Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown arraigned Colten Allen on April 7 on a charge of burglary of a building.
After responding to a burglary in progress call, police spoke with the owner of Absolute Auto in Killeen, who said his fellow office worker had been informed by a customer that someone was trying to steal a red truck from the premises. Allen said he was trying to start the vehicle for the owner and was detained until police arrived. Allen is suspected of taking a toolbag and the keys to the red truck from inside the building, according to the arrest affidavit.
Allen was in the Bell County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
In an unrelated case, Jonathan Rodriguez of Killeen was arraigned April 7 by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown on charges of possession of a controlled substance, 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams, after police on April 4.
Police said they discovered 14 grams of methamphetamine and baggies in his hoodie pocket, police said. Inside a backpack in the car, officers said they found other paraphernalia and a glass jar of marijuana. Rodriguez was in the Bell County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
Also on April 7, Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown arraigned Randall Wayne Lewis on charges of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, after a citizen called police to have someone removed from the premises of the Senior Center.
The caller said Lewis previously had been barred from the center after workers there saw drug paraphernalia on him. Lewis was found to be in possession of less than a gram of methamphetamine, police said. He was in the Bell County Jail on a $20,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.