April 10-11 at Leo Buckley Stadium
SEVENTH GRADE
Team standings—1, Patterson, 134. 2, Smith, 122. 3, Union Grove, 84. 4, Audie Murphy, 70. 5, Palo Alto, 63. 6, Live Oak Ridge, 39. 7, Eastern Hills, 36. 8, Liberty Hill, 31. 9, Rancier, 12. 10, Nolan, 4. 11, Manor, 1.
High jump—1, Demetrius Kapono-Wilson, Patterson, 5 feet, 6 inches. 2, Jayden Johnson, Union Grove, 5-4. 3, Tayden Newman, Eastern Hills, 5-0. 4, Ashton Stanford, Union Grove, 4-10.
Pole vault—1, Matthew Howard, Smith, 7-6. 2, Anthony Bown, Smith, 7-0.
Long jump—1, Sirmonye James, Live Oak Ridge, 17-10. 2, Torrance Anthony, Live Oak Ridge, 17-9½. 3, De’Andre Williams, Rancier, 17-3¾. 4, Tayden Newman, Eastern Hills, 16-10. 5, Joey Sills, Patterson, 16-4½. 6, Nathan Kidwell, Palo Alto, 15-5½. 7, Tayshaun White, Palo Alto, 14-9½.
Triple jump—1, Joey Sills, Patterson, 33-10. 2, Nathan Kidwell, Palo Alto, 33-1. 3, Brenden Richards, Smith, 31-3. 4, Ashton Stanford, Union Grove, 31-2. 5, Jordyn McGraw, Nolan, 30-5½. 6, Cason Sapp, Patterson, 30-2. 7, Austin Walker, Union Grove, 29-10.
Discus—1, Zackery Wilcox, Audie Murphy, 104-10. 2, Kesean Meeks, Patterson, 93-1. 3, Jovani Clinton, Smith, 91-1. 4, Albert Vandeway, Smith, 87-0. 5, Marvin Farris, Live Oak Ridge, 84-11. 6, Ja’den Fletcher, Liberty Hill, 77-8. 7, Johnny Williams, Liberty Hill, 74-4.
Shot put—1, Zackery Wilcox, Audie Murphy, 36-5. 2, Kareem Edmon, Palo Alto, 34-0½. 3, Jaden Kaaloa, Audie Murphy, 32-10½. 4, Johnny Williams, Liberty Hill, 32-5. 5, Isaiah Smith, Patterson, 30-6. 6, V’Jae Brown, Smith, 29-4. 7, David Washington, Smith, 27-1½.
2,400 meters—1, Cason Sapp, Patterson, 9 minutes, 19.39 seconds. 2, Ethyn Ramey, Liberty Hill, 9:29.29. 3, Tomas Sias, Smith, 9:29.94. 4, Aiden Cooper, Union Grove, 9:35.66. 5, Eduardo Fernandez, Union Grove, 9:40.99. 6, Luis Ramirez, Patterson, 9:45.63. 7, Luis Soria, Liberty Hill, 10:15.00.
4x100 relay—1, Patterson (Devin Perry, Zion Jones, Demetrius Kapono-Wilson, Joey Sills), 50.66. 2, Palo Alto (Tayshaun White, Nathan Kidwell, Antonio Butler, Johnathan Lattaman), 50.77. 3, Liberty Hill (Noah Hart, Isaiah Morris, Johnny Williams), 51.28. 4, Union Grove (Ky’Shaun Otis, Jaron Jackson, Elijah Coleman, Austin Walker), 54.54.
800—1, O’Shaun Brown, Smith, 2:16.64. 2, Charles Ellis, Smith, 2:22.31. 3, Kesean Meeks, Patterson, 2:29.51. 4, Xavier Gresham, Smith, 2;30.62. 5, Aramis Rodriguez, Patterson, 2:33.91. 6, Caiden Ping, Audie Murphy, 2:40.40. 7, Corahn Evans, Patterson, 2:44.01. 8, Patrick Jones, Nolan, 2:51.98.
110 hurdles—1, Jakai Wright, Audie Murphy, 17.61. 2, Rodney Ates, Union Grove, 19.08. 3, Matthew Howard, Smith, 19.14. 4, Sirmonye James, Live Oak Ridge, 20.06. 5, Jamel Turner, Patterson, 20.09. 6, Zechariah Sample, Eastern Hills, 20.10. 7, Brenden Richards, Smith, 21.40.
