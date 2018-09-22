Da Quone Goodman had touchdown runs of 50 and 40 yards and caught a 15-yard scoring pass from Preston Searcy to lead the Manor seventh-grade A-team Rams to a 26-0 victory over Audie Murphy on Tuesday in Killeen ISD middle school football action.
Searcy capped the scoring with a 20-yard run.
Jabarri McCray and Searcy converted extra points.
SMITH 7A 13, PATTERSON 7A 12: At Smith, Jerrod Hicks ran for more than 120 yards and scored both touchdowns in the Leopards’ home-opening victory.
K’Mare Balfour’s extra point and a goal-line stand helped Smith escape with the win.
The Leopards forced three turnovers, including Xavier Gonzalez’s interception on the first play of the game. Marquise Cross recovered a fumble on a kickoff, and Charles Ellis forced a fumble that Sam Wells recovered.
UNION GROVE 7A 19, PALO ALTO 7A 7: At Palo Alto, Rodney Ates rushed for 105 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown, in the Grizzlies’ victory.
Ates also had a 2-point conversion.
Jarvis James scored on a 5-yard run. Quarterback Dylan Plake scored on a 15-yard run and also recorded a sack, clutch pass deflection and forced a fumble that was recovered by linebacker Terrell Washington.
Linebacker Kabriel Anderson also recorded a sack, and Jammeer Adkinson added 40 yards rushing,
MANOR 7B 26, AUDIE MURPHY 7B 0: Demetrius Burney scored on runs of 65, 30 and 54 yards to lead the Rams to a win.
Quarterback Jaizon Martinez capped the scoring with a 55-yard run and also converted two extra points.
SMITH 7B 25, PATTERSON 7B 7: At Smith, O’Shaun Brown topped 100 yards rushing and scored three touchdowns as the Leopards won their home opener.
Isaiah Alexander tossed a 35-yard TD pass to Shaheim Woods, who also scored an extra point.
Antonio Saenz forced and recovered a fumble for the Smith defense.
PATTERSON 8A 23, SMITH 8A 0: At Patterson, cornerback Maddox Armendariz and safety Jisaiah Adair each had interceptions, defensive end Tyler Gaines had two sacks, one for a safety, and the Cavaliers started their season with a shutout victory.
Javier Smith opened the scoring with a touchdown run, and later added an extra point. In the second quarter, quarterback Makaiy Boyd threw a touchdown pass to Braden Turner. Tony McIntosh caught the extra-point conversion pass. Late in the game, quarterback Zyaire King capped the scoring with a touchdown run. He also converted an extra point.
Defensive end Rashaud Jackson also contributed.
UNION GROVE 8A DEF, PALO ALTO 8A: Re’shaun Sanford scored two touchdowns and picked off a pass in the Grizzlies’ win.
Deaubry Hood and Aimeer Washington also had big games on the ground for Union Grove (2-0).
The defensive line, anchored by Thomas Connolly, Garrett Isley, Isaac Hernandez and Angel Fernandez, created havoc in the backfield.
Palo Alto scored on a long touchdown pass in the second half.
SMITH 8B 20, PATTERSON 8B 12: At Patterson, Keywon Calhoun scored both touchdowns for the defeated Cavaliers in their season opener.
Defensive standouts were Marktone Rodgers and Devlin Taylor leading the defensive line and secondary, respectively. Keon Williams led the Cavaliers in tackles.
Middle school VOLLEYBALL
Monday
PATTERSON 7A DEF. SMITH 7A: Veronica Storey served 13 points, including three aces, and had five kills to lead the defeated Lady Leopards. Lole Reyes served 13 points, including two aces, and had a kill. Annie Kinere finished with six serves and three kills.
UNION GROVE 7A DEF. PALO ALTO 7A 25-15, 25-16: Yulitza Ramos and Neveah Brown each served 10 points to lead the Grizzlies to a victory.
Other top serves for Union Grove were Ella Perry (eight points), Payton Craft (seven), Makalia Allsup, Desiree Boston, Elly Hanks and Maddie Culver (two each) and Grace Riggs and Jaylah Jordan (one each).
Katie Kennison and Yalia Gibson were defensive standouts.
PATTERSON 7B DEF. SMITH 7B: Faith Owens served 12 points to go with a block, a kill and 11 good passes for the defeated Lady Leopards. Johanna Cuello provided four good serves, including an ace.
UNION GROVE 7B DEF. PALO ALTO 7B 25-10, 25-11: Kylie Dickerson served 10 points in the win for the Grizzlies.
Other top servers for Union Grove were Kaelyn Hodge (nine points), Angeliqe Wilson and E’Mani Frazier (six each), Alofa Sims (four) and Alyssa Wilson, Mariya Wilson and Zakaya Potter (three each).
UNION GROVE 8A DEF. PALO ALTO 8A 25-12, 25-0: At Palo Alto, fresh off their Killeen ISD A-team tourney championship last weekend, the Grizzlies continued their winning ways behind Gloria Iosefo who served 25 straight points in the second game to end the match.
Iosefo finished with 28 points overall.
Keonna Otis served seven points for Union Grove (5-0). Jailah Evans added five. Kaley Lelauti also contributed to the win.
SMITH 8A DEF. PATTERSON 8A 25-21, 21-25, 25-15: Daniya Brooks recorded eight digs, seven kills and six blocks as the Lady Leopards outlasted Patterson for the victory.
