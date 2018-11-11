Jerrod Hicks ran for three touchdowns and over 120 yards, and the Smith seventh-grade A-team Leopards capped a perfect season as American Conference champions with a 32-18 win over Liberty Hill on Tuesday in Killeen ISD middle school football action.
Quarterback Roderick Norman hit receiver Kaden Nauer for a 60-yard strike. Receiver CJ Tye caught a 40-yard pass to set up a Norman touchdown run.
V’Jae Brown, Humberton Prado, CJ Tye, Justice Janda, Conner Shultz, Sam Wells and Jay Haynes led the Smith defense. Cornerback Sam Wells had a key interception.
Kristopher White tossed two touchdown passes and scored on a 7-yard run for Liberty Hill (0-7, 0-4 conference).
White found Rayford Jones for a 9-yard TD pass to pull Liberty Hill within 7-6. White’s 5-yard toss to Hezekiah Snooks pulled the Lions within 13-12, but that was as close as Liberty Hill would get.
Other offensive standouts for Liberty Hill were Kwaevon China, Hezekiah Duenas and Anthony Maynard. Michael Canton, Johnny Williams, Anthony Massey and Emanuel Morales led the Lions defensively.
The 7-0 Leopards will play Union Grove on Tuesday night at Leo Buckley Stadium at 5:30 p.m. for the Killeen ISD seventh-grade championship.
NOLAN 7A 27, EASTERN HILLS 7A 0: At Eastern Hills, Dezmine Ford-Young scored on runs of 15 and 80 yards in the Mustangs’ victory.
Eastern Hills recovered an onside kick on the opening kickoff and controlled the ball for most of the first quarter. But the Mustangs finally got the ball and took command after Markel Pearson scored the game’s first points with a touchdown and extra point.
Nolan’s Jordyn McGraw tossed a touchdown pass to Tekoree Landours, and passed to Patrick Jones and James Washington for extra points.
Devin Edwards led the Nolan defense with six tackles and two sacks. Carlos Cuesta, Dmarion Williams, Malik Bell and Jake Taglieri also had tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Galveston Vrsenio grabbed an interception away from a Panther receiver in the fourth quarter.
PALO ALTO 7A 14, MANOR 7A 12: Preston Searcy scored all of the defeated Rams points on touchdown runs of 50 and 3 yards.
Manor finished 4-2.
SMITH 7B 26, LIBERTY HILL 7B 0: O’Shaun Brown scored on runs of 44 and 20 yards and the Leopards finished the season with a conference championship and perfect record.
Quarterback Isaiah Alexander also accounted for two touchdowns: a 7-yard pass to Maleek Courtier and a 2-yard run.
Jeron Phillips converted an extra point. Offensive linemen Gabriel Greenwood, Thomas Kirkbride, Kyren Anderson, Isvan Santiago and Shawn Anthony Bentley paved the way for the offense.
Austin Hamilton had an interception for the Smith defense. Other defensive standouts for the Leopards were Anthony Groves Henderson, Antonio Saenz, Jovanni Clinton and Brenden Richards.
Liberty Hill (0-4) was shut out despite forcing four Smith turnovers. Quincy Sanders and Elias Rodriguez recovered fumbles for the Lions, and Isaiah Morris and Maverick Overson had interceptions. Rodriguez also forced a fumble.
Gabriel Martin, Chase Smith and Jose Bibian were offensive standouts for Liberty Hill.
VOLLEYBALL
KISD championship tourney
Wednesday
SMITH 7A DEF. LIVE OAK RIDGE 7A: Veronica Storey served five points and had two blocks, two kills and 44 completed passes to lead the Lady Leopards to a first-round win in the Killeen ISD championship tourney.
Other contributors for Smith were Reanna Anthony (three serves, an ace, two blocks and 15 passes), Leilani Guerrero (six serves and seven passes), Ariyona Williams (11 serves, an ace and four passes), Lole Reyes (11 serves and eight passes) and Annie Kinere (nine serves, an ace and 28 passes).
MANOR 7A DEF. UNION GROVE 7A 25-20, 23-25, 25-20: At Union Grove, Yulitza Ramos served 11 points, and Nevaeh Brown added 10 for the defeated Grizzlies.
Other scorers for Union Grove were Katie Kennison and Ella Perry (three points each), Payton Craft (two) and Grace Riggs and Jayla Jordan (one each). Yalia Gibson and Kristin Burrell were defensive standouts. Madison Culver and Ellyssa Hanks also contributed for Union Grove.
PATTERSON 7A DEF. PALO ALTO 7A 25-12, 25-16: Iyahna Hibbler had three kills and served six points, including three aces, to help lead the Lady Cavaliers to a first-round victory.
Patterson trailed 13-4 in the second set before rallying to end the match.
Trinity Cutbirth had two assists, 10 points and four aces. Tara Bennett had two kills, seven serves and two aces. Other contributors for Patterson were Joynis Gonzalez (six serves, one ace and one dig), Asia Zachary (one ace), Jadis Resendez (two digs), Haley Hoffman (two aces), Bianca Rivers (two serves and an ace) and Reyana Molina (two kills and one dig).
