By Twila Hill
Herald correspondent
Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Theta Delta Sigma Chapter, and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Mu Delta Zeta Chapter will be hosting the third Biennial Royal Blue and White Ball from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday.
The event will be held at Courtyard by Marriott Killeen, 1721 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen.
The cost of admission to this event is $45.
This event is to raise money for scholarships for high school seniors in the area.
“We are celebrating service to the Killeen community,” said Warren Jones of the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity.
Donations to this event can be sent to Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Theta Delta Chapter, Brothers of the Dove Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 690194, Killeen, Texas 76549.
For tickets, contact Jones at 254-383-2567.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.