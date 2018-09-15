Darrell Byrd ran for two touchdowns and caught a 60-yard scoring pass to lead the Patterson seventh-grade A-team Cavaliers to a 27-7 win over Palo Alto in their season opener Wednesday.
Byrd’s two rushing touchdowns came in the first half and staked Patterson to a 13-0 halftime lead.
Palo Alto pulled within 13-7 in the third quarter before Micah Casson connected with Byrd for the long TD.
Kesean Meeks added a TD run to cap the scoring.
Joey Sills led the blocking with four pancakes. Other offensive standouts were Demetrius Kapono-Wilson, Cason Sapp, Diego Coleman and Devin Perry.
Kameron Ervin had an interception for the Cavs defense. X’Andrea Easley and Zion Jones Reynolds each had a sack.
SMITH 7A 14, LIVE OAK RIDGE 7A 6: Marquise Cross returned a fumble for a touchdown early in the game and the Leopards held on to win their season opener.
Quarterback Roderick Norman ran in for the extra point to give Smith a 7-0 lead.
Live Oak Ridge pulled within 7-6 on a second quarter touchdown pass, but the Lobos were shut out from there.
A key interception by Xavier Gonzalez and fumble recovery by Sam Wells helped shut down the Lobo offense.
Smith’s Jarrod Hicks sealed the victory with a late 40-yard touchdown scamper.
Solid blocking by the offensive line, led by Conner Schulze, and receivers Justice Janda and Connell Tye helped spring Hicks and K’Mare Balfour in the run game.
UNION GROVE 7A 19, LIBERTY HILL 7A 13: Dylan Plake scored on a 95-yard run to cap the Grizzlies’ comeback from a 13-0 deficit in a season-opening victory.
Tija Mitchell helped start the rally with a fumble recovery on the 1-yard line that set up Plake’s first TD.
Donnie Dukes added a second touchdown with an interception return. Jayden Johnson contributed with a sack.
NOLAN 7A 13, AUDIE MURPHY 7A 0: Dezzmine Ford-Young scored twice, including a dazzling 55-yard run to open the scoring, in the Mustangs’ season-opening win.
Ford-Young scored again in the third quarter after quarterback Jordyn McGraw led the team down the field. McGraw threw a pass to Anthony McHenry for the extra point to cap the scoring.
The offensive line of Jaime Clayton, Joesiah Cormack, Gustavo Ramirez, Oscar Rodriguez and Ethan Leuma pave the way for 160 yards rushing. James
Washington caught a pass and ran for 25 yards, then went to the defensive side and grabbed an interception in the fourth quarter.
Ulysses Lujan, Brandon English, Malik Bell, Devin Edwards and Cameron James-Williams also contributed to the shutout.
SMITH 7B 28, LIVE OAK RIDGE 7B 0: O’Shaun Brown ran for more than 200 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead the Leopards to a victory.
Brown ran behind the offensive line of Anthony Groves-Henderson, Devon Otterson-Morales, Kyren Anderson, Gabriel Greenwood and Thomas Kirkbride. Quarterback Isaiah Alexander completed a pass to Shaheim Woods for an extra point. Woods also carried for another extra point.
Tamarian Lake recovered a fumble for Smith. Antonio Saenz, Jayden Medina Torres and Brenden Richards also had several key tackles.
UNION GROVE 7B 34, LIBERTY HILL 7B 0: Rodney Ates scored on runs of 45, 45 and 90 yards and the Grizzlies rolled to a season-opening win.
Running back Ja’Ron Jones added a 25-yard TD run for Union Grove.
Defensive tackle Joseph Green forced a fumble that was recovered by Hayden Wilbanks for a Grizzly touchdown.
NOLAN 7B 28, AUDIE MURPHY 7B 0: At Audie Murphy, Amajaeye Carter returned the opening kickoff 65 yards for the first of his three touchdowns and the Mustangs rolled to a season-opening win.
Quarterback Galveston Vriseno added the extra points. Dzarion Williams and Logan Duffy caught passes to lead the receivers. The defense was highlighted by Carlos Cuesta’s nine sacks. Diego Castro’s added four, Michael Martinez three and Jake Taglieri had one.
