Jerrod Hicks returned a pair of kickoffs for touchdowns and the Smith seventh-grade A-team Leopards won their conference opener 32-20 against undefeated Nolan on Tuesday in Killeen ISD middle school football action.
The Leopards offensive line of Fernando Alvarez, Conner Schultz, Jay Haynes, Lincoln Begay and V’Jae Brown dominated the line of scrimmage, allowing the Smith backfield to score three touchdowns. Receivers Kaden Nauer, Connell Tye, K’Mare Balfour and Justice Janda also had key blocks to set up some touchdowns.
Mekhi Lanier forced a fumble that Troy Holton recovered to set up a Smith score.
MANOR 7A 27, EASTERN HILLS 7A 0: Preston Searcy ran for 196 yards on touchdown runs of 61, 50, 48 and 37 yards in the Rams victory.
Manor (4-0) shut out the Panthers with outstanding plays from Jameer Battle (several tackles for loss), Devon Hudson (fumble recovery), Zamarri Shell (sack), Jazion Martinez (interception) and Searcy (several tackles for loss).
PATTERSON 7A 12, AUDIE MURPHY 7A 6: Micah Casson threw a touchdown pass to Kameron Ervin on fourth-and-10 near the goal line for the go-ahead score in the Cavaliers victory.
Cason Sapp intercepted an Audie Murphy pass to seal the win.
Casson and Ervin connected early in the game as Patterson (3-2, 1-0 conference) grabbed a 6-0 lead.
Audie Murphy started the second half with a touchdown run making the score 6-6 going into the fourth quarter.
Joey Sills and Kesean Meeks helped on the game-winning drive with time-controlling runs.
PALO ALTO 7A 12, LIBERTY HILL 7A 6: Rayford Jones scored on a 35-yard run in the third quarter for the defeated Lions.
Palo Alto scored both of its touchdown in the first half, including one on fourth-and-long, to take a 12-0 halftime lead.
The Lions (0-4) lost despite recovering four fumbles, one each by Shawn Rowe, Michael Canton, Anthony Maynard and Angel Bravo Almanza. Moses Johnson and Johnny Williams were other defensive standouts for Liberty Hill.
Liberty Hill’s final fumble recovery came with less than 2 minutes remaining, but the Lions couldn’t capitalize.
Kwaevon China returned the opening kickoff into Palo Alto territory, but the Lions turned over the ball on downs.
Other offensive standouts for Liberty Hill were Kristopher White and Nathaniel Lahey.
UNION GROVE 7A 48, LIVE OAK RIDGE 7A 0: At Live Oak Ridge, Terrell Washington ran for more than 90 yards and scored three touchdowns in the Grizzlies victory.
Washington also recovered a fumble on the game’s opening play.
Dylan Plake tossed a 20-yard TD pass to Kyshaun Otis and ran for a 35-yard score.
Donnie Dukes and Tavian Spencer returned interceptions for touchdowns of 70 and 25 yards, respectively. Linebacker Jaiden Vann also had an interception.
Defensive end James Cumbo recorded two sacks. Defensive end Michael Saiz and linebacker Jarvis James also had sacks.
PATTERSON 7B 34, AUDIE MURPHY 7B 0: Gary High ran for two of the Cavaliers five rushing touchdowns in a victory.
Taeving Manglona, Eric McDonald and Alex Faulkneralso ran for touchdowns for Patterson (3-2, 1-0 conference).
PATTERSON 8A 14, AUDIE MURPHY 8A 0: At Patterson, Mykai Void and Javier Smith each scored a touchdown and extra point to lead the Cavaliers to a win on a cold, wet night.
Fullback Terrell Prust also contributed to Patterson’s rushing attack.
Jaiden Miles had an interception. Also contributing to the shutout were safety Jha’mauri Erilus, Matthew Moore, Steve Albert, La’Dainian Gonzalez and James Rowell.
VOLLEYBALL
Wednesday
UNION GROVE 8A DEF. LIVE OAK RIDGE 8A 25-8, 25-16: At Live Oak Ridge, Jailah Evans served nine points to help the undefeated Grizzlies win their conference opener.
Other scorers for Union Grove were Kaley Lelauti (eight points), Gloria Iosefo (seven), Sakoya Lopez and Ava McKinzie (four each) and Alica Mora and Brooke Ross (one each).
Brooke Ross, Eloise Shirley and Keonna Otis also contributed to the win.
UNION GROVE 7A DEF. LIVE OAK RIDGE 7A 26-24, 25-14: Neveah Brown served 10 points and the Grizzlies rallied to take the first set en route to a victory in their conference opener.
Other scorers for Union Grove were Payton Craft (eight points), Grace Riggs (six), Kristen Burrell and Madison Culver (five each) and Ella Perry, Katie Kennison, Jayla Jordan and Yulitza Ramos.
Katie Kennison was a defensive standout.
Monday
SMITH 7A DEF. NOLAN 7A 25-12, 25-8: Kyana Rogers served 15 points, including five aces, and had a block and five passes to lead the Lady Leopards to a win.
Other contributors for Smith were Leilani Guerrero (two serves and two passes), Veronica Storey (five serves, two aces, two blocks, a kill and eight passes) and Annie Kinere (seven serves, two aces, a block, a kill and eight passes).
Karma Bell served seven points in the opening game for Nolan. Desiree Gomez was a defensive standout.
