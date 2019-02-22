By Stephanie Ratts Grissom
Herald correspondent
Motivational speaker Collin Kartchner, founder of the nonprofit organization Save the Kids, will speak at Harker Heights High School on Monday night about the impact social media has on the well-being and safety of teenagers.
The event will be held in the auditorium at 7 p.m., and is intended for parents and caregivers.
Harker Heights Public Library children’s librarian Amanda Hairston said, “The Friends of the Library and the library itself are working with Mrs. Bell County 2019 Lauren Brown. This is part of her platform.
“(Kartchner) does TED Talks. He speaks out about social media abuse, and social media and children’s wellbeing and safety. He very much advocates parents being present and monitoring their children’s activity.”
Brown is a Harker Heights resident and has five children, the oldest of whom is in middle school. She said that the issues of the influence and impact of social media on teens is close to her heart for this reason.
“Social media is a way to connect to the outside world, but because we’re so digitally connected, because it’s (such) a way of life…I didn’t realize how some things online can make you (negatively) feel, the comparisons — there’s an underbelly,” Brown said.
Brown said, “He (Kartchner) has homed in on teens, social media, device use, and how there is a correlation to teen mental health.”
Kartchner addresses such issues as social media comparison, negativity, and cyberbullying.
“He helps (teens) take their joy back and look up from their screens, and helps parents reconnect with their kids,” Brown said.
In addition to Kartchner, Hairston said, “There will be a panel of local experts to give their thoughts and insights.”
Brown said the panel will include Detective Chris Hinckley of the Harker Heights Police Department and licensed professional counselor Amber Quaranta-Leech.
“(The issue) is very relevant, it affects every household,” Brown said.
For more information about this event, please go to https://www.facebook.com/events/2046840095403661/
