Derrick Lynch scored on a layup in overtime, and Alex Angulo added a pair of clutch free throws to lift the Palo Alto eighth-grade A-team Patriots to their first conference win, 45-42 in overtime at Eastern Hills on Thursday in Killeen ISD middle school basketball action.
With Palo Alto trailing by three, Azriel Martinez came off the bench in the fourth quarter and quickly made a pair of 3-pointers to give the Patriots the lead.
The Panthers scored in the final seconds to send the game to overtime
Eastern Hills led 21-18 at halftime. Angulo had eight first-half points, and Keimond Hill added four to keep the Patriots close.
Javonte Carson and Tony Bradley were defensive standouts for Palo Alto.
SMITH 8A 45, MANOR 8A 17: Adam Oladipo scored 15 points, and Khristian Wilkerson added 13 in the Leopards’ victory.
Isreal Grant and Ja’Darius Murphy dominated the paint for Smith (3-0 conference). Defensively, Jamarius Stewart had several steals.
RANCIER 8A 48, AUDIE MURPHY 8A 20: At Rancier, Myles Thomas had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Karoos in a victory over Audie Murphy.
Other contributors for Rancier were Tramari Randles (14 points), George Archer (five points and eight rebounds), Josiah Hale (four points and five rebounds), Ma’alik Walker (four points and eight rebounds), Jermaine Gaffney (four points and five rebounds), Myles Watkins (four point and four assists) and Jaden Thompson (three points and two assists).
PALO ALTO 8B 37, EASTERN HILLS 8B 12: At Eastern Hills, the Patriots shut out Eastern Hills in the first half en route to a victory.
Moses Colbert and Timothy Ramsey were the only scorers in the opening half, each scoring four as Palo Alto took an 8-0 lead.
In the third quarter, Ediel Bermudez provided the offensive spark the Patriots were looking for, scoring 16 points in the period. Eccles Brown, Keyshawn Wright and Kaleb Edwards all pitched in offensively to help Palo Alto finish the win.
RANCIER 8B 22, AUDIE MURPHY 8B 13: At Rancier, Aristotle Rhoades led the Karoos with five points, two assists, and five steals in the win.
Other contributors for Rancier were Sebastian Tobar (seven points and two assists), Amarion Ballard (four rebounds and one point), Lino Tauiliili (two points and two blocks), Amir Wilson (two points), Josiah Ada (two points) and Kyriek Davis (three points).
SMITH 8B 40, MANOR 8B 29: Alex Dunbar scored 12 points to lead the Leopards to a victory.
Orlando Souden led the team in assists and Christopher Bethea scored nine points and led the team in rebounds.
PALO ALTO 7A 56, EASTERN HILLS 7A 18: DaRayvion Starling tossed in 26 points and the Patriots clicked on all cylinders in a victory.
Jose Castellanos chipped in 14 points, and Gupree Smith finished with eight for Palo Alto (8-2). Issac Lee, Braxton Criswell, Johnathan Lehman and TaeDrian Rankin were defensive standouts.
The Palo Alto seventh-graders host Nolan on Thursday.
LIBERTY HILL 7A DEF. NOLAN 7A: Jamari Alexander scored 27 points, including four 3-pointers, and the Lions pulled away in the fourth quarter for a victory.
Kristopher White, Jaden Carter and Kwaevon China each added eight points for Liberty Hill. Johnnie Williams had four, and Jeremiah Smith three. Leonardo Solis, Jamari Alexander and James Peterson were defensive standouts.
PATTERSON 7A 37, UNION GROVE 7A 26: Kameron Ervin scored 19 points and the Cavaliers improved to 2-1 in conference play.
Other scorers for Patterson were Demarko Williams (eight points), Elijah Pierre (five), Cason Sapp (three) and Octavian Tucker (two).
The Cavs struggled early, but held Union Grove to two points in the second quarter and led 18-10 at halftime.
Tommy Clark helped Patterson win the battle of the boards.
The Patterson seventh-graders travel to Live Oak Ridge on Thursday and will be playing for a high seed in the postseason championship tournament.
PALO ALTO 7B 23, EASTERN HILLS 7B 12: Jesus Cosme and Jaydon Pangelinan each scored 11 points to lead the Patriots to a victory.
Jaleel Jackson added six points for Palo Alto. Sebastian Torres, Omarion Cathcart and Jalani Harris were noted for great hustle.
LIBERTY HILL 7B 46, NOLAN 7B 12: Lawrence Taylor scored 10 points and the Lions remained unbeaten.
Other scorers for Liberty Hill were Maverick Overson and Zennie Peterson (eight points each), Anthony Maynard and Hezekiah Snooks (six each), Rayford Jones (four) and Ethan Moore and Jaiden Fletcher (two each).
Michale Canton and Lance Johnson were defensive standouts.
UNION GROVE 7B 33, PATTERSON 7B 29: The Grizzlies rallied to beat Patterson.
Darius Green and Micah Casson each had five points to lead Patterson. Other scorers for the Cavaliers were Kareem Mobley and J’Shaun Piernas (four each), Ramsey Martinez, Daniel Winston, Demetrius Kapono-Wilson, Taevin Manglona and Tyrone McKnight (two each) and Zion Jones (one).
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS
Wednesday
LIBERTY HILL 7A DEF. NOLAN 7A: Emily Chavez, Cristina Trujillo and Desiree Gomez were defensive standouts for the defeated Lady Mustangs.
