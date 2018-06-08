Several recent Harker Heights graduates will cap their high school careers off at the this weekend’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes Victory Bowl all-star events.
A pair of standouts will represent the Knights in the baseball game as Tre Martin and Kevan Jones will each compete for the Red team. Additionally, Taunty Motu will play for the Blue team in the football game.
The Victory Bowl all-star rosters are comprised of recently graduated seniors from Central Texas, and the week begins before the contests are played with selected athletes participating in service projects, practices, clinics and various forms of entertainment, including tours of area attractions, movies and competitions.
The baseball and softball contests will begin at 6:30 p.m. today at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.
The volleyball match is scheduled for Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and will be at Waco University High School. The football game will follow at 6:30 p.m. at Waco ISD Stadium.
Tickets are $5 for the baseball, softball and volleyball contests, and they are $10 for the football game with $5 parking.
SUMMER CAMPS
Harker Heights is set to host a series of sports camps, beginning June 26 with the Lady Knights volleyball camp for incoming sixth-through ninth-graders.
The three-day camp runs from 8 to 10 a.m. for all sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders, and the ninth-graders’ two-hour session starts at 11 a.m.
With instruction coming from Lady Knights coaches and collegiate players, campers will develop fundamental offensive, defensive and rotation skills.
Campers need to wear a T-shirt, shorts and knee pads.
For more information, contact Alina Wilder at 254-336-0860 or at alina.wilder@killeenisd.org.
The Knights Soccer Academy Summer Camp runs July 23-26 from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Harker Heights’ Summit Soccer Complex.
Campers will develop skills, including passing, receiving, dribbling, shooting and defending, from the Knights coaching staff and former players.
Participants need to bring cleats, shin guards, a ball and water.
For more information, contact Chris Padilla at Christopher.padilla@killeenisd.org.
Beginning July 30, the Knights will host a three-day youth football camp for incoming first- through ninth-graders at the Harker Heights High School field house. The camp will run from 8 to 11 a.m.
With Knights coaches and former players serving as instructors, a variety of skills for offense, defense and special teams will be honed.
Campers need to wear a T-shirt, shorts, cleats and sunscreen.
For more information, contact Jerry Edwards at 254-336-0860 or jerry.edwards@killeenisd.org.
At each camp, registration is $50, and the fee includes a T-shirt, and there will be concessions available for purchase.
Registration is available on site at the opening day of each camp, beginning at 7:30 a.m.
