By Stephanie Ratts Grissom
Herald correspondent
The Harker Heights Public Library will be bringing many new activities to its schedule for March, to include two events that adults won’t want to miss. And there is a whole list of fun-filled activities for children and teens just for Spring Break.
Read Across America is on Dr. Seuss’ birthday, March 2, and the library’s Read Across America Social Media Challenge begins Saturday and continues through March 23.
You can read across America by reading across Central Texas by visiting a different participating location, take a photo of yourself, and after visiting five locations, get a prize.
Begin Spring Break with the Spring Break Kick-Off on March 9, at 2 p.m. The whole family can enjoy games, a movie, and other activities. Refreshments will be provided.
For Spring Break on March 11 at 2 p.m., children ages 5 to 11 can have fun decorating their own catch ball game at the Spring Break activity Maker Monday, while at 3 p.m. teens ages 12 to 17 can sit back and relax with a movie.
On March 12 at 2 p.m., children can enjoy some Spring Break activities at “Level Up Day.” Games of both the low-tech and high-tech variety will be provided, as well as an obstacle course and other activities.
Also on March 12, at 6 p.m., adults can enjoy Bad Art Night. Reference librarian Kristina Link said, “A lot of people feel pressure to be perfect. This is a chance to create something and not worry about making it perfect. It reverses the norm and expectation.” Link hinted there might be prizes for the worst art of the night!
The Spring Break activities for March 13 will be “The Science of Jenga” at 2 p.m. for children ages 5 to 11, and teens ages 12 to 17 can game on the Wii U at 3 p.m. Then, on March 14, there will be a Spring Break family movie featuring “Ralph Breaks the Internet” at 2 p.m., complete with popcorn, and on March 15 the library will host “Fiber Arts Friday” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., where the whole family can come and create a sewing project with library director Lisa Youngblood.
Family Night on March 14 is Science Night, and will feature robotics for the whole family. “We’ll be doing the Lego robotics kits we did for Science Club,” said children’s librarian Amanda Hairston. Family Night begins at 6 p.m.
March15 at 6:30 p.m. the library will be hosting classical guitarist Peter Fletcher, Fletcher is an award-winning American classical guitarist.
“We will have light refreshments at 6:30, and then the performance will start at 7:00,” Link said.
Family Night on March 21 is Maker Night, beginning at 6 p.m. Hairston said, “It is a family night where we will do a more difficult craft activity. It will relate to a story that we will do and is for all ages.”
Finally, Family Night on March 28, also at 6 p.m., is Busy Builders. “This is an unstructured building time,” Hairston said. “We work with Legos, Magna-Tiles, bristle blocks, large blocks, Lincoln Logs — it’s like a block party!”
Check the library’s website and calendar for more information at http://www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/library
