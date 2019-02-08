BY TODD MARTIN
SPECIAL TO THE HERALD
Skipcha Elementary School inducted its newest fourth- and fifth-grade National Elementary Honor Society members in a formal ceremony Jan. 28 at the school.
Principal Jane Apodaca told the 58 students they should be proud of their accomplishments and ready to put their leadership skills to use in upcoming service opportunities at school and throughout the community.
Leading does not imply a spotlight, the principal said, noting that leaders are humble and committed to doing what is right when no one is watching because it is right. They are proactive to help others and quick to listen, she said.
Fifth-grade teacher Angela Scott, one of three honor society advisers, said teachers were aware of many students doing great work and wanted them to receive recognition.
While the school has sponsored National Elementary Honor Society in the past, the ceremony marked its first induction ceremony.
Inductees earned at least a 90 cumulative average and received teacher recommendation based on strong character, service and leadership ability.
They will meet once a month to plan and execute projects such as writing cards and letters to soldiers and picking up trash around the school during Earth Day, Scott said.
Strong leaders, Apodaca told students, are honest, apologize when they make mistakes and learn from their errors.
“They communicate without being bossy, are willing to take risks and stay in control,” the principal said.
The students recited an honor society pledge and received certificates during the ceremony in the school cafeteria following dismissal.
“Leaders are made through hard work,” Apodaca said, quoting a famous football coach. “We expect you to work hard. You are our future leaders.”
