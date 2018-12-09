Tramari Randles had 19 points, five rebounds and five steals to lead the Rancier eighth-grade A-team Karoos in a 52-37 victory over Nolan on Thursday in Killeen ISD middle school boys basketball action.
Rancier took control early with a 17-3 run to start the game.
Other contributors for the Karoos were George Archer (10 points and eight rebounds), Jakobe Deloach (eight points and nine rebounds), Myles Watkins (eight points and five steals), Myles Thomas (two points and seven rebounds), Jaden Thompson (three points and five rebounds) and Ma’alik Walker (two points and four rebounds).
UNION GROVE 8A DEF. PALO ALTO 8A: The Grizzlies led 21-14 at halftime and continued to pull away in the second half of a victory.
Demontre Chapman, Derrick Lynch, Javonte Carson, Eccles Brown and Keimond Hill were standouts for Palo Alto.
PALO ALTO 8B 30, UNION GROVE 8B 24: TJ Bradley and Azriel Martinez led the Patriots in scoring for the second straight night in a victory.
Ezak Sandoval and Keyshaun Wright also contributed to the victory.
RANCIER 8B 23, NOLAN 8B 17: Josiah Hale had 12 points, four rebounds and three steals to help the Karoos pull away in the second half after the teams were tied at intermission.
Other contributors for Rancier were Achilles Lundy (two points and six rebounds). Sebastian Tobar (six points), Amir Wilson (three points) and Lino Tauiliili (four rebounds).
SMITH 7A 47, PATTERSON 7A 29: Isaac Hawthorne, CJ Tye and Jerrod Hicks led the offense as the Leopards improved to 2-0.
Smith led 17-16 at the half, then took command by outscoring the Cavaliers (0-2) 16-4 in the third period.
K’mare Balfour, Alejandro Barrientos and Justice Janda were defensive standouts for Smith.
Octavian Tucker led Patterson with nine points. Other scorers were Kameron Ervin (seven), Joey Sills (six), Elijah Pierre (five) and Cason Sapp (two).
PATTERSON 7B 19, SMITH 7B 13: Kareem Mobley and Taevin Manglona each scored four points and the Cavaliers topped Smith for the second night in a row.
Other scorers for Patterson (2-0) were Diego Coleman (three points) and J’Shaun Piernas, Cassius Shavers, Damien Johnson and Zion Jone Reynolds (two each).
Smith scored the first four points of the game, but Patterson scored the final six points of the opening quarter and led the rest of the way.
Daveon James and Ethan Sills led Smith (0-2) on offense. Royce Chandler and Donye Bell were defensive standouts.
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS
Monday
LIVE OAK RIDGE 8A DEF. EASTERN HILLS 8A: Alexia Westmoreland-Hollings scored 12 points to lead the Lady Lobos to a victory.
Elianah Eddy Smith had nine points and 10 rebounds. Kafaniah Douglas tallied eight points and three steals.
PATTERSON 7A 37, EASTERN HILLS 7A 35: Asia Zachary had five points, 16 rebounds, six blocks, five steals and two assists in the Lady Cavaliers victory.
Tara Bennett added 10 points, eight rebounds, three blocks, four steals and two assists. Other contributors for Patterson were Kiersten Thomas (four points, three assists, four steals and two blocks), Samantha Harvey (five points, three rebounds, two blocks, six steals and two assists), Alicia Garcia (two points), Iyanna Billups (11 points, four assists and six steals), Lynnsey Terry (three steals), Amaya Rivera (two steals) and Lexy Ogolla (one block).
PALO ALTO 7A 35, UNION GROVE 7A 32: Grace Riggs scored 19 to lead the defeated Grizzlies. Jayla Jordan added eight points.
Yalia Gibson, Ella Perry and Kristin Burrell also contributed for Union Grove.
PATTERSON 7B 20, SMITH 7B 14: Kennedy Hattix had eight points, five rebounds and three steals to lift the Lady Cavaliers to a victory.
Other contributors for Patterson were Yessenia Davis (two points, four steals and three rebounds), Skyla Wells (four points, four steals, two rebounds and a block), JhiAsia Benton-Davis (two points, two assists, six rebounds and a block), Ellena Davis (two points, three steals), Ulani Robinson (five steals), Envy Pitts (two rebounds), Iyahna Hibbler (four rebounds), Trinity Cutbirth (two blocks, three assists and two steals), Mykenzie Porth (two rebounds), Rhiana Johnson, Nikole Castillo, Esperanza Pagan and Amya Valentine.
UNION GROVE 7B 22, PALO ALTO 7B 12: Top scorers Naviah Blizzard, Neveah Brown and Kaelyn Hodge-Cummings helped the Grizzlies get their first win.
Patricia Oliver, Sarah Gill and Zakaya Potter also contributed for Union Grove.
BOYS B-TEAM TOURNEY
Wednesday
PALO ALTO 8B 36, AUDIE MURPHY 8B 8: Tony Bradley scored 19 points to lead the Patriots to a first-round victory.
Azriel Martinez added seven points. Daveon Sullivan, Ezak Sandoval, Ediel Bermudez and Kevin Bell contributed with rebounds and points. Ta’Maja Anderson-Dawn, Timothy Ramsey and Kaleb Edwards were defensive standouts.
PATTERSON 8B 36, SMITH 8B 25: Jisaiah Adair led a balanced scoring attack with eight points in the Cavaliers’ first-round win.
Other scorers for Patterson were Sa’Trayveon Gibson (seven points), Zavian Tibbs and Emory Watson (six each), Zy’aire King (four), Sam Gaines (three) and Jha’mauri Erilus (two).
Miles Grant led Smith with 10 points. Christoff Beathea made a pair of 3-pointers. Other scorers included Alex Dunbar, Jatrell Martin, Cliden Olivares, Orlando Souden and Jy’Juan Eskeridge.
Jeante Mayo and Christopher Bethea were defensive standouts..
LIBERTY HILL 8B 28, RANCIER 8B 14: Jeremiah Harris sparked a second-half resurgence for the Karoos, but Rancier couldn’t overcome a scoreless first half.
Amir Wilson had four points and six rebounds for Rancier. Josiah Hale added three points, five rebounds and three steals. Sebastian Tobar had four points and four rebounds. Scott Sellers scored two points. Achilles Lundy grabbed seven rebounds, and Amarion Ballard snagged six boards.
GIRLS B-TEAM TOURNEY
Wednesday
PATTERSON 7B 12, SMITH 7B 6: Kennedy Hattix had six points, two assists, six steals and four rebounds to lead the Lady Cavs to a win in their tourney opener.
Other contributors for Patterson were Iyanha Hibbler (two points, four rebounds and two steals), Nikole Castillo (four points and three rebounds), Ulani Robinson (two rebounds, two blocks and four steals), Envy Pitts (five rebounds and two steals), Yessenia Davis and Rhiana Johnson (three steals and three rebounds each), Mikaela Ollervidez (seven steals), Skyla Wells (two steals), Trinity Cutbirth (three steals), JhiAsia Benton Davis (two rebounds and a block), Esparanza Pagan (four steals), Mykenzie Porch (three rebounds), Ellena Davis and Kamryn Jenkins.
