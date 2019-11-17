The Union Grove Grizzlies celebrate following a last-second 28-27 win Wednesday at Leo Buckley Stadium against the Smith Leopards to win the eighth-grade Killeen ISD middle school football championship.
Charles Patterson's Sean Parks (26) celebrates with teammates after an interception against Palo Alto Middle School in the Killeen ISD seventh-grade football championship game Wednesday at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Palo Alto's Adrian Scott (24) runs against Charles Patterson Middle School in the Killeen ISD seventh-grade football championship game Wednesday at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Dennis Knowlton | Herald
The seventh-grade Palo Alto Patriots celebrate a 12-0 Killeen ISD middle school football championship victory over the Patterson Cavaliers on Wednesday at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Todd Martin | Killeen ISD
Todd Martin | Killeen ISD
Todd Martin | Killeen ISD
Todd Martin | Killeen ISD
Dennis Knowlton | Herald
Charles Patterson's Marques Kelley (21) runs against Palo Alto Middle School in the Killeen ISD seventh-grade football championship game Wednesday at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Dennis Knowlton | Herald
Dennis Knowlton | Herald
Charles Patterson quarterback Sidney Holland looks to throw against Palo Alto Middle School in the Killeen ISD seventh-grade football championship game Wednesday at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Dennis Knowlton | Herald
Dennis Knowlton | Herald
Charles Patterson's Veloni Ward runs against Palo Alto Middle School in the Killeen ISD seventh-grade football championship game Wednesday at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Dennis Knowlton | Herald
Palo Alto quarterback Malachi Jerome looks to throw against Charles Patterson Middle School in the Killeen ISD seventh-grade football championship game Wednesday at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Dennis Knowlton | Herald
Palo Alto quarterback Malachi Jerome (8) runs against Charles Patterson Middle School in the Killeen ISD seventh-grade football championship game Wednesday at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Dennis Knowlton | Herald
Charles Patterson Middle School cheerleaders perform during halftime at the Killeen ISD seventh-grade football championship game Wednesday at Leo Buckley Stadium.
In a wild finish at Leo Buckley Stadium on Wednesday, the Union Grove Middle School Grizzlies eighth-grade football team scored the final touchdown and extra point of the game as time ticked away in their thrilling 28-27 KISD championship win over the hard-fighting Smith Leopards.
In the first game of the football championship, the seventh-grade Palo Alto Patriots prevailed in a defensive struggle, earning a 12-0 victory over the Patterson Cavaliers for their own middle school district title.