PATTERSON 8A 19, PALO ALTO 8A 6: Javier Smith scored two second-half touchdowns, including a kickoff return to start the session, and the Cavaliers won their season opener.
Patterson led all the way after Zavian Tibbs opened the scoring late in the first half.
The eighth-grade Cavaliers host Smith on Tuesday.
UNION GROVE 8A 14, LIBERTY HILL 8A 13: Aimeer Washington scored two touchdowns, and Deaubry Hood and Dayne Holden provided the critical extra points as the Grizzlies edged the Lions in their season opener.
Myles Bailey, Ashton Wilson and Logan Martell led the Union Grove defense.
Jamyron Keller scored both touchdowns for Liberty Hill: a 65-yard interception return and a 57-yard run.
The Lions had a chance to take the lead late, but were stopped on fourth down with 2:20 remaining.
Reggie Fortson, Isaac Ramirez and Jeremy Jennings were defensive standouts.
UNION GROVE 8B 19, LIBERTY HILL 8B 0: The Grizzlies allowed just one play over 20 yards and shut out the Lions in the teams’ season opener.
Deanthony Cathey, Gaven Jaynes and Cade Perry led the Union Grove offense.
Jett Millsap had an interception that he nearly returned for a score.
Liberty Hill’s Dylan Thomas threw a 65-yard pass to Reggie Randle but the Lions fumbled. Trent Ward was another standout for the Liberty Hill offense.
Zacori Latelers and Dylan Gardner were defensive standouts.
MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Monday
LIBERTY HILL 7A DEF. UNION GROVE 7A 25-20, 25-13: Grace Riggs led the defeated Grizzlies at the service line with seven points.
Payton Craft added four points, and Yulitza Ramos finished with three.
LIBERTY HILL 7B DEF. UNION GROVE 7B 21-25, 25-19, 25-19: Ana Lajarin Rivero led the defeated Grizzlies by serving 17 points.
Other scorers for Union Grove were Kaelyn Hodge-Cummings (nine points) and Kylie Dickerson and Alofa Sims (eight each).
UNION GROVE 8A DEF. LIBERTY HILL 25-16, 25-8: At Union Grove, Kaley Lelauti served 10 points to help the Grizzlies win their season opener.
Gloria Iosefo added seven points for Union Grove. Other standouts for the Grizzlies were Alicia Mora, Jailah Evans, Keonna Otis and Olivia Milliner.
PATTERSON 8A DEF. PALO ALTO 18-25, 25-21, 25-22: Tiana St Cyr served 13 points, including an ace, and added two assists to help the Lady Cavaliers rally for a season-opening victory.
Ja’Liz Simmons served four points and had two assists. Alondra Chelby had three aces and an assist. Nakera Hulett recorded two kills and an assist. Amyah Collins served one point. Lanyjah Ballard-Stoute recorded one assist. Indica Guzman served two points. Arianys Rivera served six points, including one ace. Trinity Lewis recorded one assist. De’Shonay Merchant served eight points, including one ace. Elizabeth Eakin served seven points, including three aces.
Palo Alto’s A’Niyah Harrison led all servers with 15 points. Precious Walker added 13. Other scorers for the Lady Patriots were Hailey Swanson (eight), Patricia Devoux (four) and Lorynn Wolf (two).
Isyss Sykes and Patricia Devoux set the ball perfectly all night to allow Precious Walker and Harrison to make multiple kills. Yanielys Amaya Romero, Angelina Martinez, Brianna Josue and Dallas McKoy helped break serve all night.
LIBERTY HILL 8B DEF. UNION GROVE 8B 25-20, 10-25, 25-20: At Union Grove, Saniyah Johnson served 13 points to lead the defeated Grizzlies.
Aryam Quiroz added 10 points. Other standouts for Union Grove included Emilee Wolf, Briana Gonzalez and Blessing Laye.
PATTERSON 8B DEF. PALO ALTO 25-10, 25-12: Ale’Ani Ruffin served 10 points, including three aces, and had a kill and assist to lead the Lady Cavaliers to a season-opening sweep.
