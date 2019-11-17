The Liberty Hill Middle School eighth-grade volleyball team poses for a photo with its championship hardware after winning the Killeen ISD championship tournament on Nov. 9 at Shoemaker High School. The Lady Lions beat the Cavaliers 25-19, 25-15, defeating a team they lost to twice during the regular season and completing a two-year sweep having won the championship a year ago as seventh-graders.
The Liberty Hill Middle School Lady Lions won the Killeen ISD seventh-grade volleyball championship Nov. 9 at Shoemaker High School. The undefeated Lady Lions defeated Patterson 25-14, 25-21. It was the second straight seventh-grade title for Liberty Hill.
