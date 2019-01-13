DaRavyion Starling scored 41 points and the Palo Alto seventh-grade A-team Patriots pulled out a 47-44 victory over the Smith Leopards after trailing all the way to the final minute in Killeen ISD middle school boys basketball action Thursday.
Starling hit a pair of free throws for the final margin.
Jose Castellanos, TaeDrian Rankin, Jaleel Jackson, Johnathan Lehamen, Braxton Criswell and Issac Lee also contributed to the win for Palo Alto (3-1).
It was the first loss of the season for Smith.
RANCIER 7A 43, PATTERSON 7A 40: The Karoos held on after a thrilling second-half battle when Patterson’s game-tying 3-point attempt rimmed out at the buzzer.
Patterson led 23-22 at halftime.
Kameron Ervin led Patterson with 21 points. Other scorers for the Cavaliers were Je’Vone Brabham (nine points), Octavian Tucker (eight) and Cason Sapp (two).
Patterson’s 7A team hosts Audie Murphy on Monday.
SMITH 7B 42, PALO ALTO 7B 32: Jesus Cosme, Joshua Cole, Malik James, Dylan Keys, and Desmond Burrows helped the Leopards pull away for a victory in the fourth quarter.
PATTERSON 7B 37, RANCIER 7B 6: Kareem Mobley and Darius Green led a balanced scoring attack with six points each in the Cavaliers’ win.
J’Shaun Piernas, Cassius Shavers, Demetrius Kapono-Wilson, Zion Jones and Connor Thompson each scored four points.
The Cavs held Rancier to two points in the second half after racing to a 21-4 halftime lead.
The Patterson B teams will have a week off before returning to action Jan. 24 at home against Union Grove.
SMITH 8A 50, PALO ALTO 8A 31: A balanced scoring attack from Adam Oladipo, Khristian Wilkerson, Isreal Grant and Ja’Darius Murphy helped the Leopards roll to a win in their conference opener.
Tony Bradley led Palo Alto with 12 points. Alex Angulo added six. Azriel Martinez, Javonte Carson, Zachary Manson and Majae Bostic also scored for the Patriots. Nick Caldwell, Demontre Chapman and Derrick Lynch were defensive standouts.
PATTERSON 8A 48, RANCIER 8A 25: Tyler Gaines had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Javier Smith added 14 points and seven boards in the Cavaliers victory.
Other contributors for Patterson were Deric Jones (nine points, six assists), Marquise Mango (eight points), Braden Turner (three assists, three steals) and Amare Johnson (two points, two blocks and five rebounds).
George Archer led the Karoos with 10 rebounds and two points.
Other contributors were Tramari Randles (eight points), Myles Watkins (eight points), Myles Thomas (four points and three steals) and Ma’alik Walker (five rebounds and two points).
Patterson’s 8A team hosts Audie Murphy on Monday.
EASTERN HILLS 8A 43, LIBERTY HILL 8A 35: The Panthers held on for a victory in their conference opener after Liberty Hill made a late run to pull within two points.
Jamyron Keller led Liberty HIll (2-2, 0-1) with 27 points. Other scorers for the Lions were Daniel Lanxon (four points) and Ta’Shun Berry and Gabriel Ramirez (two each). Ryan Allen and Tahid Lloyd were defensive standouts.
Liberty Hill’s 8A squad hosts Palo Alto on Monday.
SMITH 8B 33, PALO ALTO 8B 30: Christopher Bethea scored 16 points and the Leopards won their conference opener to start the new year.
Sebastian Cordero’s steal and layup at the end sealed the victory.
Keimond Hill led Palo Alto with 14 points and several steals. Timothy Ramsey added seven points. Kevin Bell and Eccles Brown each hit 3-pointers.
PATTERSON 8B 32, RANCIER 8B 11: Jisaiah Adair scored nine points to lead the Cavaliers to a victory.
Tyriq Jones, Jayden Holland and Samuel Gaines each added six points for Patterson. Zavian Tibbs and Sa’Trayveon Gibson scored two apiece.
