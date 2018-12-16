Tara Bennett had 17 points, three steals and a career-high eight blocks for the Lady Cavaliers in a 41-24 win over Palo Alto in the seventh-grade Killeen ISD A-Team Invitational on Thursday.
The win sent Patterson into the tourney semifinals
Iyanna Billups added 13 points, six assists and 11 steals for Patterson.
Other contributors for the Lady Cavs were Asia Zachary (three points, 14 rebounds, four blocks), Samantha Harvey (four points, six steals), Lexy Ogolla and Ariana Moore (two points each), Lynnsey Terry and Alicia Garcia (two rebounds each) and Amaya Rivera and Kiersten Thomas.
PATTERSON 8A 40, PALO ALTO 8A 10: Deyanna Reed posted 13 points and four steals to send the Lady Cavs into the semifinals.
Other contributors for Patterson were Kera Harvey (nine points, three assists, two steals), Trinity Lewis (six points, six rebounds and two steals), Ja’Liz Simmons (five points, two assists, two rebounds), Tiana St Cyr (four points, two assists, five steals), Keyanna Hunter (two points and three steals), Ne’Vaeh Barnes (two points, two assists and five rebounds), Elizabeth Eakin (two points, three rebounds) and Natalie Robinson (four rebounds).
NOLAN 8A 49, TEMPLE LAMAR 8A 20: Alexis Hanks led four Lady Mustangs in double figures with 14 points in Nolan’s second-round victory.
Dejah Stockard added 13 points, Sabrina Morgan 12 and Merci Luau 10.
Stockard also had seven steals.
Wednesday
PATTERSON 8A 37, EASTERN HILLS 8A 15: Deyanna Reed had 15 points, six rebounds and seven steals, and the Lady Cavaliers rolled to a win after scoring the first 21 points of the game.
Other contributors for Patterson were Kera Harvey (12 points, three rebounds and four steals), Tiana St. Cyr (four points, two assists), Trinity Lewis (six points, six rebounds), Ne’Vaeh Barnes (three points), Ja’Liz Simmons and Keyanna Hunter (two steals each), Elizabeth Eakin (four rebounds) and Natalie Robinson.
NOLAN 8A 29, UNION GROVE 8A 26: Merci Luau scored 10 points, and Alexis Hanks added nine as the Lady Mustangs won their tourney opener.
Evelyn Ady and Victoria Bunton stepped up to help Nolan overcome the loss of two key players who fouled out.
UNION GROVE 7A 36, NOLAN 7A 23: Grace Riggs scored 15 points and the Grizzlies evened their season record at 2-2.
Yalia Gibson added seven points. Jayla Jordan scored six, and Seniyah Rogalla-Williams tallied two in her A-team debut.
PATTERSON 7A 36, EASTERN HILLS 7A 7: Asia Zachary had 10 points, eight rebounds and four steals in the Lady Cavaliers’ victory.
Other contributors were Kiersten Thomas and Lexy Ogolla (two points each), Iyanna Billups (eight points, four assists), Alicia Garcia (two points and two rebounds), Tara Bennett (12 points, three rebounds and three steals), Samantha Harvey (four assists, three steals), Lynnsey Terry and Ariana Moore.
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS
Monday
PATTERSON 8A 39, NOLAN 8A 11: Trinity Lewis had eight points and nine rebounds, and the Lady Cavaliers jumped out to a big early lead and never looked back.
Deyanna Reed added eight points, two rebounds and seven steals for Patterson. Ne’Vaeh Barnes tallied eight points and three rebounds.
Other contributors for Patterson were Tiana St Cyr (six points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals), Kera Harvey (four points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals), Keyanna Hunter (three points and two rebounds), Elizabeth Eakin (two points), Ja’Liz Simmons (two rebounds) and Natalie Robinson (two rebounds).
PATTERSON 7A 41, NOLAN 7A 12: Iyanna Billups had 17 points and four steals as the Lady Cavaliers rolled to a victory. Tara Bennett also had 17 points to go with four rebounds and four steals.
Other contributors for Patterson were Amaya Rivera (two points), Asia Zachary (five points, four assists, nine rebounds), Kiersten Thomas (two assists), Samantha Harvey (two steals), Lynnsey Terry (two assists), Lexy Ogolla (three rebounds), Alicia Garcia and Ariana Moore (two rebounds).
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS
Monday
RANCIER 8A 36, AUDIE MURPHY 8A 11: At Audie Murphy, Tramari Randles had 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and five steals to lead the Karoos to a win on the road.
The Ka-Roos used an aggressive defensive attack and a methodical offensive attack to slowly pull away from the Falcons.
Other contributors for Rancier were George Archer (five points, eight rebounds and five steals), Ma’alik Walker (six points and nine rebounds), Myles Watkins (two points and nine rebounds), Jaden Thompson (six points and four steals) and Myles Thomas (two points).
LIBERTY HILL 8A 61, LIVE OAK RIDGE 8A 43: Jamyron Keller had 32 points and 10 rebounds and the Lions used a big second quarter to take control of the game.
