In a wild finish at Leo Buckley Stadium on Wednesday, the Union Grove Middle School Grizzlies eighth-grade football team scored the final touchdown and extra point of the game as time ticked away in their thrilling 28-27 KISD championship win over the hard-fighting Smith Leopards.

In the first game of the football championship, the seventh-grade Palo Alto Patriots prevailed in a defensive struggle, earning a 12-0 victory over the Patterson Cavaliers for their own middle school district title.

Some information for this story was provided by reports submitted from coaches.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.