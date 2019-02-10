Iyanna Billups had 25 points, six assists, four rebounds and six steals to lead the Patterson seventh-grade A-team Lady Cavaliers to a 64-37 first-round victory Thursday at home over Smith in the Killeen ISD postseason championship tournament.
Asia Zachary had a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds) to go with five steals and three blocks. Tara Bennett added 12 points and four rebounds.
Other contributors for Patterson were Kiersten Thomas (three points, two assists, four rebounds and five blocks), Samantha Harvey (two points, four assists, three rebounds, three steals), Lexy Ogolla (two points) and Alicia Garcia (six points, five rebounds).
PATTERSON 8A 41, SMITH 8A 9: Trinity Lewis had 13 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals to lead the Lady Cavaliers to a first-round victory.
Lewis’ highlights included a three-point play on a left-hand layup.
Other contributors for Patterson were Ne’Vaeh Barnes (nine points, two rebounds, two steals), Kera Harvey (seven points, two assists, five steals), Tiana St Cyr (six points, three assists and four steals) and Elizabeth Eakin (six points, six rebounds).
BOYS TOURNEY
UNION GROVE 8A 50, PALO ALTO 8A 35: The Grizzlies pulled away in the second half to advance to the second round.
Tony Bradley led Palo Alto with 17 points. The Patriots trailed 21-19 at halftime.
SMITH 8A 49, RANCIER 8A 38: The second-seeded Leopards advanced with a win over third-seeded Rancier in the first round.
Tramari Randles led the Ka-roos with 20 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Other contributors were Jaden Thompson (nine points and one assist), Ma’alik Walker (four points and two rebounds), Josiah Hale (three points and one assist), Myles Watkins (two points and two rebounds), Aristotle Rhoades (three steals and a block), George Archer (two assists and one rebound) and Jermaine Gaffney (two rebounds and one assist).
LIBERTY HILL 8A 51, AUDIE MURPHY 8A 36: Jamyron Keller scored 15 points and the Lions advance to the second round with a victory.
Liberty Hill jumped out to a 16-3 lead, and led 29-13 at halftime.
Other scorers for the Lions (11-2) were Ryan Allen (eight points), Xavier Ramos (seven), Yomil Estrada (six), Ta’Shun Berry and Suntisouk Soutthichak (four each), Tahid Lloyd (three) and Gabriel Ramirez and Darrius Brown (two each).
PALO ALTO 7A 50, UNION GROVE 7A 39: Issac Lee made three 3-pointers and scored 17 points, and the Patriots won their tournament opener despite missing three key players who were out with injuries.
Jose Castellano and DaRayvion Starling each added 16 points for Palo Alto, which trailed by four at intermission.
Starling also had two blocks to energize the crowd. Johnathan Lehman, Joshua Cole and Jaydon Pangelinan also contributed to the win.
SMITH 7A 44, PATTERSON 7A 41: The Leopards held on for the win after seeing a 14-point fourth-quarter lead shrivel to three.
The Cavs had a chance to tie in the final 10 seconds but couldn’t get a shot off at the buzzer and the magical second half of their season came to an end.
Kameron Ervin scored 15 points to lead Patterson, which had won five straight and captured a conference championship after starting the season with five straight losses.
Other scorers for Patterson were Demarko Williams (eight points), Elijah Pierre and Cason Sapp (six each), Octavian Tucker (five) and Xavier Dormeus (one).
WEDNESDAY BOYS
PALO ALTO 8A DEF. MANOR 8A: Alex Angulo scored 11 points to lead the Patriots to a victory.
Tony Bradley and Keimond Hill each added eight points for Palo Alto. Demontre Chapman had four.
RANCIER 8A 62, LIVE OAK RIDGE 8A 34: Jaden Thompson made five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points to help the Karoos win their season finale.
Tramari Randles also had 17 points to go with five rebounds and five steals. Other contributors for Rancier were Josiah Hale (10 points and four rebounds), Jermaine Gaffney (six points and six rebounds), Ma’alik Walker (four points and 10 rebounds), Myles Thomas (four points and nine rebounds), Aristotle Rhoades (four points, two assists and four rebounds) and Myles Watkins (one steal and a block).
LIBERTY HILL 8A 37, SMITH 8A 36: Jamyron Keller scored 21 points and the Lions held off a comeback to win a battle for the American Conference championship.
Liberty Hill (10-2, 4-1 conference) jumped out to a 17-7 lead after one quarter.
Other scorers for the Lions, who earned a No. 1 seed in the postseason championship tournament, were Gabriel Ramirez (nine points), Ryan Allen (four) and Daniel Lanxon (three).
Isreal Grant led Smith with 14 points. Other scorers were Adam Oladipo (eight), Khristian Wilkerson (seven), Ja’Darius Murphy (three) and Kaunye Jones (two).
MANOR 8B 34, PALO ALTO 8B 31: The Rams took the lead in the final seconds to beat Palo Alto.
Moses Colbert and Timothy Ramsey each had eight points to lead Palo Alto (6-3). Other scorers for the Patriots were Ediel Bermudez (six), Eccles Brown (five), Kevin Bell (three) and Ezak Sandoval (one).
Ta’Maja Anderson-Dawn, Paul Abia, Keyshaun Wright and Kaleb Edwards also contributed for Palo Alto.
SMITH 8B 37, LIBERTY HILL 8B 36: Miles Grant was fouled on a 3-pointer, made 2 of 3 free throws with eight seconds remaining and the Leopards won a thrilling season finale that was close from start to finish.
With the victory, Smith finished with a perfect 4-0 record in the American Conference.
Grant finished with nine points. Alex Dunbar led Smith with 12. Other scorers for the Leopards were Christopher Bethea (eight), Jy’juan Eskridge (six) and Sebastian Cordero (two).
The Lions (6-3) lost for the first time in conference play. They were led by Reginald Fortson’s 10 points.
Other scorers for Liberty Hill were Te’Drell Mitchell (nine points), King White (six), Malachi Everson (four), Jeremy Jennings (three) and Jaydon Gentle and De’Aireion Littlejohn (two each).
MONDAY GIRLS
UNION GROVE 8A DEF. AUDIE MURPHY 8A: Saniyah Johnson scored 10 points and the Grizzlies finished second in conference play at 3-1.
Other scorers for Union Grove were Keonna Otis (eight points), Asia Thomas and Kaley Lelauti (six each), Emalee Robinson (four) and Gloria Iosefo and Analice Pursley (two each). Alicia Mora had multiple steals.
NOLAN 8A DEF. EASTERN HILLS 8A: Alexis Hanks had 12 points and 13 rebounds as the Lady Mustangs won their regular season finale.
Merci Luau also scored 12 points for Nolan (8-3, 4-1 conference), and Dejah Stockard added 10. Sabrina Morgan finished with seven.
The Lady Mustangs overcame a 31-point outing by the Lady Panthers’ top scorer.
Brianna McNeill grabbed seven rebounds for Nolan.
UNION GROVE 8B DEF. AUDIE MURPHY 8B: Zanab Khan scored six points and the Grizzlies finished the season with a 2-2 conference record.
Caitlyn Jones, Blessing Laye, Victoria Fletcher and Aryiam Quiroz each added four points for Union Grove. Jayla Townsend, Paitan Carandang and Ella Rodriguez scored two each.
