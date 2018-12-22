Deric Jones led three Cavaliers in double figures with 16 points in Patterson’s victory 62-54 win over Liberty Hill on Thursday at Ellison High School in Killeen ISD middle school boys basketball action.
Tyler Gaines added 15 points, and Tony McIntosh had 12.
Other contributors for Patterson were Braden Turner (eight points), Marquise Mango (six), Javier Smith (four), Amare Johnson (two points, one block) and Frankie Santiago (one block).
SMITH 8A DEF. AUDIE MURPHY 8A: Justin Cordova led all scorers with 13 points and added two rebounds, two assists and two steals to help the Leopards get the victory.
Isreal Grant dominated the boards, pulling down 15 to go along with 10 points.
LIVE OAK RIDGE 8A 53, PALO ALTO 8A 51: The Patriots fell behind 17-9 early, then rallied for a halftime lead before falling to the Lobos in a thriller.
Javonte Carson led Palo Alto with 11 points, followed by nine points from Tony Bradley and eight from Derrick Lynch. Alexander Angulo and Majae Bostic each had six. Other key contributors were Demontre Chapman, Zachary Manson, Azriel Martinez and Nickolus Caldwell.
MANOR 8A 52, RANCIER 8A 28: Tramari Randles had eight points and five rebounds to lead the defeated Karoos.
Other contributors for Rancier were Myles Watkins (seven points), George Archer (four points), Aristotle Rhoades (four rebounds), Myles Thomas (one point and five rebounds), Jaden Thompson (six points), Ma’alik Walker (two points and five rebounds) and Chris Brown (four rebounds).
RANCIER 8B 35, MANOR 8B 33, OT: Jermaine Gaffney had 17 points, 10 rebounds and one huge steal to lead the Karoos to a win in sudden-death overtime.
Down by six at the half, the Karoos rallied in the second half to tie the game and force the extra period.
In the overtime, Gaffney stole the ball near halfcourt, drove to the basket and finished with a nifty, left-handed layup to end the game.
Other contributors for Rancier were Josiah Hale (11 points and six rebounds), Achilles Lundy (four points), Kyriek Davis (three points) and Jeremiah Harris (two steals).
SMITH 8B DEF. AUDIE MURPHY 8B: Christoff Bethea scored 10 points in the Leopards victory.
Jiva’Rio Hicks and Christopher Bethea dominated the glass with six rebounds apiece.
PATTERSON 8B 40, LIBERTY HILL 8B 28: Zavian Tibbs scored 12 points to lead the Cavaliers to a win.
Other scorers for Patterson were Jisaiah Adair (nine points), Sa’Trayveon Gibson (six), Zy’aire King and Jayden Holland (five each) and Tyriq Jones (three).
PALO ALTO 8B 34, LIVE OAK RIDGE 8B 16: Timothy Ramsey scored 14 points to lead the Patriots to a victory.
Other contributors for Palo Alto were Keimond Hill (nine points), Ediel Bermudez (four), point guards Moses Colbert and Eccles Brown and defensive standouts Kevin Bell, Keyshaun Wright and Kaleb Edwards.
SMITH 7A 47, AUDIE MURPHY 7A 21: The Leopards outscored Audie Murphy 29-4 in the second half to remain unbeaten.
The run by Smith (3-0) was led by great ball movement from CJ Tye and Jerrod Hicks. Isaac Hawthorne was relentless on the offensive end attacking the basket. Alejandro Barrientos, Lederion Grant and Tomas Sias played with excellent court awareness and spacing on the offensive and defensive ends.
PALO ALTO 7A 51, LIVE OAK RIDGE 7A 18: Da Ravion Starling scored 12 points, Jaleel Jackson added 10 and the Patriots rolled to a victory.
Jose Castellanos, Braxton Criswell, Johnathan Lahmann and Issac Lee all chipped in six points apiece for Palo Alto (2-1). Tae’Drian Rankin had two points.
LIBERTY HILL 7A 65, PATTERSON 7A 52: At Patterson, the Lions rallied from an early 17-12 deficit to get the win.
Kameron Ervin scored 29 points for the Cavaliers, who played their best game of the season despite the loss.
Other scorers for Patterson were Octavian Tucker (seven points), Elijah Pierre (six), Tommy Clark (three), Demarko Williams (two) and Xavier Dormeus (one).
LIBERTY HILL 7B 33, PATTERSON 7B 23: At Patterson, Taevin Manglona and Diego Coleman each scored four points to lead a balanced scoring attack by the defeated Cavaliers.
Other scorers for Patterson were Kareem Moble (three points), Micah Casson, J’Shaun Piernas, Daniel Winston, Damien Johnson and Eric McDonald (two each) and Ramsey Martinez and Tyrone McKnight (one each).
PALO ALTO 7B 24, LIVE OAK RIDGE 7B 14: Patriot guards Jaydon Pangelinan, Desmond Barrows and Joshua Cole combined for 18 points and Palo Alto took command with a 9-0 third-quarter run en route to the victory.
Jesus Cosme added six points for Palo Alto. Abdul Kargbo and Omarion Cathcart also contributed to the win.
SMITH 7B 26, AUDIE MURPHY 7B 16: Sam Wells, O’shaun Brown and Antonio Saenz led the Leopards offensively in a strong second half that led to a victory.