100—1, Tayden Newman, Eastern Hills, 12.05. 2, Tayshaun White, Palo Alto, 12.06. 3, Sirmonye James, Live Oak Ridge, 12.08. 4, Rodney Ates, Union Grove, 12.10. 5, Isaac Hawthorne, Smith, 12.19. 6, Torrance Anthony, Live Oak Ridge, 12.37. 7, Joey Sills, Patterson, 12.50. 8, Maleek Coutrier, Smith, 12.51.
4x200 relay—1, Patterson (Devin Perry, Zion Jones, Demetrius Kapono-Wilson, Joey Sills), 1:45.12. 2, Union Grove (Amoly Ouannou, Ky’Shaun Otis, Rodney Ates, Braylon Slappy), 1:46.64. 3, Palo Alto (Nathan Kidwell, Jaloni Harris, Johnathan Lattaman, Justus Scott), 1:52.96. 4, Smith (Jerrod Hicks, Matthew Howard, D’Angelo Allison, Isaac Hawthorne), 1:54.44. 5, Liberty Hill, 1:55.91.
400—1, O’Shaun Brown, Smith, 58.05. 2, Charles Ellis, Smith, 58.29. 3, Jaeshun Peyton, Rancier, 1:00.15. 4, Ashton Stanford, Union Grove, 1:01.89. 5, Antonio Butler, Palo Alto, 1:02.61. 6, Jaylil Bryant, Audie Murphy, 1:03.26. 7, Ja’Ceon Davis, Rancier, 1:03.39. 8, Noah Hart, Liberty Hill, 1:07.20.
300 hurdles—1, Zechariah Sample, Eastern Hills, 47.95. 2, Elijah Coleman, Union Grove, 49.17. 3, Jamel Turner, Patterson, 50.75. 4, Cason Sapp, Patterson, 50.77. 5, Jordyn McGraw, Nolan, 52.08. 6, Daveon James, Smith, 53.03. 7, Pedro Chavez, Liberty Hill, 53.18.
200—1, Ky’Shaun Otis, Union Grove, 24.86. 2, Torrance Anthony, Live Oak Ridge, 25.09. 3, Jakai Wright, Audie Murphy, 25.43. 4, Isaac Hawthorne, Smith, 25.51. 5, Tayden Newman, Eastern Hills, 25.81. 6, Jaizon Martinez, Manor, 26.19.
1,600—Kesean Meeks, Patterson, 5:47.74. 2, Caiden Ping, Audie Murphy, 5:55.09. 3, Kamden Hernandez, Audie Murphy, 5:57.78. 4, Tomas Sias, Smith, 6-7.15. 5, Emiliano Gomez, Eastern Hills, 6;07.73. 6, Zachary Smith, Eastern Hills, 6:09.03. 7, Ethyn Ramey, Liberty Hill, 6:10.26. 8, Julius Todd, Union Grove, 6:14.52.
4x400 relay—1, Patterson (Conner Thompson, Cason Sapp, Di’Kodah Adams, Demetrius Kapono-Wilson), 4:10.40. 2, Smith (Charles Ellis, Maurice Young, Kaden Nauer, O’Shaun Brown), 4:17.93. 3, Audie Murphy (Jayden Skorupa, Joseph Williams, Jakai Wright, Jaylil Bryant), 4:18.68. 4, Palo Alto (Johnathan Lattaman, Nathan Kidwell, Justus Scott, Joshua Harrison), 4:26.43. 5, Union Grove (Jeremiah Santana, Trevor Martin, Ashton Stanford, Musa Lance), 4:48.10. 6, Liberty Hill, 4:48.46.
EIGHTH GRADE
Team standings—1, Patterson, 185. 2, Union Grove, 129. 3, Smith, 49. 4, Palo Alto, 44. 5 (tie), Nolan; Eastern Hills, 42. 7, Live Oak Ridge, 34. 8 (tie), Liberty Hill; Audie Murphy, 31. 10, Manor, 22. 11, Rancier, 10.
