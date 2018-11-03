Gloria Iosefo served 13 points to help the Union Grove eighth-grade A-team Grizzlies remain unbeaten with a 25-9, 25-6 win over Rancier on Tuesday in Killeen ISD middle school volleyball action Monday.
Union Grove has won all 10 of its matches and improved to 3-0 in conference play.
Other scorers for the Grizzlies were Alica Mora (11 points), Brooke Ross (five), Ava McKinzie (four), Kaley Lelauti (three) and Sakoya Lopez and Jailah Evans (one each).
McKinzie, Lelauti, Lopez, Ross and Iosefo all had kills. Eloise Shirley made some great plays at the net.
SMITH 8A DEF. EASTERN HILLS 8A 25-13, 25-7: At Smith, Daniya Brooks had 12 digs, three kills and a block to help the Lady Leopards remain perfect in conference block.
Other contributors for Smith (4-0 conference) were Maryelis Hernandez Vega (17 digs), Kayley Goodman (nine digs, a kill and an ace), Mya Fulcher and Araceli Guillen (five digs each), Kaliyah Rosemond (five digs and a kill), Kendall Bean (six digs and two kills), Nykaela Burks (three digs and a block), De’Ausinae Roberts (two digs) and Alexis Bermea (one dig).
MANOR 8A DEF. LIBERTY HILL 8A 25-17, 25-22: Leilana Maneafaiga served 10 points, including two aces, to help the Lady Rams get started on the way to a win that moved them into second place in their conference.
Quatoya Gamber served seven points in the opening set. Assiah Howard provided two aces and six kills.
In the second set, Kynce Randle stepped up, leading the team with six straight serves. Maneafaiga and Howard both served 5 points. Julissa Metcalf got her first kill of the season.
EASTERN HILLS 8B DEF. SMITH 8B 30-28, 25-23: At Smith, Roxi Martinez Baez had seven digs and three blocks for the defeated Lady Leopards (2-2 conference). Other contributors were Alexis Fujikawa (five digs), Christiana Quinata (14 digs), Alana Rosas (six digs), Chiara Stennis and Jalliyah Boxley (three digs each), Hailey Shepherd (two digs) and Creasasia Herbert and Andrea Newton (one dig each).
UNION GROVE 8B DEF. RANCIER 8B 25-11, 25-6: At Union Grove, Aryam Quiroz and Saniyah Johnson each served nine points to lead the Grizzlies to a 2-0 conference start.
Other scorers for Union Grove were Ayannia Williams (seven points), Nevaeh Halbach (six), Emaley Robinson (three) and Blessing Laye (two). Cadence Johnson also contributed.
LIBERTY HILL 8B DEF. MANOR 8B 14-25, 25-22, 25-18: Antanette Hayward and Naomi Ortiz each served seven points for Manor as the Lady Rams took the first set. Tiyonne Frazier shined all around the court.
Dianeisha Jaspar was the top server and had a kill for Manor in the second set.
Tiana Lee served well in the final set for the Lady Rams.
SMITH 7A DEF. EASTERN HILLS 7A 25-14, 25-9: Lole Reyes served nine points, including three aces, had a kill and completed four passes to help keep the Lady Leopards unbeaten in conference play.
Other contributors for Smith (4-0 conference) were Kyana Rogers (eight serves, three aces, five blocks, three kills and three passes), Veronica Storey (seven serves, two aces, a block, four kills and 13 passes), Annie Kinere (three serves, an ace and nine passes), Reanna Anthony (two serves and three passes) and Keishla Veras (two serves and two passes).
LIBERTY HILL 7A DEF. MANOR 7A 25-6, 25-14: Nia-Skyy Reece, Mezyriah Thomas, Kendall Winfrey, Leia McCray and Shayla Hendricks were standouts for the defeated Lady Rams.
UNION GROVE 7A DEF. RANCIER 7A 25-17, 25-14: Katie Kennison served 10 points, and Ella Perry and Neveah Brown each added nine as the Grizzlies improved to 2-1 in conference action.
Other scorers for Union Grove (6-3 overall) were Payton Craft (six points), Jayla Jordan and Yulitza Ramos (five each) and Ellyssa Hanks (three).
PALO ALTO 7A DEF. NOLAN 7A (2-0): Janiya Lilly served nine points for Nolan in a 25-23 first-set loss. Karma Bell served seven points in the second set. Desiree Gomez and Angelina Graham also played well for Nolan.
EASTERN HILLS 7B DEF. SMITH 7B: Johanna Cuello served 11 points, with two aces, and completed 15 passes for the defeated Lady Leopards (3-1 conference). Vasati Leaupepe had 11 serves, an ace and 17 passes. Anaya Bowman served seven points and had an ace and five passes.
LIBERTY HILL 7B DEF. MANOR 7B 26-28, 25-21, 25-11: De Zhonne Sampson served 10 points to lead the defeated Lady Rams. Zaniya Seldon-White added seven points. Angelique Lopez, Chalize Blas and Janell Collins were defensive standouts.
