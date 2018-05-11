A quartet of Lady Knights landed on the 8-6A All-District List, including a pair of first-team selections.
Ja’lynn Swiney and Lindsey Ratcliffe, who are each sophomores, were placed on the first team after Harker Heights fell just short of reaching the playoffs, going 7-7 to finish fifth in the district standings.
Swiney, a third baseman, produced 15 hits, including four home runs, 24 RBIs and 17 runs during district competition, and defensively, she had a .899 fielding percentage.
Playing as both a left fielder and shortstop, Ratcliffe delivered 17 hits with a .386 batting percentage, 19 RBIs and 15 runs. Her fielding percentage was. 887.
Harker Heights freshman shortstop/catcher Marissa Stillwell and sophomore left fielder Madelyn Garrison landed on the second team.
Stillwell, who had a fielding percentage of .964, also posted 11 hits, nine runs and eight RBIs, while Garrison scored 16 runs on 14 hits. She also had eight RBIs to go with a fielding percentage of .950.
Belton shortstop Avery Drake was named most valuable player, while teammate Caleigh Robinson, a junior first baseman, was named offensive player of the year.
Shoemaker’s Maddie Martinez and San Angelo Central’s Ashton McMillan, who are both freshman pitchers, were named co-newcomers of the year, and Waco Midway pitcher/shortstop Jazmine Gendorf was named defensive player of the year.
TRACK & FIELD
The Knights’ 1,600-meter relay team will compete at the University Interscholastic League Track and Field State Meet on Saturday.
After capturing the Region I-6A championship with a time of 3 minutes, 15.27 seconds, the quartet of Adrese Atkins, Shamel Allwood, Jalen Flowers and Caleb Brandon enter the meet with the event’s fifth lowest seed time. A.J. Pemberton and D’Mitri Frazier will serve as alternates for Harker Heights.
DeSoto, Klein Collins, Houston Strake Jesuit, Alief Taylor, Conroe Oak Ridge, Converse Judson, Garland Rowlett and La Joya Juarez-Lincoln will be competing against the Knights.
The event will serve as the finale of the state meet and is scheduled to begin at 8:25 p.m.
The state meet begins today and is being held at Mike A. Myers Stadium on The University of Texas at Austin campus.
FOOTBALL
The Knights will complete their spring practices Monday, and they will hold their spring game Tuesday at Leo Buckley Stadium. It is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
It will serve as Harker Heights’ final workouts until the first day of conditioning for the fall season begins on Aug. 13. The first day for contact is Aug. 17, and scrimmages are permitted beginning Aug. 24.
The Knights open their season Aug. 31, hosting Round Rock before traveling to play Round Rock Stony Point the following week.
Then, Harker Heights will embark on its eight-game District 12-6A schedule against longtime rivals Killeen, Ellison, Shoemaker, Copperas Cove, Belton and Midway and new additions Temple and Waco.