SMITH 7B DEF. NOLAN 7B 25-12, 25-17: Vasati Leapepe served 13 points, including two aces, and had completed five passes to help the Lady Leopards get the victory.
Annacea Cunningham added five serves, two aces and two passes. Mariyah Madkins served three points, including two aces. Johanna Cuello served five points, including two aces, and completed four passes.
Michelle Williams and Emily Chavez were the top servers for Nolan. Silissa Gomez and Solimar Juarez were defensive standouts.
SMITH 8A DEF. NOLAN 8A 25-13, 25-12: At Nolan, Nykaela Burks recorded 10 digs, an assist, a kill, three blocks and an ace to help the Lady Leopards improve to 2-0 in conference play.
Other contributors for Smith were Mya Fulcher and Alexis Bermea (two digs each), Araceli Guillen (eight digs), Kaliyah Rosemond (12 digs, three blocks and an ace), Maryelis Hernandez Vega (19 digs, an assist and two aces), Kayley Goodman (10 digs and two aces), Kendall Bean (two digs and an ace) and De’Ausinae Roberts (five digs).
AUDIE MURPHY 8A DEF. PATTERSON 8A: Tiana St Cyr served eight points and recorded three assists to lead the defeated Lady Cavaliers.
Other contributors for Patterson were Taylor Brodine (one assist), Alondra Chelby (two assists and two points), Nakera Hulett (two kills, three assists and one point), Amyah Collins (one serve and one dig), Arianys Rivera (two assists and one dig), Deshonay Merchant (three kills), Elizabeth Eakin (two kills and four points), Lanyjah Ballard-Stoute (one kill) and Ja’Liz Simmons (one point and seven digs).
SMITH 8B DEF. NOLAN 8B 21-25, 25-10, 25-15: At Nolan, Andrea Newton had 10 digs and four aces, and the Lady Leopards won to even their conference record at 1-1.
Other contributors for Smith were Hailey Shepherd (four assists), Alexis Fujikawa (four digs), Alana Rosas (a dig and two aces), Roxi Martinez Baez (four digs and two aces), Chiara Stennis (two digs and an ace), Jalliyah Boxley (four digs), Jordan Lafuente (three digs) and Christiana Quinata (eight digs and two aces).
PATTERSON 8B DEF. AUDIE MURPHY 8B 20-25, 27-25, 25-19: Mia Caldwell served 15 points, including a pair of aces, and had three kills to help the Lady Cavaliers rally for a victory.
Other contributors for Patterson were Taleyah Talley (five kills, served six points and an ace), Amiya Trotter (one kill, one assist and three points), Iyannah Cano (seven assists and seven points), Laniyah Harrell (four kills and five points), Miracle Gwyn (one point, two digs), Morgan Campunzano (two kills and four points) and Klara Cruz (one dig).
Patterson sweeps cross country titles
Tola Gormley led a 1-2-3 finish and a dominating win for the Patterson eighth-grade boys team Oct. 13 at the Killeen ISD middle school championship meet at Long Branch Park.
Seven Patterson runners placed in the top 15. Miguel Solo Araujo was second and Xavier Payne took third.
Also running for the Cavaliers were Elijah Caputo (fifth), Alexander Andino Rodriguez (eight), Mathew Garrett (10th), Joaquin Villegas (11th) and Jovan (13th).
Patterson won all five of its meet this season.
The seventh-grade Cavaliers boys also won a team championship, led by Kesean Meeks’ runner-up finish.
Other runners for Patterson were Casson Sapp (third), Yandel Andrade (sixth), Luis Ramirez (seventh) and David Avalos (18th).
Patterson’s eighth-grade girls teams also won team titles. Both school’s eighth-grade teams were unbeaten over two seasons.
Union Grove’s eighth-graders placed second. The Grizzlies placed four in the top 20.
Logan Martell led the Grizzlies with an eighth-place finish in the 55-boy field. His time was 12 minutes, 45.3 seconds.
Other runners for Union Grove were Michael Garrison ( 11th, 13:18.5), Garrett Greer (18th, 13:33.9), Malik Devine (19th, 13:35.7), Samir Chebaro (22nd, 13:47.6), Michael Griffin (42nd, 15:22.5) and Kentre King (52nd, 17:12.4).
Union Grove’s eighth-grade girls also placed second, with three runners in the top 10.
Representing Union Grove were Analice Pursley, Sarah Galvan, Eloise Shirley, Analice Torres, Alexa Taylor, Anaya Douglas, Natalie Ingenloff, Katy Zmijski, Hailey Meyers, Zainab Khan and Trinity Meeks.
Payton Craft won the seventh-grade girls race, helping the Lady Grizzly seventh-graders finish second in the team standings. It was her third meet win of the season. Union Grove placed four in the top 20.
Other Union Grove runners were Aristine Fletcher, Zoya Khan, Patricia Oliver, Leilani Barreto, Zoffia Gonzalez and Alexander Wester.
Union Grove’s seventh-grade boys placed third. They had six in the top 20.
Julius Todd led the Grizzlies with an eighth-place finish of 13:42.5.
Other Union Grove competitors in the 54-boy field were Daymon Woodard (13th, 14:05.4), Miguel Rocha (14th, 14:10.3), Quincy Soto (16th, 14:20.1), Da’on Garrett (19th, 14:27), Aidan Cooper (20th, 14:31.2), Paul Lynn (30th, 16:20.2), Aiden Beck (45th, 18:38.1) and Cameron Lazar-Carter (50th, 21:18.7).
