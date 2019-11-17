The Liberty Hill Middle School Lions won a pair of volleyball plaques in this year’s Killeen ISD championship tournament.

Both the seventh- and eighth-grade Lions’ teams defeated the Patterson Middle School Cavaliers in straight-set matches during the finals of the tournament Nov. 9 at the Shoemaker High School gym.

Some information for this story was provided by reports submitted from coaches.

