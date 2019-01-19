Jamyron Keller scored 32 points and the Liberty Hill eighth-grade A-team Lions rolled to a 60-37 second-round victory over the Smith Leopards on Thursday in the Killeen ISD A-Team Invitational.
Other scorers for Liberty Hill (6-2) were Xavier Ramos (nine points), Gabriel Ramirez (seven), Tahid Lloyd and Daniel Lanxon (four each) and Ta’Shun Berry and Jeremy Jennings (two each). Yomil Estrada was a defensive standout.
SMITH 8A 50, TEMPLE LAMAR 8A 15: Khristian Wilkerson scored 15 points, Ademola Oladipo added 12 and the Leopards rolled to a second-round victory.
Ja’Darius Murphy, Kaunye Jones, Pablo Picacio, Vashun Williams, Justin Cordova, Ojani Duran and Jamarius Stewart all played exceptional defense to hold the Bearcats to 15 points.
PATTERSON 8A 40, PALO ALTO 8A 16: The Cavaliers held Palo Alto to eight points in each half to win their tourney opener on Wednesday.
Alex Angulo, Tony Bradley, Demontre Chapman and Kevin Bell led the defeated Patriots.
LIBERTY HILL 8A 43, RANCIER 8A 20: At Liberty Hill, Jamyron Keller scored 19 points and the Lions took command early in their tourney opener Wednesday with a 16-5 run to open the game.
Other scorers for Liberty Hill (5-2) were Gabriel Ramirez (eight points), Tahid Lloyd (four), Xavier Ramos (three), Suntisouk Soutthichak, Jeremy Jennings, Ta’Shun Berry (two each) and Yomil Estrada, Daniel Lanxon and Darrius Brown (one each).
Tramari Randles led the Karoos with six points, five rebounds and two assists.
Other contributors were Myles Thomas (three points and four rebounds), Ma’alik Walker (six points and three rebounds), Myles Watkins (two points and two assists), George Archer (three points and two rebounds), Jaden Thompson (two steals), and Aristotle Rhoades (two steals).
RANCIER 8A 46, TEMPLE LAMAR 8A 42: At Rancier, Ma’alik Randles had 12 points and eight rebounds, and the Karoos held off a rally to pull out the win Thursday.
Other contributors for Rancier were Tramari Randles (nine points, eight rebounds, three assists, four steals and two blocks), Jermaine Gaffney (seven points and nine rebounds), George Archer (four points and six rebounds), Myles Watkins (seven points and six rebounds), Myles Thomas (two points and six rebounds), Jaden Thompson (three points) and Aristotle Rhoades (two points).
SMITH 7A 38, TEMPLE LAMAR 7A 12: Lederion Grant and Marquis Cross stepped into the starting lineup seamlessly to help the short-handed Leopards take the first-round victory.
CJ Tye facilitated the offense with seven assists. The Leopards rebounded the ball well, allowing Lamar just two second-chance points. Alejandro Barrientos, K’mare Balfour and Tomas Sias led the team in scoring.
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS
Monday
PATTERSON 8A 49, AUDIE MURPHY 7A 11: Tara Bennett had 14 points, three assists and four steals to help the Lady Cavaliers roll to another victory.
Asia Zachary added 11 points, six rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Iyanna Billups scored nine points and grabbed four rebounds.
Other contributors for Patterson were Amaya Rivera (five points), Samantha Harvey (four points, four rebounds, two steals), Lexy Ogolla (two points, two rebounds), Alicia Garcia (four points, three steals), Lynnsey Terry (two rebounds, two steals) and Arianna Moore (two rebounds, two blocks).
PATTERSON 8A 48, AUDIE MURPHY 8A 11: Ne’Vaeh Barnes had 19 points, two rebounds, two steals and two blocks in the Lady Cavaliers’ victory.
Deyanna Reed added 12 points, six assists, three rebounds and four steals.
Other contributors for Patterson were Ja’Liz Simmons (six points), Kera Harvey (five points, three assists, four rebounds, two steals), Trinity Lewis (four points, four rebounds), Tiana St Cyr (two points, three assists, two rebounds, two steals), Elizabeth Eakin (two points, two rebounds), Natalie Robinson (three rebounds) and Keyanna Hunter.
The Lady Cavaliers host Union Grove on Wednesday.
UNION GROVE 8A DEF. LIVE OAK RIDGE 8A: Keonna Otis scored 15 points and the Grizzlies won their conference opener.
Other scorers for Union Grove were Saniyah Johnson (eight points), Kaley Lelauti (six), Asia Thomas (four), Alicia Mora (two) and Aniya Douglas (one).
The Grizzlies travel to Patterson on Wednesday.
NOLAN 8A 39, SMITH 8A 24: At Nolan, Sabrina Morgan scored 10 points, and Merci Luau added nine to lead the Lady Mustangs to a win.
Victoria Bunton had seven rebounds and four points for Nolan. Other scorers for the Lady Mustangs were Alexis Hanks and Deja Stockard (six points each) and Brianna McNeill and Alyssa Rivera (two each). Lyndsey Miller-Dews recorded an assist.
SMITH 7A DEF. NOLAN 7A: The Lady Leopards shut out Nolan in the second quarter en route to a victory.
Karma Bell, Lilly Sharma, Emily Chavez and Cristina Trujillo were standouts for Nolan.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS
Monday
LIBERTY HILL 8A 65, PALO ALTO 8A 44: Jamyron Keller scored 27 points and the Lions bounced back from losing their conference opener the previous week.
Andrew Estrada added 11 points for Liberty Hill (4-2, 1-1 conference). Other scorers were Ryan Allen (seven), Ta’Shun Berry and Xavier Ramos (six each), Jeremy Jennings (three), Suntisouk Soutthichak and Daniel Lanxon (two each) and Tahid Lloyd (one).
Darrius Brown was a defensive standout.
Alex Angulo scored nine points to lead Palo Alto. Azriel Martinez added eight.
SMITH 8A 50, NOLAN 8A 18: Isreal Grant led three Leopards in double figures with 12 points in Smith’s victory.
Khristian Wilkerson and Ademola Oladipo each scored 10 points. Ojani Duran-Ramos added six points.
PATTERSON 7A 43, AUDIE MURPHY 7A 32: At Patterson, Kameron Ervin scored 18 points and the Cavaliers took command early with an 11-2 run to start the game.
Cason Sapp added eight points for Patterson, which evened its conference record at 1-1. Other scorers for the Cavaliers were Demarko Williams (seven), Je’Vone Brabham (four) and Elijah Pierre and Octavian Tucker (three each).
SMITH 7A 39, NOLAN 7A 22: K’Mare Balfour, Jerrod Hicks, Isaac Hawthorne, CJ Tye and Marquis Cross were the offensive stars in the Leopards’ victory.
Justice Janda grabbed eight rebounds and blocked two shots.
