 and 2 at Seton.
Also, there will be a Heart Health and Diet presentation on March 5 at 11 a.m. at the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce Building. Please visit https://setonharkerheights.net/calendar for more information about these or other future events.