High jump—1, Rashad Jackson, Patterson, 5-8. 2, Khrisitian Wilkerson, Smith, 5-6. 3, Israel Grant, Smith, 5-4. 4, Omarie Tittle, Eastern Hills, 5-4. 5, Bailey Miles, Union Grove, 5-4. 6, Deaubry Hood, Union Grove, 5-0. 7, Omari Taylor, Audie Murphy, 5-0. 8, Daryll Santos, Eastern Hills, 4-10.
Pole vault—1, Joaquin Villegas, Patterson, 8-0. 2, Delaney Stewart, Smith, 8-0. 3, Evan Kime, Union Grove, 8-0. 4, James Larson, Palo Alto, 7-6. 5, Logan Martell, Union Grove, 7-6. 6, Matthew Garrett, Patterson, 7-0. 7, Zachary Guilliams, Smith, 7-0.
Long jump—Jaylen Caldwell, Live Oak Ridge, 18-7½. 2, De’Vante Johnson, Manor, 18-3. 3, Ra’Shaun Sanford, Union Grove, 18-1¾. 4, Omarie Tittle, Eastern Hills, 18-0. 5, Rashad Jackson, Patterson, 17-9. 6, Aimeer Washington, Union Grove, 17-5. 7, Demontre Chapman, Palo Alto, 16-10. 8, Joseph Dickerson, Liberty Hill, 16-7½.
Triple jump—1, Ra’Shaun Sanford, Union Grove, 38-6. 2, Dramane Coulibaly, Eastern Hills, 37-8¾. 3, Isaiah Hagan, Eastern Hills, 36-10¾. 4, Kemond Hill, Palo Alto, 36-4. 5, Jeante’ Mayo, Smith, 35-9¾. 6, Montrell Smith, Patterson, 35-3. 7, Bailey Miles, Union Grove, 34-0.
Discus—1, Zavian Tibbs, Patterson, 128-0. 2, Javier Smith, Patterson, 118-4½. 3, Eddie Ropati, Eastern Hills, 112-3. 4, Conner Beeman, Eastern Hills, 111-4. 5, Logan Martell, Union Grove, 110-2. 6, Wilbert Martin, Smith, 109-1. 7, James Rowell, Patterson, 103-6. 8, Alexis Estrada Aviles, Nolan, 90-0.
Shot put—1, Alexis Estrada Aviles, 40-7½. 2, Zavian Tibbs, Patterson, 39-8. 3, Aimeer Washington, Union Grove, 38-8½. 4, Darius Steverson, Smith, 37-7. 5, Wilbert Martin, Smith, 37-6½. 6, Javier Smith, Patterson, 37-6. 7, Jayden Chatman, Union Grove, 36-7. 8, Eddie Ropati, Eastern Hills, 33-11½.
3,200—1, Aaron Crittenden, Patteson, 10;54.54. 2, Tola Gormley, Patterson, 11:10.61. 3, Matthew Garrett, Patterson, 11:55.13. 4, Logan Martell, Union Grove, 12:15.59. 5, Alexsand Estrada-Aviles, Nolan, 12:51.32. 6, Ricardo Walker-Rivera, Smith, 13:40.81.
4x100 relay—1, Union Grove (Javonni Goodrich, Ashton Wilson, Ra’Shaun Sanford, Deaubry Hood), 46.64. 2, Patterson (Bobby Williams, Amare Johnson, D’Myun Jackson, Rashad Jackson), 46.74. 3, Liberty Hill (Joseph Dickerson, Xavier Ramos, Tahid Lloyd), 47.90. 4, Palo Alto (Kemond Hill, Demontre Chapman), 48.01. 5, Live Oak Ridge (Peter Derival, Amarion McKnight, Jeremy Rouse, Jaylen Caldwell), 48.89. 6, Smith (Jeante’ Mayo, Michael Herrera, Sebastian Cordero, Dakota Olson), 51.12.
800—1, Cade Perry, Union Grove, 2:17.88. 2, Angel Avila, Nolan, 2:21.52. 3, Tola Gormley, Patterson, 2:21.93. 4, Tyree Eddington, Eastern Hills, 2:23.54. 5, Xavier Payne, Patterson, 2:24.79. 6, Darius Blunt, Audie Murphy, 2:24.87. 7, Daryll Santos, Eastern Hills, 2:39.06.
