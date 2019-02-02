Jamyron Keller scored 39 points and the Liberty Hill eighth-grade A-team Lions won a thriller against the Manor Rams, 57-51 on Thursday in Killeen ISD middle school boys basketball action.
Liberty Hill led 25-15 at halftime, but the Rams cut the deficit to one in the third quarter and then took the lead in the fourth. Liberty Hill got enough defensive stops down the stretch to retake the lead and get the win.
Other scorers for Liberty Hill (9-2, 3-1 conference) were Gabriel Ramirez (six points), Xavier Ramos (five), Darrius Brown (three) and Sunit Soutthichak and Yomil Estrada (two each).
The Lions take on Smith on Wednesday. The winner will get the the top seed for the postseason championship tournament beginning Thursday.
PALO ALTO 8A 58, NOLAN 8A 32: Point guard Tony Bradley scored 21 points in the Patriots’ victory.
Bradley also helped distribute the ball as eight of his nine teammates also made baskets.
UNION GROVE 8A 31, RANCIER 8A 30: The Grizzlies held on after nearly blowing a 16-point lead.
George Archer had 11 points and four rebounds for the defeated Ka-roos.
Other contributors for Rancier were Jaden Thompson (six points and two assists), Tramari Randles (five points), Jermaine Gaffney (four points and six rebounds), Ma’alik Walker (two points and six rebounds), Josiah Hale (two points), Myles Watkins (two steals) and Myles Thomas (one rebound).
SMITH 8A 51, EASTERN HILLS 8A 37: Adam Oladipo scored 25 points to lead the Leopards to a victory.
Smith plays Liberty Hill in their conference finale next week.
PALO ALTO 8B 38, NOLAN 8B 18: Moses Colbert scored 10 points, and all but one of his seven teammates also scored in the Patriots’ victory.
Timothy Ramsey added eight points for Palo Alto, which finishes the season at home Wednesday against Manor.
UNION GROVE 8B 41, RANCIER 8B 27: Aristotle Rhoades led with six points, six rebounds and four steals as the Ka-roos fell to the Grizzlies.
Other contributors for Rancier were Kyriek Davis (nine points), Lino Tauiliili (four points), Amarion Ballard (four points), Achilles Lundy (three points), Sebastian Tobar (two points and five rebounds), Amir Wilson (two steals), and Jeremiah Harris and Josiah Ada (one steal each).
SMITH 8B 45, EASTERN HILLS 8B 21: Sebastian Cordero scored 14 points in the Leopards’ win. Orlando Souden added 10.
LIBERTY HILL 8B 35, MANOR 8B 10: King White led a balanced scoring attack with seven points and remained unbeaten in conference play.
Other scorers for Liberty Hill (6-2, 3-0 conference) were Janiel Colon Rodriguez (six points), Malachi Everson, Reginald Fortson, Robert Lopez and Ian Gordon (four each), Jayden Gentle and Jermari Rini (two each) and Tyree Embrey and Timothy Davis (one each). De’Aireion Littlejohn was a defensive standout.
The Lions face Smith on Wednesday for the district championship.
PALO ALTO 7A 57, NOLAN 7A 44: DaRayvion Starling, Jaleel Jackson and Jose Castellanos combined for 46 points in the Patriots’ victory.
Eight of Palo Alto’s 10 players scored.
Johnathan Lehman, Gupree Smith and Jesus Cosme contributed on both ends of the floor for Palo Alto (9-2). Braxton Criswell, Issac Lee and TaeDrain Rankin were other standouts.
Palo Alto faces Manor on Wednesday.
SMITH 7A 49, EASTERN HILLS 7A 28: CJ Tye, Isaac Hawthorne and K’mare Balfour led the effort on the offensive end in the Leopards victory.
Smith turned up the effort on defense in the second, half holding the Panthers to 11 second-half points.
Other standouts for Smith were Alejandro Barrientos, Tomas Sias, Marquis Cross, Shaheim Woods and Justice Janda.
The Leopards will take on Liberty Hill next week.
PATTERSON 7A 39, LIVE OAK RIDGE 7A 8: Kameron Ervin led the way with 20 points and the Cavaliers started the game with a 20-2 run en route to the victory.
Patterson extended the lead to 32-5 at halftime on the way to improving to 3-1 in conference play. The Cavs are battling for a No. 1 seed in the postseason championship tournament.
