The Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation 8U Marlins baseball team capped its season with a thrilling championship comeback that was the perfect topper for a perfect season.
The Marlins edged the Cardinals 10-9 on June 26 to win the league’s postseason championship tournament and finish the season with a 14-0 record.
As the score suggests, it was a remarkable contest. The Cardinals took the lead each time they batted, only to see the Marlins rally each time in the bottom of the inning.
The Cards opened the 90-minute time-limit game with a run and left a runner stranded at third following a triple.
The Marlins answered with three runs for a 3-1 lead.
The Cardinals went back in front 7-3 after a six-run second inning. But the Marlins responded with five of their own to recapture the lead, 8-7.
By this time, there were only 20 minutes remaining, so it appeared each team would get only one more chance to bat.
That meant the Cards needed to score.
And they did, a pair of runs for a 9-8 lead.
The championship was not quite at stake as the Cardinals needed to beat the Marlins twice in the double-elimination format. But the Marlins were down to their last at-bat to keep their perfect season intact. And the sixth-seeded Cardinals were riding the momentum of a hot streak that saw them rebound from a playoff-opening loss to the Marlins and rally through the losers’ bracket for a championship rematch with the top-seeded team.
Marlins head coach Jefferson Weathersbee had a simple message for his team.
“I was like, ‘Hey, it’s crunch time, guys. Let’s get it. This is where a good team comes into play.’”
And the Marlins were up to the challenge once again.
Maverick Alvarez led off the bottom of the third with a double. Jacob Martinez followed with a single. Then Ryder Cook socked a triple into the outfield to put the Marlins back in the lead. Moments later, time expired and the Marlins were champs.
Alvarez’s primary position is right field. Martinez mans left field, and Cook is the pitcher.
They were the stars in the final inning at the plate, but their teammates also played vital roles throughout the championship season. Cooper Craven played first base. Elijah Muñoz was the catcher. John David Bowen played in the outfield. Jonathan (JJ) Schultz was the third baseman. Ke’andre Gilkey patrolled center field. Lachlan Weathersbee played second base, and Theodore Weathersbee played shortstop.
“This is by far the best ball team I’ve ever had,” said coach Weathersbee, 33, a recent transplant from South Carolina who is in his 10th season of coaching. “Just a great group of kids, parents, everybody.
“You practice hard and you play hard and you win fun. I really give all the glory to God.”
Weathersbee also was impressed by the Cardinals and their postseason run.
Weathersbee received plenty of help from assistant coaches Teddy Weathersbee, Randolph Muñoz, Tom Bowen, Aaron Craven and Oscar Alvarez.
The Marlins hope to remain together and make a run at the 10U championship next season.
