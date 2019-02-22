Staff reports
BELTON — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor recently announced that 613 students have been listed on the Fall 2018 Provost’s Honor Roll. To receive this recognition, a student must achieve a 3.85 grade point average (GPA) or better on a 4.0 scale.
In conjunction with this, 662 students were named on the Dean’s Honor Roll for Fall 2018. To receive this recognition, a student must achieve a 3.5-3.849 grade point average (GPA) on a 4.0 scale.
The following students from Killeen-area cities made the UMHB Provost’s Honor Roll:
Belton
Lu XueQi; Amber Anderson; Megan Baumhardt; Desire’ Boyd; Emily Cheek; Rachel Clemons; Ryley Cox; Esther Crawford; Zachary Crawford; Jasmin Davenport; Ariel Davis; Abbey Elifritz; Jacob Fitzwater; Kailee Guentzel; Heather Guevara; Brooke Hess; Yihe Hong; Chriscina Lampkin; Whitney Lehnen; Tanner Luce; Lori Mattke; Ryan McKissick; Mitch Motsinger; Brooke Naiser; Gabie Pomykal; Sydney Rangel; Ross Renfro; Christie Reuber; Veronica Rochow; Jennifer Sischo; Nicholas Van Hammond; Bethany Vassar; Kala Wheeler
Harker Heights
Alessandra Aristizabal; Daniel Choi; Brett Cutts; Spencer Dahlheimer; Rachel Deaton; Selina Delgado; Nicole Hamilton; Arianna Hernandez-Baptiste; Sophie Hong; Sandra Rangel; Daniel Young; Nicole Zubaty
Kempner
Shelby Posten; Warren Sanders; Caitlyn Shaughnessy
Killeen
Zhang Yao; Giovanna Anderson; Alberta Barrett; Harley Bienko; Janaya Booker; Jesse Clubine; Jacob Drumm; Elizabeth Enriquez; Diana Freese-Sagarino; Kristyn Harvey; George Hicks; Jamie Jones; Lois Kalugdan; Marlena Kerney; Matt Meadows; Chanita Mistretta; Josie Ortiz; Arron Pfleeger; Melissa Pineda; Rachel Regallis; Sean Reid; Karina Rodriguez; Jennifer Rosas; Meghan Rubio; Heather Sabrowsky; Kennydi Simms; Bronwyn Taff; Rhiannon Taff; Tammy Taylor; Jessica Theilacker; Shalisa Thomas; Michelle Tirado
Lampasas
Sean Brack; Makayla Fluitt; Blake January; Breanna Tucker
Nolanville
Brenden Besaw; Megan Chick
Salado
Rene’ Fillip; Trinity Goedhart; Hayden Haire; McKayla Hodge; Tiffany Hotchkiss; Ryan Trenholm
