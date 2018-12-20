Salvation Army bell ringers are $26,000 short of their annual holiday goal with just two days left to collect.
Collectors have been outside 11 locations between the Harker Heights and Killeen area since the day after Thanksgiving, including all three Walmart supercenters and all three neighborhood markets, along with Sam’s Club and Hobby Lobby.
Bell ringers will continue to accept charitable donations until Christmas Eve.
Each year the Salvation Army has a goal of $90,000 it hopes to raise and last year the organization fell short by about $24,000, which was their worst year to date.
The best year for area bell ringers was back in 2015.
One reason for the decline may be due to people giving throughout the year and having to split their charitable donations.
“People give after natural disasters,” explained Salvation Army Maj. David Craddock, head of the Killeen chapter of the Salvation Army. “Last year it was Harvey, this year the hurricanes in Florida and the Carolinas, and then recently the fires in California.
“People only have so much they can give.”
And while the highest amount of donations have come through the Walmart supercenter in Harker Heights and Hobby Lobby, according to Craddock, there may be another reason why donations have continued to decrease.
“One of the biggest issues we’re finding is that more and more people are going without cash,” said Craddock.
For those interested in donating but don’t carry cash, there are QR codes on the kettles that potential donors can scan with their smartphones.
The codes connect directly to the Salvation Army’s secure website where people can make a donation via credit card.