110 hurdles—1, Demontre Chapman, Palo Alto, 17.13. 2, Timothy Forbis, Patterson, 17.21. 3, Kemond Hill, Palo Alto, 18.57. 4, Carlos De Jesus, Audie Murphy, 18.61. 5, Mezziah McLean, Nolan, 19.06. 6, Bailey Miles, Union Grove, 19.11. 7, Kentrell Lofton, Eastern Hills, 19.26. 8, William Davis, Live Oak Ridge, 20.66.
100—1, Deaubry Hood, Union Grove, 11.43. 2, Rashad Jackson, Patterson, 11.55. 3, Jaylen Caldwell, Live Oak Ridge, 11.71. 4, De’Vante Johnson, Manor, 11.92. 5, Bobby Williams, Patterson, 12.19. 6, Tahid Lloyd, Liberty Hill, 12.23. 7, KJ Edwards, Palo Alto, 13.19.
4x200 relay—1, Patterson (Braden Turner, Matthew Moore, Alexander Andino, Amare Johnson), 1:39.46. 2, Union Grove (Miles Bailey, Javonni Goodrich, Ashton Wilson, Ra’Shaun Sanford), 1:39.50. 3, Liberty Hill (Joseph Dickerson), 1:41.76. 4, Live Oak Ridge (Peter Derival, Amarion McKnight, Jeremy Rouse, Jaylen Caldwell), 1:42.53. 5, Palo Alto (Javonte Carson, Kevin Bell, KJ Edwards, Ta’Maja Dawn-Anderson), 1:42.57. 6, Rancier (Tanner Meloon, Aristotle Rhoades, Jermaine Gaffney, Tramari Randles), 1:44.05. 7, Nolan (Robert Dave, Brian Carpenter, Mezziah McLean, Alexsander Estrada-Aviles), 1:44.20. 8, Eastern Hills (Dramane Coulibaly, Tyree Eddington, Isaiah Hagan, Omarie Tittle), 1:45.81.
400—1, Cade Perry, Union Grove, 57.45. 2, Kevonte Batts, Nolan, 58.26. 3, Israel Grant, Smith, 58.75. 4, Aristotle Rhoades, Rancier, 58.77. 5, Tola Gormley, Patterson, 59.95. 6, Jha’Mauri Erilus, 1:00.68.
300 hurdles—1, Timothy Forbis, Patterson, 44.51. 2, Demontre Chapman, Palo Alto, 45.78. 3, William Davis, Live Oak Ridge, 46.11. 4, Isaiah Hagan, Eastern Hills, 48.50. 5, Carlos De Jesus, Audie Murphy, 49.41. 6, Elijah Alexander, Smith, 49.78. 7, Daniel Francis, Union Grove, 51.37.
200—1, De’Vante Johnson, Manor, 24.36. 2, Ethan Trice, Audie Murphy, 24.95. 3, Xavier Ramos, Liberty Hill, 25.03. 4, Bailey Miles, Union Grove, 25.76. 5, Ashton Wilson, Union Grove, 25.80. 6, Amare Johnson, Patterson, 29.20.
1,600—1, Aaron Crittenden, Patterson, 5:00.72. 2, Andrew Brown, Audie Murphy, 5:26.85. 3, Ricardo Walker-Rivera, Smith, 5:33.75. 4, Matthew Garrett, Patterson, 5:35.34. 5, Daryll Santos, Eastern Hills, 6:09.31.
4x400 relay—1, Patterson (Javier Turner, Alexander Andino, Matthew Moore, Rashad Jackson), 3:43.95. 2, Union Grove (Cade Perry, Javonni Goodrich, Ra’Shaun Sanford, Deaubry Hood), 3:45.68. 3, Nolan (Angel Avila, Kevonte Batts, Irving Fuentes, Robert Dave), 4:00.29. 4, Audie Murphy (Carlos De Jesus, Isiah Meija, Kyler Dands, Victor Violet), 4:05.43. 5, Rancier (Tanner Meloon, Aristotle Rhoades, Jermaine Gaffney, Tramari Randles), 4:08.31. 6, Smith (Dakota Olson, Ricardo Walker-Rivera, Khrisitian Wilkerson, Israel Grant), 4:11.85. 7, Liberty Hill, 4:20.12.