Lilly Sharma and Karma Bell (two 3-pointers) also contributed for Nolan.
PATTERSON 7A 48, UNION GROVE 7A 13: Iyanna Billups had 22 points, four assists, three rebounds and three blocks to lead the Lady Cavaliers to a win.
Asia Zachary added eight points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks while holding the Grizzlies’ top player to two points. Tara Bennett had 10 points, three rebounds and three blocks.
Other contributors for Patterson were Kiersten Thomas (two points, two rebounds and three blocks), Samantha Harvey (two points, two steals and three blocks), Lexy Ogolla (two points, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks), Alicia Garcia (two points, three rebounds), Lynnsey Terry (two assists, three rebounds and two blocks), Amaya Rivera and Ariana Moore.
Maddison Culver was the top scorer for Union Grove (1-1 conference).
PATTERSON 7B 26, UNION GROVE 7B 6: Kennedy Hattix scored 10 points to lead the Lady Cavaliers to a victory.
Mikaela Ollervidez added two points, two assists, two rebounds, four steals and six blocks for Patterson. Other contributors were Ulani Robinson (two points, five steals), Yessenia Davis (two points, four steals), Trinity Cutbirth (two points, two rebounds), JhiAsia Benton Davis (two points, three rebounds, two steals and three blocks), Nikole Castillo (two points and seven rebounds), Kamryn Jenkins and Amaya Valentine (two points each), Iyahna Hibbler (three steals), Espy Pagan (two assists, two rebounds), Envy Pitts, Rhiana Johnson, Ellena Davis and Mykenzie Porch.
Top scorers for the Union Grove (0-1 conference) were Zoffia Gonzalez, Kaelyn Hodge-Cummings and Katelyn Westmoreland.
PATTERSON 8A 47, UNION GROVE 8A 13: Deyanna Reed had 20 points and six steals to lead the Lady Cavaliers to a victory.
Other contributors for Patterson were Ne’Vaeh Barnes (six points, 12 rebounds), Elizabeth Eakin (six points), Kera Harvey (five points, two steals), Ja’Liz Simmons (four points, two assists), Tiana St Cyr (four points, four assists, three rebounds and four steals), Natalie Robinson (two points, six rebounds), Trinity Lewis (two rebounds, four steals) and Keyanna Hunter.
Patterson’s eighth-graders finish the regular season on Monday at Live Oak Ridge.
LIBERTY HILL 8A 35, NOLAN 8A 24: At Liberty Hill, Dejah Stockard scored 11 points in the loss for Nolan. She also led her team in rebounding and steals.
Alexis Hanks added eight points for the Lady Mustangs. Merci Luau finished with five.
The Nolan eighth-graders host Palo Alto next week.
PATTERSON 8B 26, UNION GROVE 8B 11: Natalya Senat and Whitney Akpablie each scored six points in the Lady Cavaliers’ victory.
Senat also had three rebounds. Akpablie had five rebounds and two steals. Other contributors for Patterson were Lanijah Harrell (four points), Irma Perez (four points, five assists, three rebounds and three steals), Amira Hattiz (two points), Lanyiah Ballard-Stoute (two points, two rebounds), Heaven Chappell (two points, two steals), Isabel Colon (two rebounds, two steals), Jasmin Martin (six steals), Amiya Trotter and Morgan Campuzano (two steals each), Dora Contreras and Kali Clay.
KISD A-TEAM INVITATIONAL
Jamyron Keller scored 30 points and the Liberty Hill eighth-grade A-team Lions held off Patterson 45-39 on Jan. 19 at Ellison High School to win the Killeen ISD Invitational.
Gabriel Ramirez added six points for Liberty Hill (8-2). Xavier Ramos and Tahid Lloyd each had four.
Patterson led 25-22 at halftime, but the Lions used a 12-5 third quarter to get back in front. Liberty Hill built a double-digit lead in the final period, but the Cavs used turnovers to cut into the lead before running out of time.
Temple Bonham finished third in the 16-team field. Academy was fourth.
The Lions beat Bonham 56-30 in the semifinals behind Keller’s 32 points.
Bonham trailed by just five at halftime, but the Lions went on a 21-3 run in the third quarter to take control.
Ramirez added 15 points for Liberty Hill. Other scorers were Ramos (three points), Yomil Estrada and Daniel Lanxon (two each) and Darrius Brown and Jeremy Jennings (one each).
PALO ALTO 8A 47, RANCIER 8A 28: Tramari Randles led the defeated Karoos with 10 points.
Other contributors for Rancier were George Archer (four points and six rebounds), Myles Thomas (four points and five rebounds), Ma’alik Walker (four points and five rebounds), Myles Watkins (two points), Jaden Thompson (two points), Aristotle Rhoades (two assists and one points), Jermaine Gaffney (two rebounds and one point) and Josiah Hale (two steals).
RANCIER 8A 45, LIVE OAK RIDGE 8A 43: At Ellison, Ma’alik Walker had 10 points and 13 rebounds as the Karoos overcame a 13-point halftime deficit for the win.
Other contributors for Rancier were Myles Watkins (eight points and four assists), George Archer (eight points), Tramari Randles (six points, five assists, and four blocks), Jermaine Gaffney (four points), Josiah Hale (three points), Myles Thomas (three points), Jaden Thompson (three points) and Aristotle Rhoades (two steals).