UNION GROVE 7B DEF. RANCIER 7B 25-10, 26-24: Kylie Dickerson and Alofa Sims each served 11 points as the Grizzlies evened their conference record at 1-1.
Other scorers for Union Grove (8-2 overall) were Kaelyn Hodge (nine points), Ana Lajarin (six), Kehasbah Gauossin (four) and Kaylee Maxey and Zeina Halabi (two each). Mariya Wilson also contributed.
NOLAN 7B DEF. PALO ALTO 7B 25-18, 25-9: Silissa Gomez served nine points in the second set to help the Lady Mustangs finish off a sweep.
Defensive standouts Solimar Juarez and Priscilla Gomez helped Nolan hold the Lady Patriots to nine points in the finale.
Michelle Williams served eight points in the first set.
FOOTBALL
Tuesday
SMITH 7A DEF. EASTERN HILLS 7A: At Smith, Jerrod Hicks scored three first-half touchdowns and the Leopards rolled to a victory to remain unbeaten.
Smith’s Maleek Coutrier recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff. That set up the first of two touchdown passes from Roderick Norman to Hicks.
Safety Connell Ty’s interception set up another Hicks touchdown. Hicks capped his big half with a 95-yard touchdown grab and the Leopards led 22-0 at the break.
That long TD came after Smith’s K’Mare Balfour and V’Jae Brown led a goal-line stand.
O’Shaun Brown took over in the second half, scoring on runs of 42 and 67 yards.
Kaden Nauer kicked two PATs (worth two points in middle school) to cap Smith’s 16-point first quarter.
Safety Austin Hamilton had a second-half interception for Smith. Other defensive standouts for the Leopards were Humberto Prado, Conner Shulze, Kendal Young, Justice Janda, Sam Wells, Jay Haynes and Shaheim Woods.
NOLAN 7A 28, PALO ALTO 7A 16: At Palo Alto, Markel Pearson and Dezmine Ford-Young each scored a pair of touchdowns to lead the Mustangs to win.
Pearson scored both of his touchdowns in the first half andalso had an interception.
Ford-Young scored on a 35-yard run, then tacked on the extra point.
The Patriots scored two third-quarter touchdowns to pull within four and were driving to another score in the fourth quarter when they fumbled at the line goal.
Ford-Young picked it up and returned it 99 yards for a score to seal the win.
PATTERSON 7A 33, LIVE OAK RIDGE 7A 13: Joey Sills ran for three touchdowns and the Cavaliers won their season finale to finish 4-3.
Sills had his best game of the season with the three scores and a reception. Quarterback Micah Casson completed five passes, two PAT passes and tossed a 35-yard TD pass to Demetrius Kapono-Wilson. Kesean Meeks also ran for a score. Cason Sapp converted two extra points and caught three passes.
Zion Jones-Reynolds, Jermel Custis and Meeks (forced fumble) led the defense.
MANOR 7A 40, LIBERTY HILL 7A 0: The Rams capitalized on four of Liberty Hill’s five turnovers in a victory.
Manor had its own turnover troubles as Liberty Hill’s Michael Canton and Johnny Williams recovered fumbles, and Kristopher White picked off a pass. But the Lions (0-6, 0-3 conference) couldn’t convert them into points.
Manor led 19-0 at halftime.
Anthony Massey was another defensive standout for the Lions. Offensive standouts for Liberty Hill were Rayford Jones, Khalil Carter, Kwaevon China, Nathaniel Lahey and Anthony Maynard.
UNION GROVE 7A 43, RANCIER 7A 0: At Union Grove, Dylan Plake tossed a pair of early touchdown passes to get the Grizzlies started on the way to a victory.
Plake connected with Tevor Martin on a 20-yard score and threw a 55-yard TD pass to Elijah Coleman.
Amare Griffin (30 yards), Jameer Adkinson (40) and Taija Mitchell (40) added touchdown runs for the Grizzlies.
It was the first rushing TD of the season for Mitchell, who primarily plays linebacker but subbed in at running back.
Defensive back Khalil Battle recovered a fumble in the end zone while lined up at defensive end for Union Grove. Cornerback Tavian Spencer had an interception.
PATTERSON 8A 35, LIVE OAK RIDGE 8A 0: Zy’aire King threw two touchdown passes, the Patterson defense scored three times and the Cavaliers easily won their regular-season finale.
King tossed TD passes to Marquise Mango and Javier Smith, and an extra-point pass to Tony McIntosh. Running backs Zavian Tibbs and Key’won Calhoun also scored touchdowns.
La’Dainian Gonzalez recovered a fumble and scored a touchdown for the Patterson defense. Tyler Gaines recorded a sack and a safety and the Cavaliers pressured Live Oak Ridge into a second safety.
The Cavaliers will play in the KISD District Championship on Nov. 13 at Leo Buckley Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.