Jermaine Gaffney led the Karoos with five points and four rebounds. Josiah Hale, Amarion Ballard and Josiah Ada each scored two.
LIBERTY HILL 8B 37, EASTERN HILLS 8B 14: Jeremiah Jones and Reginald Fortson each scored 10 points to lead the Lions to a win in their conference opener.
Eastern Hills led 6-5 after the opening quarter, but the Lions (4-2, 1-0) took command with a 15-0 second quarter.
Jeremy Jennings added five points for Liberty Hill. Dylan Thomas, Janiel Colon-Rodriguez, King White, De’Aireion Littlejohn, Devaun Williams and Ian Gordon each scored two.
Te’Drell Mitchell and Jayden Gentle were defensive standouts.
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS
WEDNESDAY
PATTERSON 8A 39, RANCIER 8A 7: Deyanna Reed tallied 12 points and six steals to lead the Lady Cavaliers to a win in their first game of the new year.
Trinity Lewis added 10 points and three steals. Other contributors for Patterson were Kera Harvey (eight points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals), Ne’Vaeh Barnes (three points, five rebounds, two steals), Ja’Liz Simmons (two points, two rebounds, three steals), Keyanna Hunter (two points, four steals), Elizabeth Eakin (two points, two rebounds), Tiana St Cyr (four assists, two rebounds, two steals) and Natalie Robinson (three rebounds).
The A-team Lady Cavs travel to Audie Murphy on Monday.
NOLAN 8A 33, MANOR 8A 28: Dejah Stockard scored 10 points, including six free throws down the stretch, to help the Lady Mustangs outlast Manor in a see-saw affair.
Foul problems plagued both sides, with Nolan losing point guard Sabrina Morgan and Mercia Luau with two minutes remaining. They both fouled out with seven points.
Alexis Hanks added nine points for Nolan.
Victoria Bunton and Evelyn Ady grabbed crucial rebounds as the game wound down.
PATTERSON 8B 20, RANCIER 8B 14: Jasmin Martin and Morgan Campuzano each had four points and two steals to lead the Lady Cavaliers to a victory.
Irma Perez added two points and four assists for Patterson. Heaven Chappell had two points and three steals. Lanyiah Ballard Stoute, Araisa Robles Vega, Natalya Senat and Lanijah Harrell also scored two points.
Other contributors for the Lady Cavs were Aliyah Dozier (two steals), Isabel Colon, Jayda Williams, Amiya Trotter, Olivia Fischer and Whitney Akpablie.
PATTERSON 7A 47, RANCIER 7A 21: Tara Bennett had 14 points, five rebounds and four blocks, and the Lady Cavaliers held Rancier to two second-half points to rally from a halftime deficit.
Asia Zachary sparked the 31-2 closing run for Patterson and finished with 10 points, two assists, 12 rebounds, two steals and four blocks.
Other contributors for Patterson were Iyanna Billups (12 points, three assists, two rebounds, four steals), Samantha Harvey (five points, two assists, five rebounds, four steals, two blocks), Alicia Garcia (six points, three rebounds, two steals), Kiersten Thomas (five assists, three rebounds), Lexy Ogolla (two rebounds) and Amaya Rivera.
PATTERSON 7B 34, RANCIER 7B 7: Skyla Wells had 10 points, three rebounds and two steals to lead the Lady Cavaliers to a victory.
Mikaela Ollervidez added five points, two assists, two rebounds, six steals and two blocks.
Other contributors for Patterson were Trinity Cutbirth (six points, two rebounds), Kennedy Hattix (four points, three steals, two blocks), Ellena Davis (four points, two rebounds), Yessenia Davis (two points, three blocks), JhiAsia Benton-Davis (two points, three rebounds, two steals), Nikole Castillo (two assists, two rebounds), Mykenzie Porch (four rebounds), Iyahna Hibbler (two assists, two rebounds), Rhiana Johnson and Esperanza Pagan (two rebounds, two steals each), Amya Valentina (two assists), Ulani Robinson and Envy Pitts.