Other contributors for Liberty Hill (2-0) were Ryan Allen (11 points, nine rebounds), Tahid Lloyd (nine points), Ta’shun Berry (three points, two rebounds), Xavier Ramos and Darrius Brown (two points and four rebounds each), Sunti Soutthichak (two points, two rebounds) and Gabriel Ramirez (eight rebounds).
NOLAN 7A 46, PATTERSON 7A 43: At Nolan, the Mustangs held on for a victory after the Cavaliers went on a 12-2 run in the final minute and a half to climb back into the game.
Patterson trailed by three with 2 seconds remaining but was unable to get a shot off.
Demarko Williams led Patterson with 14 points, and Kameron Irvin added 13.
Other scorers for the cavs were Cason Sapp (six points), Elijah Pierre and Joey Sills (four each) and Je’Vone Brabham (two).
GIRLS B-TEAM TOURNAMENT
Dec. 8
LIVE OAK RIDGE 8B 22, PALO ALTO 8B 5: Trinity Price and Jocelyn Estell each scored six points and the Lady Lobos won the co-championship of the Killeen ISD B-Team Invitational.
Deleah Cross added five points.
LIBERTY HILL 8B 34, PATTERSON 8B 9: Natalya Senat led the defeated Lady Cavaliers with (three points and three rebounds).
Other contributors for Patterson were Aliyah Dozier (two points, two rebounds and two steals), Lanijah Harrell (two points and two rebounds), Morgan Campuzano (two points), Isabel Colon, Jasmine Martin and Haleigh Pointer (three steals each), Aliyah Dozier (two steals), Amira Hattix, Dora Contreras, Irma Perez, Whitney Akpablie and Heaven Chappell.
LIVE OAK RIDGE 8B 20, MANOR 8B 12: Jocelyn Estell scored eight points to help send the Lady Lobos to the championship game.
Haniyah Baines added six points.
LIVE OAK RIDGE 7B 12, PATTERSON 7B 10, OT: Aubree Burleson made the winning shot in sudden-death overtime and the Lady Lobos won the Killeen ISD B-Team Invitational.
Burleson finished with six points. Samara Rivers added four.
Skyla Wells had six points, four rebounds and three steals for Patterson. Ellena Davis had four rebounds, two steals and a clutch free throw to send the game into overtime.
Other contributors for Patterson were JhiAsia Benton Davis (two points, two rebounds, four steals), Mykenzie Porch (two points), Yessenia Davis (two rebounds, six steals and three blocks), Mikaela Ollervidez, Kennedy Hattix (four rebounds, three steals) and Kamryn Jenkins.
LIVE OAK RIDGE 7B 25, EASTERN HILLS 7B 5: Aubree Burleson scored 11 points, and Samara Rivers added 10 for the winning Lady Lobos.
LIVE OAK RIDGE 7B 32, AUDIE MURPHY 7B 7: Aubree Burleson scored 14 points in the Lady Lobos win. Jazmen Green added eight.
PATTERSON 7B 16, UNION GROVE 7B 8: Kennedy Hattix had five points and two rebounds to help the Lady Cavs reach the championship game.
JhiAsia Benton Davis added four points, three rebounds, two steals and a block. Other contributors for Patterson were Mikaela Ollervidez (two points, five rebounds, four steals and two blocks), Skyla Wells (three points, three rebounds), Mykenzie Porch (two points, two rebounds), Ulani Robinson (four steals), Envy Pitts, Yessentia Davis (four rebounds, two steals and three blocks), Rhiana Johnson, Ellena Davis and Amya Valentine.
BOYS B-TEAM TOURNEY
Dec. 8
PALO ALTO 8B 37, MANOR 8B 28: Tony Bradley scored 17 points and the Patriots won the co-championship in the Killeen ISD B-Team Invitational.
Other scorers for Palo Alto were Azriel Martinez (nine points), Kevin Bell (four) and Yahier Sandoval (two). Other standouts were Kaleb Edwards, Davion Sullivan, Ta’Maja Anderson-Dawn, Ediel Bermundez, Paul Abia and Timothy Ramsey.
RANCIER 8B 27, AUDIE MURPHY 8B 21: At Shoemaker High School, Josiah Hale had 11 points, four rebounds and five steals to lead the Karoos to a victory.
After trailing by five at halftime, the Ka-Roos regrouped and outscored Audie Murphy 18-7 in the second half.
Other contributors for the Karoos were Jermaine Gaffney (four points and nine rebounds), Jeremiah Harris (four points), Sebastian Tobar (three points and four rebounds), Josiah Ada (three points), Amarion Ballard (two points and four rebounds) and Achilles Lundy (five rebounds).
YOUTH FOOTBALL
William Armstrong was named MVP as the Eagles beat the 49ers 34-16 on Dec. 8 at Bulldawg Stadium in the 2018 Copperas Cove Youth Football League Division I Toy Bowl.
The Eagles finished the season 6-0, giving head coach William Anderson his fourth CCYFL championship in 21 years of leading the Eagles.
The 49ers fell to 2-4.