Other contributors for Patterson were Mia Caldwell (four aces, one assist), Taleyah Taley (three points, block, kill and two assists), Iyannah Cano (three assists, one ace), Morgan Campuzano (four points, one ace and one block), Natalya Senat (one point and one assist) and Lanijah Harrell (five aces, one block).
Jaila Reed led Palo Alto with four points. Other scorers for the Lady Patriots were Natalie King (two) and Jezelle Charles and Kimea Mincey (one each). Rebecca Gladwell, Amiyah Alexander and Cheyenne Herring helped break serve with their digs.
A-TEAM TOURNEY
Thursday
SMITH 8A DEF. RANCIER 8A 25-20, 25-21: Daniya Brooks had six digs, four kills and a block to help the Lady Leopards bounce back from Monday’s season-opening loss with a win in the first round.
Araceli Guillen had three digs and five assists for Smith. Maryelis Hernandez Vega had four digs, eight assists and a block. Other contributors were Mya Fulcher, Sarai Townsend, Alexis Bermea, Kaliyah Rosemond, Jaliyah Chapman, Kazari McCants, Kayley Goodman, Kendall Bean, Christiana Quinata and Nykaela Burks.
PATTERSON 8A DEF. MANOR 25-18, 25-21: Tiana St Cyr served 11 points, including three aces, to lead the Lady Cavaliers to a win.
Alondra Chelby served six points. Emily Lee had two digs. Taylor Brodine had a kill and served four points. Amyah Collins and Trinity Lewis also had kills. Arianys Rivera served five points. Deshonay Merchant recorded one kill and served three points. Elizabeth Eakin served seven points.
AUDIE MURPHY 8A DEF. PALO ALTO: A’Niyah Harrison served six aces for the defeated Lady Patriots.
Precious Walker served six points and had a kill for Palo Alto. Yanielys Amaya served two points. Angelina Martinez, Dallas McKoy and Brianna Josue also contributed.
JV CROSS COUNTRY
Salado’s Avery Wright finished sixth in the Waco Midway cross country meet on Sept. 6, helping the Lady Eagles finish second overall.
Wright finished the 2-mile race in 15 minutes, 18 seconds at Heart of Texas Soccer Complex in Waco.
Eight other teams and 102 runners competed in the event.
Other runners for Salado were Rachael Jett (ninth, 15:26), Makenzy Ferguson (15th, 15:39), Grace Graham (22nd, 16:11), Emma Grant (27th, 16:23), Hannah Seymore (30th, 16:27), Lily Lougheed (40th, 16:42), Maddy Bourland (48th, 17:05), Lauren Wilson (52nd, 17:11) and Charley Thomas (66th, 17:38).
MIDDLE SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Union Grove’s eighth-grade girls cross country team placed five in the top 17 and came up one point shy of winning its season-opening meet.
Analice Pursley led the Grizzlies with a fifth-place finish in the rain on a soggy course. Also running for Union Grove were Sarah Galvan (eighth place), Eloise Shirley (11th), Katie Zmijski (13th) and Emilee Wolf (17th).
The seventh-grade Grizzlies finished third, led by Payton Craft’s runner-up finish.
Other Union Grove runners were Alexandria Wester (14th place), Zoffia Gonzalez (15th), Patricia Oliver (22nd), Zoya Khan and Destiny Weeden.
Union Grove’s eighth-grade boys also finished second at Long Branch Park, led by Dayne Holden’s fourth-place finish of 12:55.8.
Also running for the Grizzlies were Logan Martsell (sixth, 13:15.4), Michael Garrison (seventh, 13:20.5), Garrett Greer (12th, 13:32.7) and Malik Devine (24th, 14:31.6).
The seventh-grade Grizzly boys placed third. Miguel Rocha led Union Grove with a 10th-place run of 15:32.
Other Grizzlies in the race were Daymon Woodard (16th, 16:23.4), Noel Cecilio (17th, 16:24.7), Aidan Cooper (19th, 16:38.3) and Julius Todd (22nd, 17:09.5).
FRESHMEN FOOTBALL
ELLISON GREEN 23, WACO 0: At Ellison, defensive linemen Antonio Jones Jr. and Xavion Davis-Alexander dominated and the Eagles picked off two passes in a shutout victory Thursday.
