There’s still time to win a holiday prize in the last week of Killeen Police Department’s “selfie” contest.
Throughout the month of December, KPD has hosted a weekly “selfie” contest in which local residents can win a free home security video doorbell.
Residents still have time to win the final prize. Now through Sunday, folks can post to the KPD Facebook page a “Groupie or Buddy Selfie.”
The contest in only open to residents of Bell County who are 18 years of age and older.
“It’s part of our community outreach efforts,” said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman. “We partnered up with Ring to try to get the community more involved. People can team up with the department by using the Neighbors App.”
Miramontez said three criteria will be used to pick the winner: the creativity of the selfie, its originality, and if it represents the chosen theme of the week.
Selfies have to be posted before midnight on Sunday to be considered and the winner will be announced the following Wednesday. Participants must also include the hashtag #ringKilleen2018 in the post.
At time of publication, currently eight submissions had been posted to KPD at https://www.facebook.com/KilleenPD.
