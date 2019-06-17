Erica Bracey, 39, lives in Harker Heights, works at Harker Heights Elementary School.
Where are you from originally?
My family is from Oklahoma; however, I was born in Hawaii. I moved around a lot, being a military brat. When people ask me, I say I am from Texas because I have been here since the seventh grade and my parents made this our home.
What brought you to the area?
My dad was in the military and got stationed here at Fort Hood.
Tell me about your family.
I have two kids, Zoe and T.J., and I am married. We are a wonderful family of four. My parents live in Copperas Cove. I have one older sister and two younger sisters. I am the middle child.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Cheddars.
Where is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
Target.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that my neighborhood is safe. I like that every day-to-day thing that I need is in this area — grocery stores, shopping centers, restaurants and more.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the construction around Knights Way; it is very inconvient for travel.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
I truly believe Harker Heights is growing. However, it needs more things geared to family.
What community work do you do?
I volunteer at my church and help out with Sunday School. We are currently starting our witnessing. I donate to Goodwill. I donate school supplies when in need. I am very active in my church.
What awards and achievements have you accomplished?
I won Teacher of the Year from my school for the school year of 2013-2014. I also won Teacher of the Year that same year from Killeen Area Alliance of Black School Educators (KAABSE).
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself still living in this area, working in the field of education in some capacity. I will still be a part of my church, New Jerusalem International Baptist Church in Killeen.
