Jamyron Keller scored 35 points to lead the Liberty Hill eighth-grade A-team Lions to a 55-47 win over Union Grove on the opening day of Killeen ISD middle school boys basketball Thursday.
Liberty Hill trailed 29-28 at halftime but outscored the Grizzlies 16-8 in the third period.
Other scorers for Liberty Hill were Gabriel Ramirez (eight points), Ryan Allen (seven), Daniel Lanxon and Xavier Ramos (two each) and Tahid Lloyd (one).
Darrius Brown was a defensive standout.
PATTERSON 8A 47, PALO ALTO 8A 21: Javier Smith had 10 points and eight rebounds in the Cavaliers’ season-opening victory.
Other contributors for Patterson were Deric Jones (eight points), Tony McIntosh and Marquise Mango (six points each), Tyler Gaines (six points, two rebounds), Rashad Jackson (four points) and Braden Turner, Amare Johnson and Frankie Santiago (two points each).
Palo Alto’s Majae Bostic started off strong, getting the Patriots’ first two field goals in the first quarter. Derrick Lynch, Eccles Brown and Alex Angulo all chipped in by knocking down 3-pointers. Demontre Chapman and Zachary Manson also contributed offensively by putting points on the board. Javonte Carson, Keimond Hill, Nick Caldwell and Moses Colbert were defensive standouts.
SMITH 8A 45, LIVE OAK RIDGE 8A 18.
LIBERTY HILL 8B 42, UNION GROVE 8B 33: King White scored nine points, and the Lions outscored Union Grove 17-8 in the third quarter to take command on the way to a season-opening victory.
Liberty Hill led 17-14 at the half.
Other scorers for Liberty Hill were Jeremiah Jones and Te’Drell Mitchell (eight points each), Dylan Thomas (seven) and Jeremiah Jennings, Reginald Fortson, Devaun Williams, Reggie Randall and Ian Gordon (two each).
PATTERSON 8B 45, PALO ALTO 8B 27: Zavian Tibbs scored 14 points and the Cavaliers won their season opener.
Other scorers for Patterson were Sa’Trayveon Gibson (nine points), Zy’aire King (six), Jaiden Miles (five), Tyriq Jones and Sam Gaines (three each) and Steve Albert and Jisaiah Adair (two each).
TJ Bradley and Azriel Martinez each had 10 points to lead Palo Alto. Davion Sullivan, Javon Hamlin and Kevin Bell also scored for the Patriots. Kaleb Edwards and Timothy Ramsey were defensive standouts. Paul Abia, Ezak Sandoval, Adiel Bermudez and Keyshaun Wright also contributed for Palo Alto.
SMITH 8B 43, LIVE OAK RIDGE 8B 17.
SMITH 7A 39, LIVE OAK RIDGE 7A 13: K’mare Balfour had 13 rebounds to help the Leopards win their season opener.
Other contributors for Smith were CJ Tye (two steals and three assists), Isaac Hawthorne (six assists), Jerrod Hicks (three steals and three assists) and Alejandro Barrientos (eight rebounds).
PALO ALTO 7A 51, PATTERSON 7A 35: DeRayvion Starling scored 27 points and the Patriots pulled away in the second half of their season-opening win.
Palo Alto led 23-19 at halftime.
Jose Castellans added 16 points and double-digits rebounds for the Patriots. Braxton
Criswell helped the Patriots pull away with back-to-back 3-pointers. Jaleel Jackson,
Tae’drian Rankin, Desmond Barrows and Johnathan Lahman were defensive standouts.
Octavian Tucker had 12 points to lead Patterson. Other scorers for the Cavaliers were Elijah Pierre and Cason Sapp (five points each), Demarko Williams and Kameron Ervin (four each), Xavier Dormeus (three) and Je’Vone Brabham (one).
LIBERTY HILL 7A DEF. UNION GROVE 7A: Kristopher White scored 14 points, Jamari Alexander had 13, and the Lions capitalized on a fast start to win their season opener.
Liberty Hill scored 23 points in the opening period.
Jaden Carter added seven points for Liberty Hill. Kwaevon China and Johnnie Williams were defensive standouts.
