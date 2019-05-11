Union Grove’s Landon Stringham won the Killeen ISD boys middle school golf championship Thursday in a tight battle with Patterson’s Tola Gormley at Stonetree Golf Club.
Stringham and Gormley both carded 51s for their nine-hole round, but Stringham won the tiebreaker.
Gormley still got a championship. His score, and a third-place 61 by teammate John Powers, helped the Cavaliers win the team title. Patterson finished with a team score of 240, 15 strokes ahead of Union Grove.
Patterson also won the girls championship, led by individual champion Alexandria Vega’s 63. She beat her teammate, Alicia Garcia, by one shot. Union Grove’s Alexandria Cabading (66) finished third.
The Lady Cavs won the team title by four shots, 270-274, over Union Grove.
Liberty Hill’s boys finished at 281. Bradley Gibson carded a 68 to lead the Lions, including a bogey on the par-3 fourth hole. Other scorers for Liberty Hill were Tristan Tardiff (69) and Jalin Pritchett and Sunti Southichak (72s).
Elena Bryan shot a 72 for the Lady Lions.
TENNIS
The Patterson tennis teams dominated in their matches against Nolan on Saturday at Harker Heights High School.
The teams took home 17 medals, taking the top two spots in every bracket except boys singles. In many cases, the Cavaliers swept the top three spots.
EIGHTH-GRADE GIRLS
Singles
- First place: Joselin Llerena
- Second place: Holly Harmon
- Third place: Araisa Robles-Vega
Doubles
- First place: Anya McKnight and Veyonce Salter
- Second place: Heaven Chappell and Janae Johnson
EIGHTH-GRADE BOYS
Singles
- First place: Gian Rangel
- Second place: Ashke Castillo
Doubles
- First place: Zach Duncan and Timothy Forbis
- Second place: Carlos Olivas and Joseph Pak
SEVENTH-GRADE GIRLS
Singles
- First place: Bianca Rivers
- Second place: Eva McBride
- Third place: Lynnsey Terry
McBride won a 9-6 tiebreaker to advance in the bracket.
Doubles
- First place: Alicia Garcia and Amaya Rivera
- Second place: Grace Brown and Ulani Robinson
- Third place: Alexis Ortego and Alessandra Lopez
SEVENTH-GRADE BOYS
Doubles
- First place: Abreyion Douglas and Julian Rosa
- Second place: DJ Byron and Elias Kline
