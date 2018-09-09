The Salado junior varsity girls finished fifth in the Belton Invitational on Aug. 24 at Wildflower Country Club in Temple.
Avery Wright finished 48th in a field of more than 230 to lead the Lady Eagles. Her time was 16 minutes, 30 seconds.
Other Salado runners were Lily Lougheed (59th, 16:44), Emma Grant (66th, 16:51.9), Makenzy Ferguson (67th, 16:52.0), Grace Graham (68th, 16:52.2), Lindsey Neas (91st, 17:26), Charley Thomas (101st, 17:33), Hannah Seymore (18:30) and Rachael Jett (18:58).
Ben Raines led the Salado JV boys with a time of 21:26 over 3 miles. Other Eagles in the race were Adon Giral (22:04), Juaquin Tobias (22:21), Collin Wilson (23:18) and Dylan Tonkinson (23:56).
The Lady Eagles also ran in the Pro-Fit Invitational Aug. 31 at Wilson Park in Temple.
Wright led Salado again with a 15th-place finish (16:24) in the 95-runner field. Also running for the Lady Eagles were Jett (21st, 16:54), Grant (22nd, 16:56), Ferguson (26th (17:09), Seymore (32nd, 17:32), Graham (33rd, 17:35), Neas (37th, 17:54), Lauren Wilson (38th, 17:54) and Thomas (41st, 18:10).
For the Salado boys, Chris Ortiz led the way with a time of 20:19. Other Eagles running were Tobias (21.54), Giral (22.22), Wilson (22.26) and Tonkinson (24:08).
FRESHMAN FOOTBALL
Mikail Denton and Mylik Whitted each made a key interception to help the Ellison freshman Green team hold off A&M Consolidated 12-6 on Aug. 29 in their season opener in College Station.
Donovon Jones and Kayvion Elston led the Ellison offense.
Xavion Davis-Alexander made several tackles for the Eagles.