LIVE OAK RIDGE 7B 15, SMITH 7B 11: Missed free throws doomed Smith in a season-opening loss after the Leopards led 7-5 at halftime.
Antonio Saenz and O’Shaun Brown were defensive standouts for Smith.
PATTERSON 7B 25, PALO ALTO 7B 13: Kareem Mobley and Damien Johnson each scored seven points to lead the Cavaliers to a win in their season opener.
Patterson outscored Palo Alto 18-6 in the first half after a 7-7 halftime tie.
Other scorers for Patterson were Eric McDonald, Cassius Shavers, Ramsey Martinez and Diego Coleman (two points each) and Daniel Winston and Demetrius Kapono (one each).
Guard Jaydon Pangelian scored six points for Palo Alto. Other standouts for the Patriots were Abdul Kargbo, Malik James, Jesus Cosme and Dylan Keys.
LIBERTY HILL 7B 28, UNION GROVE 7B 23: Rayford Jones scored nine points and the Lions held on for a season-opening win after leading 17-3 at halftime.
The Grizzlies came back to tie the game in the third quarter, but Andrew Larbi, who scored five points, took over on the boards down the stretch for Liberty Hill.
Other scorers for the Lions were Moses Johnson (seven points) and Jaiden Fletcher (five). Jakobie Grant was a defensive standout.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wednesday
PATTERSON 7A 37, PALO ALTO 7A 18: Tara Bennett had 16 points, seven steals and two rebounds to lead the Lady Patriots to a win in their season opener.
Iyanna Billups added 12 points, four rebounds and nine steals. Samantha Harvey finished with four points, nine rebounds and five steals.
Other contributors for Patterson were Kiersten Thomas (one point, three steals), Alicia Garcia (two points), Asia Zachary (six rebounds), Ariana Moore (four rebounds), Lexy Ogolla (three rebounds) and Amaya Rivera.
PATTERSON 7B 30, PALO ALTO 7B 3: Yessenia Davis led a balanced attack with eight points to lead the Lady Cavaliers to a season-opening win.
Jhi’Asia Benton Davis added six points, two steals and four rebounds. Kennedy Hattix also had six points to go with five rebounds.
Other contributors for Patterson were Mikaela Ollervidez (four points, five rebounds), Trinity Cutbirth (two points, two steals), Nikole Castillo and Kamryn Jenkins (two points each), Iyahna Hibbler (three offensive rebounds), Rhiana Johnson (two offensive rebounds), Skyla Wells, Ellena Davis and Amya Valentine.
PATTERSON 8A 47, PALO ALTO 8A 14: Kania Prichett scored 13 points and the Lady Cavaliers took an 8-0 lead in the first minute on the way to a season-opening win.
Deyanna Reed added 11 points, two rebounds, two assists and three steals. Other contributors for Patterson were Kera Harvey and Tiana St Cyr (six points each), Keyanna Hunter (five points), Ne’Vaeh Barnes (four points, five rebounds, three steals), Trinity Lewis (two points, two steals), Ja’Liz Simmons (three assists, two steals) and Elizabeth Eakin (two rebounds).
NOLAN 8A 43, AUDIE MURPHY 8A 23: At Nolan, point guards Sabrina Morgan and Dejah Stockard each scored 12 points in the Lady Mustangs’ season-opening victory.
Merci Luau added 10 points. Hanks scored seven and led the team in rebounding. Morgan also had 10 steals.
PATTERSON 8B 25, PALO ALTO 8B 3: Whitney Akpablie had seven points and two steals in the Lady Cavaliers’ season-opening win.
Natalya Senat added six points for Patterson. Other contributors were Haleigh Pointer (three points, three steals), Amira Hattix (two points, three steals), Araisa Robles-Vega (two points), Jasmin Martin (two points, two rebounds, three steals), Aliyah Dozier (two points, two rebounds), Morgan Campuzano (one point, four steals), Isabel Colon (three steals), Dora Contreras, Amiya Trotter, Olivia Fischer, Lanijah Harrell and Irma Perez.