Other contributors for Smith were Mya Fulcher (five digs), Araceli Guillen (20 digs and two assists), Alexis Bermea and Christiana Quinata (one dig each), Kaliyah Rosemond (four digs and four assists), Jaliyah Chapman and Kazari McCants (two digs each), Maryelis Hernandez Vega (14 digs, eight assists, one block and one kill), Kayley Goodman (14 digs, nine assists and a block), Kendall Bean (seven digs, seven assists, two blocks and an ace) and Nykaela Burks (five digs, two blocks).
UNION GROVE 8B DEF. PALO ALTO 8B 25-12, 25-7: At Palo Alto, Aryam Quiroz served 18 points and the Grizzlies evened their record at 1-1.
Other standouts for Union Grove were Saniyah Johnson (seven points), Emaley Robinson (three) and Evelyn Ackerman.
PATTERSON 8B DEF. SMITH 8B 25-12, 17-25, 25-14: De’Ausinae Roberts led the defeated Lady Leopards with six digs, two assists and an ace. Other contributors were Naomi Sanders and Hailey Shepherd (three digs and a block each), Sarai Townsend (two digs, five assists and two blocks), Alexis Fujikawa (four digs and a block), Maria Brummett (five digs and an assist), Creasasia Herbert, Jalliyah Boxley and Diamon Torres (three digs each), D’Nyijarae Finch (one dig), Alana Rosas and Makinnely Ralls (one ace each), Roxandmi Martinez Baez (one dig and a block), Aliza Campbell (three assists and a block) and Andrea Newton (one dig and an ace).
KISD INVITATIONAL
Gloria Iosefo served a team-high 25 points and the Union Grove 8A team won the Killeen ISD A-Team volleyball tournament Sept. 15 at Ellison High School.
The Grizzlies defeated Audie Murphy 25-13, 25-17 in the championship match after knocking off Temple Bonham (25-6, 25-10) and Live Oak Ridge (25-15, 25-16).
Other scorers for Union Grove in the tourney were Jailah Evans (20 points), Alicia Mora (14), Ava McKinzie (11), Kaley Lelauti, Sakoya Lopez and Brooke Ross (seven each) and Keonna Otis and Rylyn Bragg (two each).
Olivia Milliner, Eloise Shirley and Alyssa Cruz were defensive standouts.
Patterson was the runner-up in the seventh-grade tourney, falling 25-13, 25-19 to Liberty Hill in the title match.
The Lady Cavs opened the tourney with a 25-17, 25-10 win over Live Oak Ridge, then swept Temple Bonham 25-19, 25-19.
Trinity Cutbirth served seven aces in the three games for Patterson. Tara Bennett contributed five kills. Iyahna Hibbler had three kills and two aces. Alicia Garcia tallied two blocks and a dig. Lexy Ogolla had two aces and a kill. Jadis Resendez had a block and kill. Haley Hoffman had an ace. Reyana Molina, Destiny Arias and Hayle Brodine each had a dig. Joynis Gonzalez recorded three aces and six digs.
The Union Grove 7A team went 2-1 last weekend in the KISD A-team tourney.
The Grizzlies fell 21-15, 25-19, 15-7 to Temple Bonham, but rebounded with wins over Nolan (23-25, 25-12, 15-2) and Rancier (16-25, 25-9, 15-7).
Defensive standouts for Union Grove during the tournament were Katie Kennison, Ella Perry, Jayla Jordan, Kristin Burrell. Payton Craft. Neveah Brown and Grace Riggs had some great plays at the net. Top servers were Neveah Brown (48 points), Ella Perry (21) and Makaila Allsup (19).
MIDDLE SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Wednesday
The Union Grove seventh-grade boys team placed all five runners in the top 14 and won the Shoemaker Invitational.
Julius Todd led the way with a sixth-place time of 14 minutes, 41.8 seconds. Other Union Grove runners were Jomar Mercado (eighth, 14:46.4), Aidan Cooper (10th, 14:57), Noel Cecilio (12th, 15:10.1) and Miguel Rocha (14th, 15:10.9). Seventy runners ran in the race.
Patterson dominated the eighth-grade boys race. Race winner Miguel Solo Araujo (11:59) led seven Cavaliers who finished in the top 10. Aaron Crittendon (12:07) was third. Tola Gormley (12:10) was fourth. Matthew Garrett (12:50) was fifth. Xavier Payne (13:00) was sixth. Ryan Mills (13:02) was seventh, and Elija Caputo (13:13) was 10th.
Patterson also won the eighth-grade girls meet. Kera Harvey (13:32) was the race runner-up. Jaquerra Santiago (14:14) was third, and Christian Batista (14:54) finished eighth.
Patterson’s seventh-grade girls placed second, led by Samantha Harvey (15:37) and Jasmine Priest (16:12).
The Union Grove’s eighth-grade boys placed second. Dane Holden posted the top finish. He was second in 12:00.7. Other Union Grove runners in the 72-runner field were Logan Martell (ninth, 13:10.9), Michael Garrison (11h, 13:45.5), Garrett Greer (13th, 14:01.8) and Michael Griffin (27th, 14:50.8).
Union Grove’s eighth-grade girls also finished second, led by fourth-place finisher Analice Pursley. All nine Grizzlies placed in the top 25: Eloise Shirley (ninth), Sarah Galvan (12th), Analice Torres (14th), Anaya Dougals (16th), Katherine Zmijski (17th), Alexa Taylor (19th), Emilee Wolf (21st) and Natalie Ingenloff (23rd).
Union Grove’s seventh-grade girls were third. Payton Craft was the race runner-up.
Other Grizzly runners were Zoffia Gonzalez (16th), Alexandria Wester (17th) and Patricia Oliver (26th).
Patterson’s seventh-grade boys placed third, led by Luis Ramirez (13:25) and Yandel Andrade (14:58).