SMITH 8A DEF. PATTERSON 25-23, 24-26, 25-18: Tiana St Cyr had a season-high 12 assists to go with a kill and 11 service points for the defeated Lady Cavaliers.
Elizabeth Eakin had four kills, four blocks, eight points and two aces for Patterson. Other contributors for the Lady Cavs were Taylor Brodine (one serve, three digs and an assist), Alondra Chelby (one assist), Nakera Hulett (two kills, eight serves, one assist and two digs), Lanyjah Ballard (three kills, three blocks and one assist), Indica Guzman (one dig and two assists), Taleyah Talley (one kill and nine serves), Arianys Rivera (one serve and one dig), Ja’Liz Simmons (seven digs and served six points) and Deshonay Merchant (three kills and three points).
UNION GROVE 8A DEF. NOLAN 8A 25-10, 25-14: Gloria Iosefo served 16 points and the Grizzlies continued their perfect season with a first-round victory.
Other scorers for Union Grove were Kaley Lelauti and Jailah Evans (six points each), Keonna Otis (two) and Rylyn Bragg and Brooke Ross (one each).
Lelauti had five kills. Evans finished with two. Alicia Mora and Sakoya Lopez also contributed to the win.
Regular season finales
Monday
LIBERTY HILL 7A DEF. SMITH 7A: Leilani Guerrero led the defeated Lady Leopards with nine serves, an ace and seven completed passes.
Other contributors for Smith were Annie Kinere (five serves, an ace, a block, a kill, an assist and 17 passes) and Veronica Storey (five serves, a block, seven kills, three assists and 11 passes).
UNION GROVE 7A DEF. AUDIE MURPHY 7A 25-5, 25-9: Ella Perry served 11 points, Nevaeh Brown added 10 and the Grizzlies tuned up for the postseason with a victory in their regular-season finale.
Other top servers for Union Grove (7-3, 3-1 conference) were Yulitza Ramos (seven points), Grace Riggs (six) and Katie Kennison (three).
Payton Craft, Kristen Burrell, Jayla Jordan and Yalia Gibson also contributed to the win.
EASTERN HILLS 7A DEF. NOLAN 7A 25-17, 25-11: Eastern Hills grabbed an 11-0 lead in the second set and went on to finish the sweep in a season finale.
Defensive passing from Karma Bell and Angelina Graham kept Nolan (0-2 conference) in the match. Desiree Gomez and Janiya Lilly helped the Lady Mustangs climb back before falling short.
LIBERTY HILL 7B DEF. SMITH 7B: Anaya Bowman led the defeated Lady Leopards with five serves, an ace, a kill and two completed passes.
Other contributors for Smith were Johanna Cuello (eight serves, two assists and six passes), Annacea Cunningham (four serves and 10 passes) Ma’Kynzlei Mitchell (two serves, a kill, an assist and five passes).
UNION GROVE 7B DEF. AUDIE MURPHY 7B 25-19, 25-10: Alofa Sims served nine points, Kaelyn Hodge added eight and the Grizzlies won their season finale.
Kylie Dickerson, Mariya Wilson and E’Mani Frazier served three points apiece for Union Grove (9-2, 2-1 conference). Nora Halabi contributed two. Anna Lajarin and Kehasbah Gaussoin each served one point.
Kaylee Maxey also contributed to the win.
NOLAN 7B DEF. EASTERN HILLS 7B 25-17, 25-23: Priscilla Gomez served 10 points in the second set to give the Lady Mustangs a hard-fought victory in their season finale.
Michelle Williams, Gomez, Claudia Calderon and Siliss Gomez each served five points in the opener.
Ta’Shalyn Degrate, Solimar Juarez, Victoria Almeida and Kaitlyn Fresch also contributed to the victory.
UNION GROVE 8A DEF. AUDIE MURPHY 8A 25-19, 25-17: At Audie Murphy, Jailah served 12 points as the Grizzlies capped a perfect regular season.
Other scorers for Union Grove (11-0, 4-0 conference) were Gloria Iosefo (seven points), Ava McKinzie (five), Alicia Mora (four) and Sakoya Lopez.
McKinzie, Kaley Lelauti, Brooke Ross, Iosefo and Evans provided kills. Eloise Shirley made some nice plays at the net.
AUDIE MURPHY 8B DEF. UNION GROVE 8B 25-21, 25-19: At Audie Murphy, Saniyah Johnson served six points to lead the defeated Grizzlies.
Other scorers for Union Grove (8-2, 2-1 conference) were Aryam Quiroz and Jordyn James (four points each), Nevaeh Halback and Blessing Laye (three each) and Lillian Partain (one).
Emaley Robinson had a spike. Emma Burns, Nyah Nunnally and Ayianna Williams also contributed for the Grizzlies.
SUBVARSITY BASKETBALL
Keana Garrett had 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Copperas Cove junior varsity Lady Dawgs to a 40-15 win Tuesday at A&M Consolidated. Micah Anderson added 10 points and four steals.
The freshmen Lady Dawgs won 44-15 behind Kyra Gaston’s 12 points and 14 rebounds. Jordan McGhee added eight points.