Daveon James and Kacy Kincade were defensive standouts for Smith (1-2).
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS
Monday
PATTERSON 7A 27, LIBERTY HILL 7A 20: Iyanna Billups led the Lady Cavaliers to a win with 16 points, three steals and three blocks.
Asia Zachary added four points, 15 rebounds, seven steals and five blocks. Tara Bennett finished with 10 points, four rebounds, four steals and eight blocks. Other contributors for Patterson were Kiersten Thomas (two rebounds and 2 blocks), Ariana Moore (three rebounds), Kennedy Hattix (two steals) and Amaya Rivera.
UNION GROVE 7A 42, EASTERN HILLS 7A 20: Grace Riggs scored 17 points to lead the Grizzlies to a win.
Yalia Gibson added 12 points. Jayla Jordan had six.
PATTERSON 7B 16, LIBERTY HILL 7B 14: Yessenia Davis had seven points, three rebounds and five steals in the Lady Cavaliers win.
Trinity Cutbirth added three points and four steals. Other Patterson contributors were Nikole Castillo and Kamryn Jenkins (two points each), Esperanza Pagan (two points, three rebounds),
Ulani Robinson (two steals and two blocks), Iyahna Hibbler (two rebounds and three steals), Mikaela Ollervidez (four rebounds, seven steals and four blocks), Skyla Wells, Jhi’Asia Benton-Davis (five rebounds, two steals and five blocks) and Amaya Valentine.
UNION GROVE 7B 12, EASTERN HILLS 7B 6: Naviah Blizzard and Aaliyah Smith were crucial playmakers in the Grizzlies’ victory.
Kaelyn Hodge-Cummings, Angeliqe Wilson, and Lademi Aromolaran had solid rebounds that made the difference.
PATTERSON 8A 41, LIBERTY HILL 8A 16: At Ellison High School, Deyanna Reed had 18 points, four assists, four rebounds and 11 steals for the Lady Cavaliers, who jumped out to a quick lead and never looked back.
Other contributors for Patterson were Elizabeth Eakin (nine points, three rebounds, two steals), Ne’Vaeh Barnes (six points, nine rebounds, five steals), Ja’Liz Simmons (four points, four rebounds), Trinity Lewis (four points, five rebounds), Tiana St Cyr (six assists, three rebounds, three steals), Keyanna Hunter (three steals) and Natalie Robinson (three rebounds).
LIBERTY HILL 8B 38, PATTERSON 8B 12: At Ellison High School, Irma Perez had four points, two assists and two steals for the defeated Lady Cavaliers. Heaven Chappell had four points and three steals.
Other contributors for Patterson were Netalya Senat (two points, four rebounds, three steals), Lanyiah Ballard Stoute (two points, two rebounds, two steals), Whitney Akpablie (two points) and Amira Hattix, Araisa Robles Vega, Kali Clay, Aliyah Dozier, Jayda Williams, Amiya Trotter, Lanijah Harrell and Morgan Campuzano (two rebounds, two steals).
KISD A-TEAM INVITATIONALS
Dec. 15
PATTERSON 7A 32, LIVE OAK RIDGE 7A 5: At Harker Heights High School, Asia Zachary nearly recorded a triple-double with 11 points, nine rebounds and eight steals while helping the Lady Cavaliers win the Killeen ISD seventh-grade A-team Invitational on Dec. 15.
Samantha Harvey added seven points. Other contributors for Patterson were Iyanna Billups (six points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals), Tara Bennett (six points and three rebounds), Lexy Ogolla (one point) and Kiersten Thomas, Lynnsey Terry and Ariana Moore.
PATTERSON 7A 26, UNION GROVE 7A 21: Iyanna Billups had 15 points and three steals to lead the Lady Cavaliers into the championship game.
Asia Zachary added seven points and 12 rebounds. Other contributors for Patterson were Kiersten Thomas (two points, two steals and two blocks), Tara Bennett (two points, three rebounds, six steals and eight blocks), Samantha Harvey (two rebounds, six steals and two blocks), Lexy Ogalla (two rebounds, two blocks) and Alicia Garcia.
PATTERSON 8A 53, LIVE OAK RIDGE 8A 24: At Harker Heights High School, Deyanna Reed finished with 22 points, four assists, six rebounds, nine steals and two blocks as the Lady Cavaliers rolled to the KISD A-Team Invitational eighth-grade championship.
Ne’Vaeh Barnes added 10 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Other contributors for Patterson were Tiana St Cyr (seven points, three assists), Trinity Lewis (seven points, nine rebounds and three steals), Kera Harvey (five points, six steals), Elizabeth Eakin (two points, three rebounds), Ja’Liz Simmons (four assists, four steals), Keyanna Hunter and Natalie Robinson.
PATTERSON 8A 43, NOLAN 8A 9: Deyanna Reed had 18 points, five rebounds and six steals in the Lady Cavs’ semifinal win.
Other contributors for Patterson were Trinity Lewis (eight points, four rebounds and eight steals), Tiana St. Cyr (seven points, four assists), Kera Harvey (four points, five assists, five steals), Elizabeth Eakin (four points and five rebounds), Ne’Vaeh Barnes (two points, six rebounds), Ja’Liz Simmons (two rebounds and two steals), Keyanna Hunter (two rebounds) and Natalie Robinson (three rebounds and four steals).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.