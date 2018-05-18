The Knights’ 1,600-meter relay team capped off its season with a fifth-place showing at the University Interscholastic League Track and Field State Meet.
Competing in the final event of the Class 6A meet, the quartet posted a time of 3 minutes, 15.5 seconds, missing out on a medal by less than three seconds.
After senior Adrese Atkins ran the opening lap, he handed the baton off to teammate Shamel Allwood, a junior, before Jalen Flowers completed the third.
On the final exchange, however, Harker Heights junior Caleb Brandon bumped into another runner, halting his initial momentum.
Klein Collins won the state championship in the event with a time of 3:12.10, while Alief Taylor (3:12.26) and Houston Strake Jesuit (3:12.59) rounded out the medalists.
FOOTBALL
Harker Heights held its annual Red and Black Game on Wednesday after rain and lightning postponed the contest one day.
The scrimmate was scheduled for Tuesday evening at Leo Buckley Stadium, but inclement weather moved into the area shortly before the spring game was set to begin, forcing the coaching staff to delay.
Once the scrimmage opened, the Red team took immediate control.
Led by quarterback La Princeton Dixon, the Red team recorded the first 13 points of the game. The Black team responded after halftime, pulling within six points, 13-7, as quarterback Shaun West engineered the offense.
But the Red team inflated its lead in the fourth quarter as Patrick Martis broke free for a 64-yard touchdown run before Jalen Washington posted a 60-yard touchdown run to complete the 27-7 victory.
Harker Heights head coach Jerry Edwards split the teams evenly, allowing for potential starters and backups to play together instead of against each other.
“It gives us a chance to see how kids play with other kids and create depth,” Edwards said.
The game concludes the Knights’ spring schedule, with the players now turning their attention toward 7-on-7 competitions, including a pair of state qualifying tournaments next month.
The first day of conditioning for the fall season begins on Aug. 13. The first day for contact is Aug. 17, and scrimmages are permitted beginning Aug. 24.
The Knights open their season Aug. 31.
SIGNINGS
Eight Harker Heights athletes signed college commitments during a ceremony inside the school’s gymnasium Wednesday afternoon.
A trio of Knights track and field standouts made their decisions official as A.J. Pemberton signed with South Plains College, while teammates Shamel Allwood and Michael Collier each committed to Langston University (OK).
For the Lady Knights, Samantha Creek signed to compete for Coffeyville Community College’s track and field team in Kansas.
Harker Heights also had four basketball players ink their letters of intent.
Keelan Downs (Ave Maria University (FL)) and Jayvon Young (Mountain View College) signed from the Knights, while Lady Knights seniors Caitlin Gillespie and Devany Wall committed to Western Oklahoma State College and Jarvis Christian College, respectively.
