One of the favorite Christmas holiday pastimes is viewing outdoor light displays.
Again this year, many area residents have decorated their homes, and readers have already submitted photos from several holiday displays.
Readers have submitted photos from holiday displays from homes and businesses in the area.
Killeen
2900 block of Bastion Loop
4400 block of Lake Road
4700 block of Moose Ridge
4800 block of Cinnamon Stone Drive
5200 block of Siltstone Loop
5300 block of Siltstone Loop
5400 block of Siltstone Loop
6100 block of SPC Laramore Drive
6500 block of Deorsam Loop
2200 block of Moonstone Drive
1800 block of Ledgestone Drive
1800 block of Hooten Street
Harker Heights
6200 block of Flagstone Drive
400 block of Winter Sun Drive
400 block of Ponderosa Drive
700 block of Tundra Drive
Copperas Cove
2300 block of Veterans Avenue
4800 block of County Road 146
100 through 3000 blocks of Business U.S. Highway 190
1100 through 1400 blocks of South Farm-to-Market 116
800 block of South Main Street
100 through 300 blocks of the Cove Terrace Shopping Center
100 block of East Avenue D
400 block of East Avenue D
1300 block of East Avenue D
100 block of East Avenue E
100 block of South First Street
600 block of South First Street
400 and 500 blocks of Robertstown Road
Lampasas
100 block of County Road 4314
Nature in Lights
The Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area annual Nature in Lights is open from 5:30 to 11 p.m. daily until Jan. 6.
The trail, which is at North Nolan Road and Cottage Road in Belton, features miles of outdoor light displays and an opportunity to visit Santa’s Village for shopping and pictures with Santa. Cars, minivans, and pickups are $15 per carload.
