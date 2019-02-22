By Bob Massey
Herald correspondent
The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce has announced it is extending the registration deadline through today for the Vision XXI 2019 leadership program.
Contact Tony Leija, membershipdirector@hhchamber.com or enroll online at: http://www.hhchamber.com.
Vision XXI begins March 7 and continues through Oct. 3.
The 2019 class will meet once a month for eight months and includes these educational trips: Fort Hood Day, Education Day, Medical Day, Quality of Life Day, Legislative Day, Retail/Economic Development Day and Graduation Day.
Not only do the classes participate in these day trips but are assigned a class project designed to contribute to the quality of life in Harker Heights.