Other scorers for Patterson were Demarko Williams (six points), Octavian Tucker (five), Je’Vone Brabham (four), Xavier Dormeus, Elijah Pierre and Tommy Clark (two each) and Cason Sapp (one).
SMITH 7B 33, EASTERN HILLS 7B 5: Eight different Leopards scored in Smith’s fifth straight victory.
Sam Wells, Ethan Sills, Elijah Martinez, Daveon James, Antonio Saenz and AJ Vandeway all contributed to the win.
The Leopards will play Liberty Hill on Thursday for the conference championship.
PATTERSON 7B 32, LIVE OAK RIDGE 7B 25: J’Shaun Piernas led a balanced offensive attack with seven points and the Cavaliers’ won their season finale.
Patterson trailed 13-7 at halftime, but outscored the Lobos 13-4 in the third quarter to grab the lead.
Micah Casson added five points for Patterson (2-1 conference). Other scorers were Kareem Mobley, Demetrius Kapono-Wilson and Darius Green (four each), Diego Coleman and Tyrone McKnight (two each) and Cassius Shavers (one).
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS
Monday
UNION GROVE 8A DEF. RANCIER 8A: The Lady Grizzlies took control in the third quarter and were led by Asia Thomas.
PATTERSON 8A 39, LIVE OAK RIDGE 8A 16: Deyanna Reed had 19 points, two assists, two rebounds, three steals and three blocks as the Lady Cavaliers finished a perfect regular season.
Ne’Vaeh Barnes added 10 points, two assists, seven rebounds and five steals for Patterson, which is off until the first round of the Killeen ISD postseason championship tournament beginning Thursday.
Other Lady Cav contributors were Elizabeth Eakin (four points, two blocks), Tiana St Cyr (three points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals), Trinity Lewis (two points and two steals), Kera Harvey (one point, two assists, three steals), Ja’Liz Simmons (two rebounds), Natalie Robinson (two rebounds) and Keyanna Hunter (one steal).
RANCIER 8B DEF. UNION GROVE 8B.
PATTERSON 7A 45, LIVE OAK RIDGE 7A 24: Tara Bennett had 20 points, two rebounds and three steals to help led the Lady Cavaliers to a victory.
Bennett started her big night early, hitting a 3-pointer to start the game.
Iyanna Billups added 16 points, two rebounds, seven steals and four blocks.
Other contributors for Patterson were Lexy Ogolla (three points, three rebounds), Ariana Moore (two points, two rebounds), Asia Zachary (four points, seven rebounds, two steals and three blocks), Kiersten Thomas (three assists, two steals), Amaya Rivera (two rebounds), Samantha Harvey (two assists), Lynnsey Terry and Alicia Garcia.
PATTERSON 7B 13, LIVE OAK RIDGE 7B 0: Yessenia Davis had four points, five rebounds and eight steals to lead the Lady Cavaliers to a win in their season finale.
Other contributors for Patterson (8-1) were Mikaela Ollervidez (two points, six steals, two blocks), JhiAsia Benton Davis (six rebounds, two steals), Kennedy Hattix (two points, four rebounds, five steals), Ulani Robinson and Envy Pitts (two points each), Rhiana Johnson (two steals), Nikole Castillo (two rebounds), Amaya Valentina (three steals), Mckenzie Porch (four rebounds), Iyanna Hibbler, Trinity Cutbirth, Ellena Davis and Esperanza Pagan.
JAN. 24 BOYS
LIBERTY HILL 8A 36, NOLAN 8A 29: At Nolan, Gabriel Ramirez scored 12 points, Xavier Ramos added 10, and the Lions pulled away down the stretch to win on the road.
Liberty Hill had two-point leads after the first and third quarters, and the teams were tied 15-15 at halftime.
Other scorers for the Lions (8-2, 2-1 conference) were Darrius Brown (eight points), Sunti Soutthichak (six) and Daniel Lanxon (two).
LIBERTY HILL 8B 32, NOLAN 8B 11: At Nolan, Malachi Everson scored 13 points and the Lions improved to 2-0 in conference play.
Reginald Fortson added five points for Liberty Hill (5-2 overall). Timothy Davis, King White and Tyree Embrey each had four, and Devaun Williams scored two. Jayden Gentle was a defensive standout.
The Lions built a 17-7 halftime lead, then continued pulling away with a 15-1 run to start the second half.
JUNIOR VARSITY SOCCER
Jan. 25
KILLEEN GIRLS 1, SHOEMAKER 0: Jennifer Carrillo scored the lone goal of the match in the second half to help the Lady Roos win.
